June 29, 2026, Jews Genocide Palestinian Children (10:51) by Double Down News
Fatalities From Israel’s Vast Gaza Genocide Deliberately Undercounted by Ralph Nader, and Hitler Wanted To Take Over The World by Mark R. Elsis
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.
Jews Genocide Palestinian Children (10:51)
by Double Down News
https://rumble.com/v7bz9gu-jews-genocide-palestinian-children-by-double-down-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Fatalities From Israel’s Vast Gaza Genocide Deliberately Undercounted
Ralph Nader: The Lancet, international relief organizations, universities, and UN agencies all estimate hundreds of thousands of dead Palestinians from violent bombs, artillery, snipers, and the resultant, related secondary effects. The recent report by Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, referred to a consensus of 680,000 deaths. The respected chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, Professor Devi Sridhar, long ago was offering estimates far higher than those of Hamas.
by Ralph Nader
https://israelpalestinenews.org/fatalities-from-israels-vast-gaza-genocide-deliberately-undercounted
Hitler Wanted To Take Over The World
The following is a brief yet exceedingly vital history lesson. I’ve written it to try and keep our future generations free from the impending Jewish enslavement. Those with eyes to see and ears to hear soon had better grow a pair and start repeating this in polite company, or you will forever seal their fate to the enemy of humanity.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Mark-R-Elsis/Hitler-Wanted-To-Take-Over-The-World-by-Mark-R-Elsis
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Mark R. Elsis