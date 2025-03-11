March 11, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Nullification The Rightful Remedy by Tenth Amendment Center (20:17)
Saying Goodbye To Benjamin Netanyahu Is Long Overdue by Philip Giraldi, and Archbishop Viganò: ‘Deep Church’ Has Infiltrated The Catholic Hierarchy
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
38,239 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Nullification The Rightful Remedy (20:17)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6qgjus-nullification-the-rightful-remedy-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Saying Goodbye To Benjamin Netanyahu Is Long Overdue
Give Miriam Adelson her $100 million back and tell her to go home
President Donald Trump's address to Congress and the nation on Tuesday night was remarkably devoid of any mention of why the United States continues to both enable and be complicit in the Ukrainian conflict with Russia as well as with the war crimes that are being committed by the state of Israel against nearly all its neighbors on a daily basis.
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Saying-Goodbye-To-Benjamin-Netanyahu-Is-Long-Overdue-by-Philip-Giraldi
Lead Post
Archbishop Viganò: ‘Deep Church’ Has Infiltrated The Catholic Hierarchy
‘We have a deep church that has infiltrated and occupied the Catholic Church,’ Archbishop Viganò wrote. ‘The members of this counter-church have transformed the Catholic Church into an organization in support of the woke globalist Left.’
by LifeSiteNews Staff
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-deep-church-has-infiltrated-the-catholic-hierarchy
“Women Stripped, Teen Forced To Kill Family” Al-Sharaa’s Men Fight Assad Loyalists In Syria (11:29)
by CLRCUT
https://rumble.com/v6qg2d4-women-stripped-teen-forced-to-kill-family-al-sharaas-men-fight-assad-loyali.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=5
Trump’s Ingenuity Vis-À-Vis Russia, Iran
Through the past three year period, Moscow claimed that it faced an existential threat from the US-led proxy war in Ukraine. But in the past six weeks, this threat perception has largely dissipated.
by M. K. Bhadrakumar
https://www.indianpunchline.com/trumps-ingenuity-vis-a-vis-russia-iran
The Deep State’s War On Truth—Waged With Doublespeak, Delusion And Propaganda
“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.” ~ George Orwell
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_deep_states_war_on_truthwaged_with_doublespeak_delusion_and_propaganda
One Of The Best And Most Truthful (25:28)
Everyone in america should be forced to watch this and try to debate it cause I bet they would have no debate.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rhm6EOF4DC15
Trump’s Supposedly One-Sided Support For Russia Over Ukraine
In the past two days, major media have highlighted what they call Donald Trump’s blatant favoritism towards Russia by his withdrawal of U.S. materiel and intel assistance to Kiev.
by Gilbert Doctorow
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2025/03/09/trumps-supposedly-one-sided-support-for-russia-over-ukraine
The Real Reason Why This Winter’s Flu Is The Worst For Years
The mainstream media, written and edited by bought-and-paid for propaganda hacks and ignorant lackeys posing as journalists, claim that the 2025 flu is the worst for years.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/winterflu.htm
Poem Of The Day
Emptiness Anxiety Runs
We hold the key
Within ourselves
To open and see
The path that tells
Which road to walk
To find our peace
Unplug the cork
Let conformed realities cease
Scared of the unknown
Or never thought to try
Material possession grown
Leaves you wondering why
Contentment rarely comes
Or worries never go
Emptiness anxiety runs
Until its let go
by Mark R. Elsis
March 11, 1982
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching Of A Guilty Man (Audiobook)
The American Mercury is proud of its decades-long reputation for seeking the truth without fear or favor. As such, we do not flinch when a part of that truth can best be discovered in the words of those whom the Establishment has deemed “radical” or “controversial” or even “evil.”
by The Nation Of Islam
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On March 11, 1965, Welsh singer Tom Jones reached No.1 on the UK singles chart with “It’s Not Unusual,” the first of sixteen British chart-toppers. The song, co-written by Jones’ manager Gordon Mills, was originally earmarked for Sandi Shaw but when she heard Jones’ demo version, she recommended he cut it instead.
Tom Jones Website
It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones (1:59) (1965) (24,000,000 views)
It's Not Unusual by Tom Jones (1:24) (April 21, 1968, On The Ed Sullivan Show) (5,000,000 views)
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
The Good Citizen
Documenting the deliberate dissemination of propaganda and misinformation for control and manipulation of an intentionally dumbed-down population. Not you, of course.
https://TheGoodCitizen.Substack.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis