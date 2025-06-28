EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,195 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Sharing This Video Could Get You 14 Years In Prison (15:37)

by Double Down News

https://rumble.com/v6vfn6l-sharing-this-video-could-get-you-14-years-in-prison-by-double-down-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Araghchi Outlines Post-War Nuclear Diplomacy, Warns Against Sanctions

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi details Tehran’s post-war nuclear stance, missile responses, and warns Europe against snapback sanctions.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/araghchi-outlines-post-war-nuclear-diplomacy--warns-against



Palantir At The Heart Of Iran – New World Next Week (24:48)

This week on New World Next Week: It turns out Palantir was at the heart of the IAEA’s program for checking Iran’s nuclear compliance; GM crops are causing a rise in pesticide use in complete contradiction to the GM propaganda; and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex are going to start their own pharma recommendation committee!

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/nwnw595



When Trust Is Dead, Nothing Counts

The Israeli attack on Iran succeeded in deflecting world attention from the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. The stories are utterly horrific, as those who try to follow this ghastly tragedy know only too well.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/when-trust-is-dead-nothing-counts



The Hidden History of the Balfour Declaration By John Cornelius (24:10)

It Was Part of a Plan to Bring America Into WWI

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-hidden-history-of-the-balfour



In 12 Days War Trump Marked Himself On The Side Of Deep State interventionism

Hence the support of Levin and Graham, never Trump pioneers.

Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/in-12-days-war-trump-marked-himself



Bill Moyers, Involved In JFK Assassination Events, Dies

Bill Moyers, who died today at 91, was an enigmatic figure. He was an ordained minister and a liberal icon for doing some good investigative TV documentaries about secret government and propaganda and other issues.

by Joseph McBride

https://educationforum.ipbhost.com/topic/31563-bill-moyers-involved-in-jfk-assassination-events-dies



You’ve Been Lied To Since Day One (Show Links and Video 17:01)

Five constitutional truths they almost never teach. Because if they did, we wouldn’t live under the largest government in history.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/youve-been-lied-to-since-day-one



In The UK, You Can Be Jailed For Opposing Genocide But Not For Supporting It

This is what happens when the people who commit genocide are in charge

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/in-the-uk-you-can-be-jailed-for-opposing



Israel Targets America With Atomic Bombs

Human Targets, “New York City”, “Washington DC”, “Los Angeles” and “Colorado”, which contains Cheyenne Mountain and the complex under the Denver Airport.

by John Day MD

https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/israel-targets-america-with-atomic



Quote Of The Day

"The consequences of inflation are malinvestment, waste, a wanton redistribution of wealth and income, the growth of speculation and gambling, immorality and corruption, disillusionment, social resentment, discontent, upheaval and riots, bankruptcy, increased government controls, and eventual collapse."

Henry Hazlitt

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

War Is A Racket

Originally printed in 1935, War Is a Racket is General Smedley Butler's frank speech describing his role as a soldier as nothing more than serving as a puppet for big-business interests. The introduction discusses why General Butler went against the corporate war machine and how he exposed a fascist coup d'etat plot against President Franklin Roosevelt. Widely appreciated and referenced by left- and right-wingers alike, this is an extraordinary argument against war—more relevant now than ever.

by Smedley D. Butler

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

In 1959, American singer Bobby Darin scored his first No.1 hit in the UK with “Dream Lover.” The song featured a cameo by singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka on piano.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Amandha Dawn Vollmer

I am an eclectic practitioner of over 20 years, trained in Naturopathic Medicine, Veterinary Homeopathy & create all-natural remedies with the wisdom of nature.

https://AmandhaVollmer.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis