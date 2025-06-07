EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,865 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

We Need To Talk About AI (52:41)

by Corbett Report

https://rumble.com/v6uf6jb-we-need-to-talk-about-ai-by-corbett-report.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Day The United States Died

Thursday, June 6, 1968

I woke up the morning of June 5, 1968, and heard the news that my New York Senator, Robert Francis “Bobby” Kennedy had been shot and was clinging to life.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied



America: Freedom To Fascism (1:47:45) (2006)

by Aaron Russo

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ZZGuhe039QJ



USS Liberty

Dozens Of Historical Articles And Videos

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/USS-Liberty-by-Mark-R-Elsis



The Forgotten Resolutions That Actually Started Independence (Show Links and Video 29:45)

On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee stood before the Continental Congress with a resolution declaring that the united colonies were free and independent states, and that all political connection between them and Great Britain was “totally dissolved.”

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/the-forgotten-resolutions-that-actually-started-independence



40 State Attorneys General Warn: ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Will Strip States Of Power Over AI

Just as feds merge surveillance, DNA, and biotech.

by Jon Fleetwood

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/40-state-attorneys-general-warn-big



AI Kill And Control System By Palantir (Transcript and Video 4:49)

The AI control grid has begun

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-kill-and-control-system-by-palantir



America Is Attacking Its Own Supply Lines (Text and Video)

Govini—some Lockheed/Palantir/Satan cutout—has a (2023) report out showing how America cannot, in fact, cut China out. To attack China, they need China’s help! They’d be attacking their own supply lines, which is a novel concept in warfare. Also called dumb.

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/america-is-attacking-its-own-supply-lines



Communist Jew Alex Karp CEO Of Palantir Says, The Best Way To Keep Peace Is To Strike Fear In The Hearts Of “Our Adversaries.” (0:56)

Palantir is one of the main companies whose technology has been used to slaughter countless Palestinians in the war.

https://x.com/Haqiqatjou/status/1872682492412690939



Donald Trump Following Project Esther Playbook

Gaza, Palestine, is the modern Warsaw, Poland. The so-called modern civilized world is showing itself to be as uncivilized as any corrupt, authoritarian society in world history. And the United States of America and Israel are leading the pack.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4775/Donald-Trump-Following-Project-Esther-Playbook.aspx



Debt In America: The Trump And Musk Feud

The Trump and Musk feud is much more than superficial rantings being flung in a preposterous manner by two very powerful men playing cock fight.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/debt-in-america-the-trump-and-musk



Pro-Life Advocates Celebrate Missouri Supreme Court Abortion Decision

The Missouri Supreme Court has reinstated a near-total ban on abortion in the Show Me State.

by Tom Campis

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/pro-life-advocates-celebrate-missouri-supreme-court-abortion-decision



Featured Video

How One Company Secretly Poisoned The Planet (54:08)

by Veritasium

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Quote Of The Day

"Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose."

Kris Kristofferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

By Way Of Deception

The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer

The # 1 New York Times best seller the Israeli foreign intelligence agency The Mossad tried to ban. The making of a Mossad officer is the true story of an officer in Israel's most secret agency. The first time the Mossad came calling, they wanted Victor Ostrovsky for their assassination unit, the kidon. He turned them down.

by Victor Ostrovsky and Claire Hoy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis