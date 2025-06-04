EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Trump Gives Palantir Full Control Over Surveillance State (50:12)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6ua6zn-trump-gives-palantir-full-control-over-surveillance-state-by-nicholas-j.-fu.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means

If passed into law, the 10-year moratorium on state AI laws would mark a major shift in US tech policy, and potentially shape AI regulation in countries like India.

by Karan Mahadik

https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/trump-one-big-beautiful-bill-10-year-ban-state-ai-regulation-10030092



The Synagogue Of Satan Part 1/2 Updated (Audiobook 8:17:33)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://archive.org/details/TheSynagogueOfSatanPart12UpdatedExpandedAndrewCarringtonHitchcock



FEMA, White House Covered Up East Palestine Devastation

After officials burned five tankers containing 115,000 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride over East Palestine, residents were sick and crying out for help.

by Rich McHugh

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/ohio-train-derailment/fema-white-house-east-palestine-exclusive



‘Zelensky Won’t Be Around Long Enough For His Opinions To Matter’ (12:01)

Professor Gilbert Doctorow, independent international affairs analyst, offers his unfiltered view on the second round of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev

by RT

https://rumble.com/v6u7tmt-zelensky-wont-be-around-long-enough-for-his-opinions-to-matter-professor-gi.html



learning about athletic gender reality (text and video)

XX marks the spot

object lesson number 4,271 in: while you may control the lesson plan, the teaching, and even the access, you cannot control that which is learned. the lesson that is taken away is always and everywhere the choice of the learner. schools and sports bodies are still trying to teach that “boys can be girls” and that this is not some sort of unfair advantage on the sports field.

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/learning-about-athletic-gender-reality



Watch Peter Thiel Shit In His Pants (0:45)

Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir, shits himself when asked about Israel’s use of Al in Gaza. Why?

Because Palantir tech is behind “Lavender” and “Where’s Daddy”

You have to be a sick fuck to come up with a name like “Where’s Daddy”

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/1888177018354663885



Kiev Has Run Out Of Cards On Frontline – Analyst

Ukraine has intensified sabotage attacks inside Russia as a last resort, Sergey Poletaev has told RT

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/618613-kiev-run-out-arguments-frontline



Don’t Poke The Bear (3:03)

Performed by Alfred Inscoe

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RseHLqwZkBZy



Israel-Backed Militias Linked To ISIS Loot Gaza Aid Under IDF Watch

Israeli officials often claim that Hamas has been looting aid heading to Gaza, yet the evidence suggests the opposite. New reports and eyewitness accounts indicate that Israel is backing ISIS-linked militants who are working to replace Hamas security forces and are looting humanitarian aid under the watchful eye of IDF drones.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.mintpressnews.com/gaza-aid-looting-israel-isis-militias/289900



Quote Of The Day

"Of all tyrannies a tyranny sincerely exercised

for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive."

C. S. Lewis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Golden Bough

A Study Of Magic And Religion

A world classic. The Golden Bough describes our ancestors' primitive methods of worship, sex practices, strange rituals and festivals. Disproving the popular thought that primitive life was simple, this monumental survey shows that savage man was enmeshed in a tangle of magic, taboos, and superstitions. Revealed here is the evolution of man from savagery to civilization, from the modification of his weird and often bloodthirsty customs to the entry of lasting moral, ethical, and spiritual values.

by James George Frazer

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On June 4, 1984, Bruce Springsteen released his seventh studio album, Born in the U.S.A.. One of the best-selling albums of all time, Born in the U.S.A. found “The Boss” taking a more pop-forward approach to his songwriting, particularly with hits like “Dancing in the Dark,” the synth-driven “I’m on Fire,” and the title track. The album produced an astonishing seven Top Ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the aforementioned tracks (all three of which also landed in the UK Top Ten). Often ranked among the greatest albums of all time, Born in the U.S.A. remains Springsteen’s biggest commercial success, with more than 30 million copies sold, worldwide.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Dr. Mike Yeadon

Lifer in pharmaceutical R&D in big pharma as well as biotech.

A biology PhD. I’ve been speaking out pro bono since spring 2020.

https://DrMikeYeadon.Substack.com



