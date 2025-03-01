EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Conspiracy: Luther Martin's Anti-Federalist Warnings About Centralization (33:21)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6pxk5q-conspiracy-luther-martins-anti-federalist-warnings-about-centralization-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Slash The Fat

Nine US Government Agencies To Cut By 50%

As we have indicated, the 16 agencies slated for elimination do comprise a kind of Litmus Test of fiscal resolve. If these Federal bureaucrats and agencies can’t be eliminated, the prospect for reining in America’s unfolding fiscal calamity is dim indeed.

by David Stockman

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/slash-the-fat-nine-us-government



The Epstein Files Release Is A Huge Disappointment (45:10)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6px2ww-the-epstein-files-release-is-a-huge-disappointment.html



In Science We Trust

I feel constrained to continue the theme of what I wrote in this column last week. Most Americans are not paying attention (there’s nothing new about that, of course), but this is especially true of political conservatives and religious evangelicals.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4716/In-Science-We-Trust.aspx



“Sovereign Wealth Fund”: The Great American Land Heist (20:48)

From the Bundy Ranch to sacred Apache sites, they’ve been clearing the land of ranchers, miners, loggers, and their property rights for years, all leading to this moment.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6pwr1g-sovereign-wealth-fund-the-great-american-land-heist.html



Three Years On… Russia’s Military Intervention In Ukraine Is Vindicated

Russia will continue its military campaign to eradicate the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev.

Editorial by Strategic Culture

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/02/28/three-years-russia-military-intervention-ukraine-vindicated



Quote Of The Day

“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear… They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else... It’s called the American Dream, 'cause you have to be asleep to believe it.”

George Carlin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The American Dream (3:14)

by George Carlin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPH5dsyNkthf



Website Of The Day

George Carlin

George Carlin began his professional career in radio (KJOE, Shreveport, LA) in July, 1956 at the age of 19 while serving in the USAF. Following KJOE, he landed at WEZE in Boston. That job lasted three months (1959). The turning point for Carlin came in Fort Worth, Texas (1959) on KXOL. Together with newsman Jack Burns, he started developing comedy routines for an eventual nightclub act. In 1960 on KDAY, Hollywood, Carlin worked with Burns as the Wright Bros., morning DJ’s for three months. They both quit radio in June 1960 to work nightclubs as “Burns and Carlin.” Burns and Carlin stayed together two years, playing leading clubs, getting good press exposure, and making a first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jack Paar. They also recorded an album, Burns & Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight, on Era Records.

https://GeorgeCarlin.com



