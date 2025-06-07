June 7, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. We Need To Talk About AI by Corbett Report (52:41)
The Day The United States Died by Mark R. Elsis, America: Freedom To Fascism by Aaron Russo (1:47:45) (2006), and USS Liberty Dozens Of Historical Articles And Videos by Mark R. Elsis
We Need To Talk About AI (52:41)
by Corbett Report
https://rumble.com/v6uf6jb-we-need-to-talk-about-ai-by-corbett-report.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
I woke up the morning of June 5, 1968, and heard the news that my New York Senator, Robert Francis “Bobby” Kennedy had been shot and was clinging to life.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
America: Freedom To Fascism (1:47:45) (2006)
by Aaron Russo
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ZZGuhe039QJ
USS Liberty
Dozens Of Historical Articles And Videos
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/USS-Liberty-by-Mark-R-Elsis
The Forgotten Resolutions That Actually Started Independence (Show Links and Video 29:45)
On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee stood before the Continental Congress with a resolution declaring that the united colonies were free and independent states, and that all political connection between them and Great Britain was “totally dissolved.”
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/the-forgotten-resolutions-that-actually-started-independence
40 State Attorneys General Warn: ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Strip States Of Power Over AI
Just as feds merge surveillance, DNA, and biotech.
by Jon Fleetwood
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/40-state-attorneys-general-warn-big
AI Kill And Control System By Palantir (Transcript and Video 4:49)
The AI control grid has begun
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-kill-and-control-system-by-palantir
America Is Attacking Its Own Supply Lines (Text and Video)
Govini—some Lockheed/Palantir/Satan cutout—has a (2023) report out showing how America cannot, in fact, cut China out. To attack China, they need China’s help! They’d be attacking their own supply lines, which is a novel concept in warfare. Also called dumb.
by Indrajit Samarajiva
https://indi.ca/america-is-attacking-its-own-supply-lines
Communist Jew Alex Karp CEO Of Palantir Says, The Best Way To Keep Peace Is To Strike Fear In The Hearts Of “Our Adversaries.” (0:56)
Palantir is one of the main companies whose technology has been used to slaughter countless Palestinians in the war.
https://x.com/Haqiqatjou/status/1872682492412690939
Donald Trump Following Project Esther Playbook
Gaza, Palestine, is the modern Warsaw, Poland. The so-called modern civilized world is showing itself to be as uncivilized as any corrupt, authoritarian society in world history. And the United States of America and Israel are leading the pack.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4775/Donald-Trump-Following-Project-Esther-Playbook.aspx
Debt In America: The Trump And Musk Feud
The Trump and Musk feud is much more than superficial rantings being flung in a preposterous manner by two very powerful men playing cock fight.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/debt-in-america-the-trump-and-musk
Pro-Life Advocates Celebrate Missouri Supreme Court Abortion Decision
The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated a near-total ban on abortion in the Show Me State.
by Tom Campis
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/pro-life-advocates-celebrate-missouri-supreme-court-abortion-decision
How One Company Secretly Poisoned The Planet (54:08)
by Veritasium
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
"Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose."
Kris Kristofferson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
By Way Of Deception
The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer
The # 1 New York Times best seller the Israeli foreign intelligence agency The Mossad tried to ban. The making of a Mossad officer is the true story of an officer in Israel's most secret agency. The first time the Mossad came calling, they wanted Victor Ostrovsky for their assassination unit, the kidon. He turned them down.
by Victor Ostrovsky and Claire Hoy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
