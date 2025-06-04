June 4, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. Trump Gives Palantir Full Control Over Surveillance State by Nicholas J. Fuentes (50:12)
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means by Karan Mahadik, and The Synagogue Of Satan by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock (Audiobook 8:17:33)
Video Of The Day
Trump Gives Palantir Full Control Over Surveillance State (50:12)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6ua6zn-trump-gives-palantir-full-control-over-surveillance-state-by-nicholas-j.-fu.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means
If passed into law, the 10-year moratorium on state AI laws would mark a major shift in US tech policy, and potentially shape AI regulation in countries like India.
by Karan Mahadik
https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/trump-one-big-beautiful-bill-10-year-ban-state-ai-regulation-10030092
The Synagogue Of Satan Part 1/2 Updated (Audiobook 8:17:33)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://archive.org/details/TheSynagogueOfSatanPart12UpdatedExpandedAndrewCarringtonHitchcock
FEMA, White House Covered Up East Palestine Devastation
After officials burned five tankers containing 115,000 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride over East Palestine, residents were sick and crying out for help.
by Rich McHugh
https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/ohio-train-derailment/fema-white-house-east-palestine-exclusive
‘Zelensky Won’t Be Around Long Enough For His Opinions To Matter’ (12:01)
Professor Gilbert Doctorow, independent international affairs analyst, offers his unfiltered view on the second round of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev
by RT
https://rumble.com/v6u7tmt-zelensky-wont-be-around-long-enough-for-his-opinions-to-matter-professor-gi.html
learning about athletic gender reality (text and video)
XX marks the spot
object lesson number 4,271 in: while you may control the lesson plan, the teaching, and even the access, you cannot control that which is learned. the lesson that is taken away is always and everywhere the choice of the learner. schools and sports bodies are still trying to teach that “boys can be girls” and that this is not some sort of unfair advantage on the sports field.
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/learning-about-athletic-gender-reality
Watch Peter Thiel Shit In His Pants (0:45)
Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, shits himself when asked about Israel’s use of Al in Gaza. Why?
Because Palantir tech is behind “Lavender” and “Where’s Daddy”
You have to be a sick fuck to come up with a name like “Where’s Daddy”
https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/1888177018354663885
Kiev Has Run Out Of Cards On Frontline – Analyst
Ukraine has intensified sabotage attacks inside Russia as a last resort, Sergey Poletaev has told RT
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/618613-kiev-run-out-arguments-frontline
Don’t Poke The Bear (3:03)
Performed by Alfred Inscoe
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RseHLqwZkBZy
Israel-Backed Militias Linked To ISIS Loot Gaza Aid Under IDF Watch
Israeli officials often claim that Hamas has been looting aid heading to Gaza, yet the evidence suggests the opposite. New reports and eyewitness accounts indicate that Israel is backing ISIS-linked militants who are working to replace Hamas security forces and are looting humanitarian aid under the watchful eye of IDF drones.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.mintpressnews.com/gaza-aid-looting-israel-isis-militias/289900
Quote Of The Day
"Of all tyrannies a tyranny sincerely exercised
for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive."
C. S. Lewis
Book Of The Day
The Golden Bough
A Study Of Magic And Religion
A world classic. The Golden Bough describes our ancestors' primitive methods of worship, sex practices, strange rituals and festivals. Disproving the popular thought that primitive life was simple, this monumental survey shows that savage man was enmeshed in a tangle of magic, taboos, and superstitions. Revealed here is the evolution of man from savagery to civilization, from the modification of his weird and often bloodthirsty customs to the entry of lasting moral, ethical, and spiritual values.
by James George Frazer
Music Of The Day
On June 4, 1984, Bruce Springsteen released his seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A.. One of the best-selling albums of all time, Born in the U.S.A. found “The Boss” taking a more pop-forward approach to his songwriting, particularly with hits like “Dancing in the Dark,” the synth-driven “I’m on Fire,” and the title track. The album produced an astonishing seven Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the aforementioned tracks (all three of which also landed in the UK Top Ten). Often ranked among the greatest albums of all time, Born in the U.S.A. remains Springsteen’s biggest commercial success, with more than 30 million copies sold, worldwide.
Website Of The Day
Dr. Mike Yeadon
Lifer in pharmaceutical R&D in big pharma as well as biotech.
A biology PhD. I’ve been speaking out pro bono since spring 2020.
https://DrMikeYeadon.Substack.com
