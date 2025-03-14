EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,314 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov With Judge Napolitano, Larry C. Johnson, And Mario Nawfal (1:33:23)

https://rumble.com/v6qm15o-russian-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov-with-judge-napolitano-larry-c.-johns.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The Select Subcommittee On The Coronavirus Pandemic Report Is Out And It’s Ugly—Important Sharable Slide Deck Inside

Suicides and Arrested Development Dramatically Up | IQ and Test Scores Dramatically Down | Mental Health and Businesses Obliterated | Theft, Perjury, Democide, and Whitewashing Abounding | Jail Time?

by TriTorch

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-select-subcommittee-on-the-coronavirus

The LGBT Rainbow Flag And Jewish World Domination (3:22)

Short video with Ayo Kimathi telling it like it is! This brother has no fear and I applaud his courage and his willingness to speak The Truth. Hopefully, black and whites will come together soon to stand against the jew who is the real enemy of all Mankind and who will never cease trying to destroy us and all of God’s Creations.

BirthOfANewEarth

https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/the-lgbt-rainbow-flag-and-jewish



Professor At Center Of Columbia University Deportation Scandal Is Former Israeli Spy

The professor at the center of the Columbia University deportation scandal is a former Israeli intelligence official, MintPress News can reveal. Mahmoud Khalil, a recent graduate of the university’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), was abducted by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) Saturday for his role in organizing protests last year against Israel’s attack on Gaza.

by Alan Macleod

https://www.mintpressnews.com/professor-columbia-university-scandal-former-israeli-spy



Systemic Collapse Of The Medical Industry 2020-2025

Exposing Corruption, Conflicts of Interest and Profit-Driven Exploitation in Healthcare

by Talknet

https://talknet.substack.com/p/100-ethical-failures-and-profiteering



Mike Palecek’s “Common Sense” (16:48)

Novelist and former mainstream journalist Mike Palecek just published Common Sense.

by Kevin Barrett

https://rumble.com/v6qksis-mike-paleceks-common-sense.html



Trump Administration Pulls Intelligence Pick After His Views On Israeli Genocide In Gaza Surfaced

The Trump administration has withdrawn Daniel Davis for the post of deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration after his views against the Israeli genocide in Gaza came to light.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/13/744361/Former-colonels-planned-appointment-US-intelligence-post-cancelled-after-criticism-Israel



Quote Of The Day

"We shall have world government,

whether or not we like it.

The question is only whether world government

will be achieved by consent or by conquest."

Statement by Council on Foreign Relations member James Warburg

to The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on February 17, 1950.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Technocracy: The Hard Road To World Order

In 1974, Trilateral Commission member and academic Richard Gardner wrote an article "The Hard Road to World Order" for Foreign Affairs magazine, predicting the future of the Commission's self-proclaimed New International Economic Order. Gardner spoke of an "end-run around national sovereignty", a "booming, buzzing confusion" and building it from the "bottom up" rather than attempting an "old-fashioned frontal assault."After almost 45 years, it is time to examine the record. In Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order, Wood traces the steps and developments that led to the United Nations' establishment of Sustainable Development as an outgrowth of historic Technocracy from the 1930s.

by Patrick M. Wood

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 14, 1964, for the first time in British recording history, all Top Ten singles in the UK were by British acts. No.1 was 'Anyone Who Had A Heart' by Cilla Black, No.2 - 'Bits and Pieces' by The Dave Clark Five, No.3 - 'Little Children' by Billy J Kramer, No.4 - 'Diane' by The Bachelors, No.5 - 'Not Fade Away' by The Rolling Stones, No.6 - 'Just One Look' by The Hollies, No.7 - 'Needles and Pins' by The Searchers, No.8 - 'I Think Of You' by The Merseybeats, No.9 - 'Boys Cry' by Eden Kane, and No. 10 - 'Let Me Go Lover' by Kathy Kirby.

Needles And Pins by The Searchers on The Ed Sullivan Show, April 5, 1964 (2:10) (8,000,000 views)

The Searchers Website

The Searchers tied for being the second group from Liverpool, after The Beatles, to have a hit in the US when their "Needles and Pins" and the Swinging Blue Jeans' "Hippy Hippy Shake" both reached the Hot 100 on March 7, 1964. "The best band to come out of Liverpool." A quote by John Lennon in 1964, about The Searchers.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Technocracy News And Trends

Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale. An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom.

https://Technocracy.news



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis