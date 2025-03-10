EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Jews Despise The Catholic Church (12:56)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6qeq1w-jews-despise-the-catholic-church-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

How Converso Jews Used The ‘Holocaust’ To Shame The Catholic Church Into Accepting Vatican II ‘Reforms’

Many Catholics are aware that Vatican II signified the overt Jewish takeover of the Church — but what many don’t realize is that the actual documents of Nostra Aetate were written by a rabbi, along with Jews who had recently “converted” to Catholicism — and that they used their unshakeable belief in the co-called Holocaust as the impetus to shame and manipulate the Vatican into accepting their radical revision of Church dogma vis a vis “The Jews”.

by CFT Team

https://christiansfortruth.com/how-converso-jews-used-the-holocaust-to-shame-the-catholic-church-into-accepting-vatican-ii-reforms



Bobby’s Betrayal (9:35)

Kennedy has said, “Anti-Semitism–like racism–is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues … In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence. Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate.” I unpack and debunk this Orwellian doublespeak.

by Third Paradigm

https://rumble.com/v6qb6ve-bobbys-betrayal.html



‘Europe Is Now A Dictatorship’ – Georgescu

Romania’s presidential frontrunner has been barred from attempting to run for office again

Romanian presidential hopeful Calin Georgescu has branded the EU a “dictatorship” and his home country a “tyranny” after the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) in Bucharest shot down his candidacy for the upcoming election re-run.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/613955-romanian-calin-georgescu-eu



Rare Earth Kosher Nostra Sideshows

Out with the Epstein coverup, in with the kvetching Cocaine Dwarf, kosher COINTELPRO, and Lubavitcher train cars for another mass plunder.

The European Union and its hapless puppets, in their quest to embrace even greater stupidity, are attempting to flex atrophied military muscles without their West-Israel empire, apparently unaware that the memo calls for the sacrifice to loot and plunder Ukraine first and then Russia at a later date.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/rare-earth-kosher-nostra-sideshows



CareCast: The Rise of Personal Autonomy (Audio 16:07)

How The Culture Of Death Is Expanding Beyond Abortion

What happens when personal autonomy becomes the highest virtue? In Great Britain, a newly passed assisted suicide bill reveals the dangerous trajectory of a society that prioritizes “choice” over life itself. In the latest episode of CareCast, Roland Warren and Vincent DiCaro unpack how this law reflects a broader shift—one that mirrors the same arguments used to justify abortion. When a society begins deciding who deserves to live and who should die, the most vulnerable always pay the price.

by Ryan Sanders

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/carecast-the-rise-of-personal-autonomy-how-the-culture-of-death-is-expanding-beyond-abortion



Checking Microsoft Copilot On Thomas Merton’s Death

Here is how Wikipedia describes Microsoft Copilot in its opening paragraph: Microsoft Copilot is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Microsoft. Based on the GPT-4 series of large language models, it was launched in 2023 as Microsoft’s primary replacement for the discontinued Cortana.

by David Martin

https://heresy.is/dcdave/checking-microsoft-copilot-on-thomas-mertons-death



Quote Of The Day

"There is apparently in the world today a central financial force which is playing a vast and closely organized game with the world for its table and universal control for its stakes... Get the fifty leading Jewish financiers of the world together and render their manipulations of money impossible. In no other way can peace be established. As soon as the world awakes and finds them out and acts, then we will have peace. It is such financiers that cause war. They operate for profit and gain for themselves. Let us hope for action soon."

Henry Ford

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The International Jew (Audiobook 51:19:38)

The World's Foremost Problem

by Henry Ford

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n1pN5mIxJyed



Book Of The Day

The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching Of A Guilty Man

One of the most sensational criminal cases of twentieth century America was the brutal murder in August 1913 of Mary Phagan, a teenage white female factory worker in Atlanta, Georgia. At the conclusion of a widely publicized trial, the factory’s Jewish manager was found guilty of the crime and sentenced to death. After the Georgia governor commuted the sentence to life imprisonment, a group a citizens seized Leo Frank from prison and hanged him. Sexual coercion, racial bigotry, planted evidence, apparent rape, Jewish community pressure, and alleged anti-Jewish prejudice all figured prominently in the dramatic murder trial, which generated nationwide attention. This book is a detailed examination of a fascinating and historically important case. It thoroughly exposes the blatant anti-black racism of the defendant and his legal team, and reviews the major campaign organized by wealthy and influential Jewish community leaders in New York and other northern cities to exonerate Frank. This 536-page work is illustrated with maps, diagrams, and photographs, and is referenced with more than a thousand footnotes. For any open-minded person, this book convincingly establishes that Leo Frank murdered Mary Phagan.

by The Nation Of Islam

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 10, 1977, The Sex Pistols signed with A&M Records, following their controversial departure from EMI over their bad behavior. While the punk pioneers privately inked the contract one day earlier, the label held a press conference outside Buckingham Palace where they took part in a public signing ceremony. Afterward, the band celebrated with a boozy party at the label’s offices where all kinds of mayhem ensued, including bassist Johnny Rotten verbally abusing staff and Sid Vicious smashing a toilet bowl and cutting his foot open. Two days later, the band got in a fight in a club that saw Rotten threatening the life of a record executive, and on March 16th, A&M terminated their contract with the band, paying them a £75,000 settlement fee.

Sex Pistols Website

God Save The Queen by Sex Pistols (3:20) (1977) (5,900,000 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

The Vaccine Reaction

An enlightened conversation about vaccination, health and autonomy

The Vaccine Reaction, or TVR, is a free online subscription journal newspaper published by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC). NVIC is funded by individual donations and philanthropic foundations. We do not receive funding from government health agencies, drug companies selling vaccines or medical trade associations and other non-governmental organizations receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and government health agencies. NVIC Newsletter subscribers, donor supporters and registered users of the free online NVIC Advocacy Portal automatically receive a subscription to TVR.

https://TheVaccineReaction.org



