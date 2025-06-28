June 28, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Sharing This Video Could Get You 14 Years In Prison by Double Down News (15:37)
Araghchi Outlines Post-War Nuclear Diplomacy by Al Mayadeen, Palantir At The Heart Of Iran by New World Next Week (24:48), When Trust Is Dead, Nothing Counts by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Video Of The Day
Sharing This Video Could Get You 14 Years In Prison (15:37)
by Double Down News
https://rumble.com/v6vfn6l-sharing-this-video-could-get-you-14-years-in-prison-by-double-down-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Araghchi Outlines Post-War Nuclear Diplomacy, Warns Against Sanctions
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi details Tehran’s post-war nuclear stance, missile responses, and warns Europe against snapback sanctions.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/araghchi-outlines-post-war-nuclear-diplomacy--warns-against
Palantir At The Heart Of Iran – New World Next Week (24:48)
This week on New World Next Week: It turns out Palantir was at the heart of the IAEA’s program for checking Iran’s nuclear compliance; GM crops are causing a rise in pesticide use in complete contradiction to the GM propaganda; and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex are going to start their own pharma recommendation committee!
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/nwnw595
When Trust Is Dead, Nothing Counts
The Israeli attack on Iran succeeded in deflecting world attention from the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. The stories are utterly horrific, as those who try to follow this ghastly tragedy know only too well.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/when-trust-is-dead-nothing-counts
The Hidden History of the Balfour Declaration By John Cornelius (24:10)
It Was Part of a Plan to Bring America Into WWI
by Palestine Bookshelf
https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-hidden-history-of-the-balfour
In 12 Days War Trump Marked Himself On The Side Of Deep State interventionism
Hence the support of Levin and Graham, never Trump pioneers.
Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/in-12-days-war-trump-marked-himself
Bill Moyers, Involved In JFK Assassination Events, Dies
Bill Moyers, who died today at 91, was an enigmatic figure. He was an ordained minister and a liberal icon for doing some good investigative TV documentaries about secret government and propaganda and other issues.
by Joseph McBride
https://educationforum.ipbhost.com/topic/31563-bill-moyers-involved-in-jfk-assassination-events-dies
You’ve Been Lied To Since Day One (Show Links and Video 17:01)
Five constitutional truths they almost never teach. Because if they did, we wouldn’t live under the largest government in history.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/youve-been-lied-to-since-day-one
In The UK, You Can Be Jailed For Opposing Genocide But Not For Supporting It
This is what happens when the people who commit genocide are in charge
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/in-the-uk-you-can-be-jailed-for-opposing
Israel Targets America With Atomic Bombs
Human Targets, “New York City”, “Washington DC”, “Los Angeles” and “Colorado”, which contains Cheyenne Mountain and the complex under the Denver Airport.
by John Day MD
https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/israel-targets-america-with-atomic
