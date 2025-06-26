June 26, 2025, 24 Posts Published And Archived. Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals Tainting Food Supply, Destroying US Farms by NewsNation (42:31)
Putting Lipstick On A Pig by John J. Mearsheimer, and Alastair Crooke: Iran–Israel Ceasefire? Inside the 12-Day War And Trump’s Peace Deal by Dialogue Works (1:06:24)
Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals Tainting Food Supply, Destroying US Farms (42:31)
In this two-year investigation, NewsNation delves into the issue of “forever chemicals,” contaminating American farmland, impacting our nation’s food, and in turn, all of us. PFAS chemicals now so pervasive, they are found in 97% [100%] of Americans’ blood.
by NewsNation
https://rumble.com/v6vc50j-growing-broke-forever-chemicals-tainting-food-supply-destroying-us-farms-by.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Putting Lipstick On A Pig
Benjamin Netanyahu has just declared victory in the 12-day Israel-Iran war. This is nonsense. Contrary to what Netanyahu asserted, Israel failed to achieve its two principal aims. Indeed, it made it less likely that it will ever achieve either of those goals.
by John J. Mearsheimer
https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/putting-lipstick-on-a-pig
Alastair Crooke: Iran–Israel Ceasefire? Inside the 12-Day War And Trump’s Peace Deal (1:06:24)
by Dialogue Works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vdLreNqWc
‘Catastrophic’: Infants In Gaza Battle To Stay Alive Amid Formula Shortage
For months now, Israel has imposed a siege on the people of Gaza leading to widespread malnutrition and suffering
by Ahmed Aziz in Khan Younis, occupied Palestine and Mera Aladam
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/situation-catastrophic-infants-gaza-battle-stay-alive-amid-formula-shortage
How To Block Facial Recognition Cameras (Infrared Light Tested!) (13:18)
by Dr. Jon Padfield, BusinessReform.org
https://rumble.com/v6v7hxt-how-to-block-facial-recognition-cameras-infrared-light-tested.html
Iran’s Parliament Approves Bill To Suspend Cooperation With UN Nuclear Agency
Iran’s parliament (Majlis) has approved a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its politically-motivated resolution against the Islamic Republic.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/25/750122/iranian-parliament-approves-bill-suspend-cooperation-un-nuclear-agency
Interview On CBN’s The 700 Club: Roland Warren’s Call To Reclaim The Pro-Life Mission (Text and Video 8:08)
What happens when the pro-life movement loses sight of the cross? For Roland Warren, the answer is deeply personal—and urgently spiritual.
by Ryan Sander
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/interview-roland-warrens-call-to-reclaim-the-pro-life-mission
US Launches Its 43rd Airstrike In Somalia This Year
US Africa Command says it targeted al-Shabaab, which is fighting the US-backed government
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/24/us-launches-its-43rd-airstrike-in-somalia-this-year
Can Matter And Energy Be Created? | Big Questions In Science Episode 3
One of the most fundamental principles of science, taught to schoolchildren from an early age, is the law of conservation of matter and energy.
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/can-matter-and-energy-be-created
Iran Arrests Over 700 For Mossad Ties During Israeli War
Iranian security agencies have arrested 700 individuals accused of working for Mossad during the recent Israeli aggression.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-arrests-over-700-for-mossad-ties-during-the-israeli-war
"The State represents violence
in a concentrated and organized form.
The individual has a soul but
as the State is a soulless machine,
it can never be weaned from violence
to which it owes its very existence."
Mohandas K. Gandhi
The Prince (Audiobook)
Machiavelli needs to be looked at as he really was. Hence: Can Machiavelli, who makes the following observations, be Machiavellian as we understand the disparaging term? So it is that to know the nature of a people, one need be a Prince; to know the nature of a Prince, one need to be of the people.
by Niccolò Machiavelli
