Judge Napolitano With Aleksandr Dugin Part I (20:31)
https://rumble.com/v6qidjo-judge-napolitano-with-aleksandr-dugin-part-i.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
US And Ukraine Hatch ‘Ceasefire’ Travesty
The US and Ukraine have finalized a ‘temporary ceasefire deal’ during the Jeddah talks, which were meant to be a kind of conciliatory round two chance for Ukraine to amend for Zelensky’s faux pas. Hailing the ‘success’, Trump immediately announced all previous restrictions on weapons aid and intel sharing to be lifted from Ukraine.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/us-and-ukraine-hatch-ceasefire-travesty
Thomas Massie Discusses The Continuing Resolution (CR) Bill (7:59)
https://rumble.com/v6qhwpi-thomas-massie-discusses-the-cr-bill.html
Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russia: Desperate Move Or Calculated Provocation?
“This terrorist state [Ukraine] used its favorite terrorist policy to declare that it is not dead yet and can still do something,” Anatoliy Matviychuk, retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, states.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250311/ukraines-drone-attack-on-russia-desperate-move-or-calculated-provocation-1121630821.html
Trump’s Christian Fascists And The War On Palestine
Christian extremists in America bond with Jewish extremists in Israel not over religion but a shared fascism.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/trumps-christian-fascists-and-the
Trump’s Crackdown On “Antisemitism” Has Begun (51:08)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6qhsbq-trumps-crackdown-on-antisemitism-has-begun.html
Columbia Student Seized From His Private Residence With No Warrant From Wife Who Is A U.S. Citizen And 8 Months Pregnant
Yesterday, it was reported that ICE agents forced their way into the private residence of a graduate student from Columbia University, who is a permanent resident of the United States with a Green Card, and took him away from his wife, who is a U.S. Citizen and is 8 months pregnant.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/columbia-student-seized-from-his-private-residence-with-no-warrant-from-wife-who-is-a-u-s-citizen-and-8-months-pregnant
A Muslims Zionism And The Massacre Of Syria’s Minorities
The rise of Sunni Nationalism in Syria, comparing it to Zionism and exposing its role in fueling sectarian violence and Western-backed destabilization.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/a-muslims-zionism-and-the-massacre-of-syria-s-minorities
"It distresses us to return work which is not perfect."
Peter O'Toole
The Black Pope
A History Of The Jesuits
Margaret Anna Cusack (1829–1899), who wrote under her religious name "Mary Francis Cusack" was first an Irish Anglican nun, then a Roman Catholic nun, and then a Religious Sister, and the founder of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. By 1870 more than 200,000 copies of her works which ranged from biographies of saints to pamphlets on social issues had circulated throughout the world. Motivated by the sudden death of her fiancé, she joined a convent of Puseyite Anglican nuns.
by Miss M. F. Cusack
On March 12, 1955, saxophonist Charlie Parker, considered the father of modern jazz, died at the age of 34 in New York City. Nicknamed “Bird,” Parker was born in Kansas City and, in the mid-1940s, became the main instigator of a revolutionary and highly influential new jazz style called bebop. In addition to penning a variety of jazz standards (including “Yardbird Suite,” “Confirmation,” and “Scrapple from the Apple”), Bird was revered for his innovative approach to phrasing and rhythm.
Charlie Parker Website
Bird by Clint Eastwood (1988 Film 2:41:00)
The Bird Charlie Parker Quartet-Recording Session,
Carnegie Hall, New York, December 1947 (4:46 (1,000,000 views)
Follow The Silenced
The Hidden Story Of The Human Cost Of Censorship
A Film Mikki Willis
https://FollowTheSilenced.com
