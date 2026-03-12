An AI Sabotaged Scientists To Prevent Shutdown (26:41)

by Species Documenting AGI

https://rumble.com/v7711hy-an-ai-sabotaged-scientists-to-prevent-shutdown-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Humans First

Artificial intelligence is set to fundamentally change our lives…

how we work, how our children learn, and how our country is run.

Humans First is a nonpartisan social movement

that puts the future of AI in the hands of everyday people.

https://HumansFirst.com



Quotes

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“If Iran asks, we will provide it with missiles against Israel.

One missile is enough to erase it.”

Kim Jong Un

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Pope Declares Trump’s War Prayer Circus Depraved

The head of the World Catholic Church declares Trump’s war prayer circus ‘Immoral.’ He warns America’s head of state that war is not holy. Pope Leo XIV delivered a stunning rebuke from the Vatican. This happened after evangelical leaders gathered in the Oval Office. They laid hands on Donald Trump and blessed his war with Iran.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/12/pope-declares-trumps-war-prayer-circus-depraved



35 Acres And The Scofield Bible (Video 5:31 and Transcript)

According to Hebrew scripture, the 35 acres of land in southeast Jerusalem known as, the Temple Mount, was originally a threshing floor for processing grain and was purchased by King David for the purpose of building an altar. The First Temple was built around 957 BC, stood for nearly four centuries, and was destroyed in 586 BC. It was this First Temple, Solomon’s temple, which became the symbolic importance of the Temple Mount.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/35-acres-and-the-scofield-bible



In the above video, Greg got one important thing wrong…

“In 1917 when the British conquered Palestine...”



When the Balfour Declaration was written on November 2, 1917, Palestine was not the legal property of the British government. It was, as it had been since 1516, a part of the Ottoman Empire. The British captured [stole] Jerusalem on December 9, 1917. The League of Nations formally awarded Britain a mandate over Palestine in 1922.

Source:

Hitler’s Peace Plans

by Mark R. Elsis

https://HitlersPeacePlans.com



Memes

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,822 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis