Video Of The Day

AI 2027: A Realistic Scenario of AI Takeover (37:44)

by AI Species

https://rumble.com/v6vh3wx-ai-2027-a-realistic-scenario-of-ai-takeover-by-ai-species.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Journal Of The End Of The World And The Beginning Of My Life (Text and Videos)

For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’ ~ John Greenleaf Whittier

by TriTorch

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/journal-of-the-end-of-the-world-and

ACH (2604) I’m Talking To You #237 – All They That Hate Me Love Death (1:15:40)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/06/28/ach-2604-im-talking-to-you-237-all-they-that-hate-me-love-death



The United States Cannot Defeat Iran

How soon people have forgotten that, earlier this year, the US dispatched two carrier strike groups and a half-dozen B-2s (and other USAF assets) to disarm the Yemeni and open the selectively blockaded Red Sea. They failed. Abysmally.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/the-united-states-cannot-defeat-iran



America Is Being Killed By Foreigners (43:13)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6vfzdj-america-is-being-killed-by-foreigners.html



‘Suffering Beside The Innocent Is The Last Honest Thing A Man Can Do.’

A heart-wrenching post by a Doctor working in Gaza while a genocide unfolds around him.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/suffering-beside-the-innocent-is



Warning The World About ‘BlackRock’ ‘Vanguard’ And ‘State Street’ The ‘News’ May Shock You (13:28)

by Andre Corbeil

https://rumble.com/v6vcaq9-warning-the-world-about-blackrock-vanguard-and-state-street-the-news-may-sh.html



Will Bill Moyers Ever Tell The Truth About Lyndon Johnson?

“Get that goddamned “bubble [top] off unless it’s pouring rain” said Bill Moyers just hours before John Kennedy’s head was blown off in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

by Roger Stone, but ghostwritten by Robert Morrow

https://web.archive.org/web/20190125224454/http://stonezone.com/article.php?id=584



The Path To AGI Is Coming Into View

Many AI developers think that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is but a few years or a handful of years away. In this video I summarize what I think are the likely next developments that we will see.

by Sabine Hossenfelder

https://rumble.com/v6vccft-sabine-hossenfelder-the-path-to-agi-is-coming-into-view-mar-22-2025.html (9:24)



‘It’s A Killing Field’: Israeli Soldiers Admit To Firing On Hungry Civilians In Gaza

A Haaretz exposé reveals that Israeli soldiers were ordered to shoot at Palestinians gathering for food, with commanders normalizing the killing of unarmed civilians.

by Palestine Chronicle Staff

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/its-a-killing-field-israeli-soldiers-admit-to-firing-on-hungry-civilians-in-gaza



Quote Of The Day

“It seems probable that once the machine thinking method had started,

it would not take long to outstrip our feeble powers…

They would be able to converse with each other to sharpen their wits.

At some stage therefore, we should have to expect the machines to take control.”

Alan Turing

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

War Is A Racket (Audiobook)

Originally printed in 1935, War Is a Racket is General Smedley Butler's frank speech describing his role as a soldier as nothing more than serving as a puppet for big-business interests. The introduction discusses why General Butler went against the corporate war machine and how he exposed a fascist coup d'etat plot against President Franklin Roosevelt. Widely appreciated and referenced by left- and right-wingers alike, this is an extraordinary argument against war-more relevant now than ever.

by Smedley D. Butler

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



