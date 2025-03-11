EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Nullification The Rightful Remedy (20:17)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6qgjus-nullification-the-rightful-remedy-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Saying Goodbye To Benjamin Netanyahu Is Long Overdue

Give Miriam Adelson her $100 million back and tell her to go home

President Donald Trump's address to Congress and the nation on Tuesday night was remarkably devoid of any mention of why the United States continues to both enable and be complicit in the Ukrainian conflict with Russia as well as with the war crimes that are being committed by the state of Israel against nearly all its neighbors on a daily basis.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Saying-Goodbye-To-Benjamin-Netanyahu-Is-Long-Overdue-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Archbishop Viganò: ‘Deep Church’ Has Infiltrated The Catholic Hierarchy

‘We have a deep church that has infiltrated and occupied the Catholic Church,’ Archbishop Viganò wrote. ‘The members of this counter-church have transformed the Catholic Church into an organization in support of the woke globalist Left.’

by LifeSiteNews Staff

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-deep-church-has-infiltrated-the-catholic-hierarchy



“Women Stripped, Teen Forced To Kill Family” Al-Sharaa’s Men Fight Assad Loyalists In Syria (11:29)

by CLRCUT

https://rumble.com/v6qg2d4-women-stripped-teen-forced-to-kill-family-al-sharaas-men-fight-assad-loyali.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=5



Trump’s Ingenuity Vis-À-Vis Russia, Iran

Through the past three year period, Moscow claimed that it faced an existential threat from the US-led proxy war in Ukraine. But in the past six weeks, this threat perception has largely dissipated.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/trumps-ingenuity-vis-a-vis-russia-iran



The Deep State’s War On Truth—Waged With Doublespeak, Delusion And Propaganda

“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” ~ George Orwell

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_deep_states_war_on_truthwaged_with_doublespeak_delusion_and_propaganda



One Of The Best And Most Truthful (25:28)

Everyone in america should be forced to watch this and try to debate it cause I bet they would have no debate.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rhm6EOF4DC15



Trump’s Supposedly One-Sided Support For Russia Over Ukraine

In the past two days, major media have highlighted what they call Donald Trump’s blatant favoritism towards Russia by his withdrawal of U.S. materiel and intel assistance to Kiev.

by Gilbert Doctorow

https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/03/09/trumps-supposedly-one-sided-support-for-russia-over-ukraine



The Real Reason Why This Winter’s Flu Is The Worst For Years

The mainstream media, written and edited by bought-and-paid for propaganda hacks and ignorant lackeys posing as journalists, claim that the 2025 flu is the worst for years.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/winterflu.htm



Poem Of The Day



Emptiness Anxiety Runs



We hold the key

Within ourselves

To open and see

The path that tells



Which road to walk

To find our peace

Unplug the cork

Let conformed realities cease



Scared of the unknown

Or never thought to try

Material possession grown

Leaves you wondering why



Contentment rarely comes

Or worries never go

Emptiness anxiety runs

Until its let go



by Mark R. Elsis



March 11, 1982

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching Of A Guilty Man (Audiobook)

The American Mercury is proud of its decades-long reputation for seeking the truth without fear or favor. As such, we do not flinch when a part of that truth can best be discovered in the words of those whom the Establishment has deemed “radical” or “controversial” or even “evil.”

by The Nation Of Islam

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 11, 1965, Welsh singer Tom Jones reached No.1 on the UK singles chart with “It’s Not Unusual,” the first of sixteen British chart-toppers. The song, co-written by Jones’ manager Gordon Mills, was originally earmarked for Sandi Shaw but when she heard Jones’ demo version, she recommended he cut it instead.

Tom Jones Website

It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones (1:59) (1965) (24,000,000 views)

It's Not Unusual by Tom Jones (1:24) (April 21, 1968, On The Ed Sullivan Show) (5,000,000 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

The Good Citizen

Documenting the deliberate dissemination of propaganda and misinformation for control and manipulation of an intentionally dumbed-down population. Not you, of course.

https://TheGoodCitizen.Substack.com



