You Try Watching The Iran Regime Change But The Anchors Keep Noticing (15:35)

by JakeGTV

The Insanity Of War Exposed By The Most Murderous Country In History

What I have found to be true is that reality far outweighs stupidity, (never outnumbers) but then, when does logic or reasoning have anything to do with politics, politicians, and political pundits? The most heinous and prolific nation of war and slaughter, the ‘United’ States, is once again, or should I say still after all these years, continuing to wage war at every level possible, for as long as is possible, in order to cause as much misery as possible to this world it claims to lord over.

by Gary D. Barnett

The Cloud Is A Battlefield, And You’re Enlisted (Video 19:33 and Transcript)

When most people hear “data center,” they picture the infrastructure behind the apps they use every day: ChatGPT, Google, Netflix. Those things do live in data centers, but a single ChatGPT query uses about 0.3 watt-hours of energy. Even with 700 million weekly users, consumer AI is a rounding error on the power grid.

by The Drey Dossier

Imperial Israel’s Nuclear Threat: A Clear And Present Danger

Is the alleged vulnerability of imperial Israel setting up a pretext for nuclear attack as Trump demands “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER”?

by Sam Husseini

The US Lost The War From The First Rounds Fired (27:05)

We gave everything to Israel and left our Middle East allies with nothing, says retired US Lieutenant Colonel Tony Aguilar. War hawks and warmongers. And a tactical nuke will be used.

George Galloway Interviews Lieutenant Colonel Tony Aguilar

Trump Cries Uncle, Iran Just Getting Started

The last time the US and Israel attacked Iran in June, the Israelis begged Iran for a ceasefire after just 12 days. Things are shaping up much the same way this time around. The difference is that this time the Iranians are in no mood for said ceasefire. Trump is a professional liar. That’s what actors do. They lie, pretend and deceive.

by Dean Henderson

War On Iran And The Global South: Update 4 (23:45)

by Stanislav Krapivnik

