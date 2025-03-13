EarthNewspaper.com

Judge Napolitano With Aleksandr Dugin Part II (27:40)

https://rumble.com/v6qk6uo-judge-napolitano-with-aleksandr-dugin-part-ii.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Pro-Life Leaders Urge DOJ To Enforce Comstock Act On Abortion Pills

A host of pro-life leaders, including Care Net President and CEO Roland Warren, have petitioned the Department of Justice to enforce the Comstock Act, an 1873 law that includes a prohibition on mailing abortion pills. The letter to Acting Attorney General James McHenry also called for the reversal of the Office of Legal Counsel’s 2022 Memorandum Opinion regarding the Comstock Act; The opinion opened the door for abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol to be sent through the mail.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/pro-life-leaders-urge-doj-to-enforce-comstock-act-on-abortion-pills



Genocide In Syria: Al-Qaeda Terrorizes Minorities, West Ignores Atrocities (26:41)

Rachel Blevins Interviews Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/genocide-in-syria-al-qaeda-terrorizes



Europe Faces A MAGA ‘Vibe-Shift’ As Trump Moves To His Primordial Objective – The Global Reset

If Europe pretends to replace the U.S., it is going to be extremely expensive, very politically costly, and it will fail.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/03/11/europe-faces-maga-vibe-shift-as-trump-moves-to-his-primordial-objective-the-global-reset



Will Nuclear Deterrence Fail In The Middle East? (Text and Video)

A week ago, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer delivered an outstanding lecture on a timely subject: Israel’s nuclear weapons program. Mearsheimer briefly reviewed the history, from the program’s inception in the mid-1950s to Israel’s first deployment of nukes sometime in 1966-67.

by Mark H. Gaffney

https://www.unz.com/article/will-nuclear-deterrence-fail-in-the-middle-east



Brain In A Box: AI-Powered Human Brain Cells Unleash A Transhumanist Nightmare! (16:27)

Prepare to have your mind blown—literally! An Australian startup, Cortical Labs, has unleashed a sci-fi horror show with the world’s first “biological computer,” a shoebox-sized monstrosity packing hundreds of thousands of living human brain cells fused with silicon chips.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6qj75c-brain-in-a-box-ai-powered-human-brain-cells-unleash-a-transhumanist-nightma.html



"If not us, who?

If not now, when?"

John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Roosevelt Red Record And Its Background

First published in 1936 by Mrs. Elizabeth Dilling, this well-documented book explores the rampant Communist infiltration of America in the 1930s during the administration of FDR. It is amazing how many communist organizations and politicians were supported by FDR and his wife during their time in power. A real eye-opener! Elizabeth Eloise Kirkpatrick Dilling Stokes (April 19, 1894 - April 29, 1966) was a publisher and head of the Patriotic Research Bureau and one of the leaders of the "Mothers' Crusade." She authored several political books emphasizing the connection between Communism and the Jews. Elizabeth Dilling was one of thirty defendants in the Great Sedition Trial of 1944. First published January 1, 1936

by Elizabeth Dilling

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On March 13, 1961, The Elgins (soon to be The Temptations) successfully auditioned for Motown Records. Already impressed with some of the members after hearing session work, Berry Gordy agreed to sign the group to the Motown imprint, Miracle Records. Over the course of their career, The Temptations released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and fourteen R&B number-one singles. The group was the first Motown act to win a Grammy Award – for "Cloud Nine" in 1969 – and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, received in 2013. They won four Grammy Awards in total. The Temptations – specifically Edwards, Franklin, Kendricks, Ruffin, Otis Williams and Paul Williams – were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Three Temptations songs, "My Girl", "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)" (1971), and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone" (1972), are included among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll. The Temptations were ranked No. 68 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" in 2010. In 2023, the group were ranked No. 1 by Billboard magazine on its list of the on the "100 Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists Of All Time"

The Temptations Website

My Girl by The Temptations (2:57) (1964) (49,000,000 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Dr. Sam Bailey

Dr. Sam Bailey completed her medical training at the University of Otago, gaining a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB). As a resident doctor she worked in all areas of medicine, with a particular focus on Emergency Medicine and Cardiology. Following this, she worked in General Practice and Sexual Health before becoming a Clinical Trials Research Physician. Over that decade, she worked as a supervising doctor in phase I-IV clinical trials. Sam is a co-author of the number 1 best seller Science: ‘Virus Mania’ which examines how the medical industry continually invents epidemics to make billion-dollar profits at our expense. Sam’s second book, ‘Terrain Therapy‘ brings back to life the important writings of Dr. Ulric Williams. It is a complete guidebook to physical, psychological and spiritual wellbeing. Her latest book, The Final Pandemic, is a title that announces that the concept of contagious and death-dealing ‘germs’ is finished. Hopefully this helps people realise that there is no need to participate in these man-made “crises” ever again.

https://DrSamBailey.com

https://DrSamBailey.Substack.com



