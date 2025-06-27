June 27, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. When Romania Executed Its Dictator On Live TV by Penguin History (9:55)
The Ceasefire Kabuki by Pepe Escobar, Scott Schara On Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone (55:32), and Hollowed Out by Charles Hugh Smith
Video Of The Day
When Romania Executed Its Dictator On Live TV (9:55)
by Penguin History
https://rumble.com/v6vdx5f-when-romania-executed-its-dictator-on-live-tv-by-penguin-history.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Ceasefire Kabuki
In the end, predictably, the Circus Ringmaster went TACO (“Trump Always Chickens Out”).
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/06/25/the-ceasefire-kabuki
Scott Schara On Mind Matters And Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, Episode 74 (55:32)
Scott Schara stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his daughter Grace’s death and his lawsuit against the hospital system.
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/scott-schera-on-mind-matters-and
Hollowed Out
The status quo has pushed everything to an extreme of hollowed-out instability to maintain a superficial appearance of normalcy and stability. But it’s all fake.
The phrase that best describes the present era is hollowed out.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/hollowed-out
CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | ‘The 12-Day War’ (24:10)
Trump calls it the ’12-day war.’ An illegal war on Iran started by Israel and supported by Washington. After the American attack on Iranian nuclear assets, Tehran retaliated with great sophistication. It would seem that was enough for Trump to call it quits. So, what was this war all about?
CrossTalking with Mohammad Marandi, Setareh Sadeqi, and Miko Peled.
https://rumble.com/v6van6r-crosstalk-the-12-day-war.htm
Empire Of Chaos Takes War On BRICS To Next Level
They came. They bunker-busted. They fled.
by Pepe Escobar
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/empire-of-chaos-takes-war-on-brics-to-next-level-1122329286.html
Israel Used Depleted Uranium Bombs In Iran Strikes: Report
Israel and the US have previously been accused of using depleted uranium bombs, which are radioactive and cause increased rates of cancer in exposed populations
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/israel-used-depleted-uranium-bombs-in-iran-strikes-report
Trump Professional Dramatics And False Flag Potential To Restart War With Iran (16;19)
by Vanessa Beeley and UK Column
https://beeley.substack.com/p/trump-professional-dramatics-and
Who’s Being Set Up As NATO Agrees To Boost Military Spending To 5% Of GDP?
The 2025 NATO Summit was held from Tuesday to Wednesday in The Hague, the Netherlands. In the joint statement after the meeting, the most important “outcome” was an agreement to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP – a goal that prompted a “strong backlash” in Europe when it was proposed by the US earlier this year.
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336995.shtml
covid vax and conception rates
studying the czech study
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/covid-vax-and-conception-rates
The Cabal Has Been Destroying Our Schools For A Century (56:27)
Your only alternative is homeschooling, as most charter schools receive government funding and are subject to control.
by Robert Yoho, MD
https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/367-the-cabal-has-been-destroying
New Middle East’: This Is Netanyahu’s Real Goal In The Region
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persistently declares his ambition to “change the face of the Middle East”. Yet, his repeated assertions seem to clash with the unfolding reality on the ground.
by Dr. Ramzy Baroud
https://ramzybaroud.net/new-middle-east-this-is-netanyahus-real-goal-in-the-region
Quote Of The Day
“Many Americans believe we now have an empire; but is it ours? If our Congress is bought by AIPAC and operating for Israel’s purposes, and if our 1st Amendment has been negated as of yesterday by the U.S. Capitol Police, if all our wars for decades have been Israel’s wars, and if Zionists control the administration of our universities and news media, isn’t the empire Israel’s? Isn’t it clear that Netanyahu is our president’s boss? Opposition to genocide is now defined as “antisemitism.” If the once-proud USA not only stands idly by during a genocide of people who have never harmed us, but funds and munitions that genocide against the wills and interests of Americans, are we really free? If we fail to save the Amaleks now being genocided, we will all become Amalek at the hands of the same monsters.”
Christopher and Mary Fogarty
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust And Who Kept It “Perfect”
by Christopher Fogarty
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
