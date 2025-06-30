June 30, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Professor Ted Postol On Why No Bomb On Earth Can Destroy Iran's Nuclear Program! by Dialogue Works (1:06:04)
Mamdani Mamelodi Sundowns by Good Citizen, Is This How You Live And Thrive, Burning Palestine Alive? by Les Visible, and Rupert Sheldrake On The Mystery Of Homing Pigeons (9:59)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,245 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Professor Ted Postol On Why No Bomb On Earth Can Destroy Iran's Nuclear Program! (1:06:04)
by Dialogue Works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHvOhBKNs-E
Mamdani Mamelodi Sundowns
Socialism, Multiculturalism, Crony Capitalism, Tax Attorneys, and a cycling snitch walk into a Manhattan bar.
Barring ballot shenanigans in November or a motorcade ride around Columbus Circle in a Cadillac convertible on an invitation from the Upper East Side’s Friends of Cuomo Political Action Committee and the local B’nai Brith, “Democratic-Socialist” Zorhan Mamdani will probably be New York City’s next mayor.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/mamdani-mamelodi-sundowns
Is This How You Live And Thrive, Burning Palestine Alive? (Music 4:06)
We have several songs this week about The Monsters who walk among us in these times. They are being exposed so that The World may see, what God’s Judgment intends for them!
by Les Visible
https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/is-this-how-you-live-and-thrive-burning
HRF Submits New ICC Evidence Against ‘Netanyahu’s Executioner’ In Gaza
The Hind Rajab Foundation expands its ICC case with new evidence of war crimes in Gaza, urging international arrest warrants for three Israeli military commanders.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/hrf-submits-new-icc-evidence-against--netanyahu-s-executione
Rupert Sheldrake On The Mystery Of Homing Pigeons (9:59)
Rupert joins a legendary roundtable to explain why science still can’t solve pigeon navigation. In this excerpt from A Glorious Accident, Rupert Sheldrake recaps 100 years of research into how pigeons find their way home – a mystery that remains unsolved by conventional science.
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/rupert-sheldrake-on-the-mystery-of
War On Rudeness: The Hidden Cause Of Civilizational Demise
I want to say a few words about what I see as the deep pattern of our long war. And I mean “few” when I say “few.” There is no end to the outpouring of corrective science, alarmist and grim documentation of what all was in the shots, how maiming exactly it was, how exactly it conspired to synthetically destroy the natural harmony of human blood cells, and kill slow or kill fast.
by Celia Farber
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/war-on-rudeness-the-hidden-cause
The True Face Of The Trump Administration? | Interview With Alexander Dugin (1:10:07)
The unexpected convergence between major digital platforms and the new conservatism has already shifted the axis of global power - and Alexander Dugin explains why.
by Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-true-face-of-the-trump-administration
Iran’s Top Military Command Vows ‘More Forceful’ Response If Israel Repeats Aggression
Iran’s highest operational command unit warns that the Armed Forces will give a “more forceful” response to the Israeli regime if it carries out another act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/29/750277/Iran-military-command-forceful-response-Israel-aggression–
Quote Of The Day
‘I have never seen a happier people than the Germans.
Hitler is one of the greatest men I have ever met….
Yes, Heil Hitler. I, too, say that -
because he is truly a great man.”
Lloyd George, former British Prime Minister
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Unknown Warriors
They served across the globe; from the North African desert to the jungles of Burma, from the skies of occupied Europe to the icy Arctic Ocean. 'The Unknown Warriors', as Winston Churchill named them, were the men and women who fought for the country during the Second World War. When an appeal for memories of wartime and what they thought of their country in the 21st century appeared in the local newspapers, many put pen to paper or dusted off their old typewriters to send a response. The Unknown Warriors is a collection of letters, packed full of opinions and dramatic war memories from Land Army Girls, Far East POWs, Desert Rats, and RAF aircrew, to name just a few, as well as those who served in essential civilian services and occupations. It is a timeless record of written testimony from men and women from Britain, Australia and New Zealand who served their country with bravery and determination in the 1939-1945 War.
by Nicholas Pringle
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis