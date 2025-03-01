March 1, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Slash The Fat by David Stockman
Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings About Centralization by Tenth Amendment Center (33:21)
Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings About Centralization (33:21)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6pxk5q-conspiracy-luther-martins-anti-federalist-warnings-about-centralization-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Slash The Fat
Nine US Government Agencies To Cut By 50%
As we have indicated, the 16 agencies slated for elimination do comprise a kind of Litmus Test of fiscal resolve. If these Federal bureaucrats and agencies can’t be eliminated, the prospect for reining in America’s unfolding fiscal calamity is dim indeed.
by David Stockman
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/slash-the-fat-nine-us-government
The Epstein Files Release Is A Huge Disappointment (45:10)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6px2ww-the-epstein-files-release-is-a-huge-disappointment.html
In Science We Trust
I feel constrained to continue the theme of what I wrote in this column last week. Most Americans are not paying attention (there’s nothing new about that, of course), but this is especially true of political conservatives and religious evangelicals.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4716/In-Science-We-Trust.aspx
“Sovereign Wealth Fund”: The Great American Land Heist (20:48)
From the Bundy Ranch to sacred Apache sites, they’ve been clearing the land of ranchers, miners, loggers, and their property rights for years, all leading to this moment.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6pwr1g-sovereign-wealth-fund-the-great-american-land-heist.html
Three Years On… Russia’s Military Intervention In Ukraine Is Vindicated
Russia will continue its military campaign to eradicate the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.
Editorial by Strategic Culture
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/02/28/three-years-russia-military-intervention-ukraine-vindicated
“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear… They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else... It’s called the American Dream, 'cause you have to be asleep to believe it.”
George Carlin
The American Dream (3:14)
by George Carlin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPH5dsyNkthf
George Carlin
George Carlin began his professional career in radio (KJOE, Shreveport, LA) in July, 1956 at the age of 19 while serving in the USAF. Following KJOE, he landed at WEZE in Boston. That job lasted three months (1959). The turning point for Carlin came in Fort Worth, Texas (1959) on KXOL. Together with newsman Jack Burns, he started developing comedy routines for an eventual nightclub act. In 1960 on KDAY, Hollywood, Carlin worked with Burns as the Wright Bros., morning DJ’s for three months. They both quit radio in June 1960 to work nightclubs as “Burns and Carlin.” Burns and Carlin stayed together two years, playing leading clubs, getting good press exposure, and making a first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jack Paar. They also recorded an album, Burns & Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight, on Era Records.
