Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals Tainting Food Supply, Destroying US Farms (42:31)

In this two-year investigation, NewsNation delves into the issue of “forever chemicals,” contaminating American farmland, impacting our nation’s food, and in turn, all of us. PFAS chemicals now so pervasive, they are found in 97% [100%] of Americans’ blood.

by NewsNation

https://rumble.com/v6vc50j-growing-broke-forever-chemicals-tainting-food-supply-destroying-us-farms-by.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Putting Lipstick On A Pig

Benjamin Netanyahu has just declared victory in the 12-day Israel-Iran war. This is nonsense. Contrary to what Netanyahu asserted, Israel failed to achieve its two principal aims. Indeed, it made it less likely that it will ever achieve either of those goals.

by John J. Mearsheimer

https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/putting-lipstick-on-a-pig



Alastair Crooke: Iran–Israel Ceasefire? Inside the 12-Day War And Trump’s Peace Deal (1:06:24)

by Dialogue Works

https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vdLreNqWc



‘Catastrophic’: Infants In Gaza Battle To Stay Alive Amid Formula Shortage

For months now, Israel has imposed a siege on the people of Gaza leading to widespread malnutrition and suffering

by Ahmed Aziz in Khan Younis, occupied Palestine and Mera Aladam

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/situation-catastrophic-infants-gaza-battle-stay-alive-amid-formula-shortage



How To Block Facial Recognition Cameras (Infrared Light Tested!) (13:18)

by Dr. Jon Padfield, BusinessReform.org

https://rumble.com/v6v7hxt-how-to-block-facial-recognition-cameras-infrared-light-tested.html



Iran’s Parliament Approves Bill To Suspend Cooperation With UN Nuclear Agency

Iran’s parliament (Majlis) has approved a bill to suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following its politically-motivated resolution against the Islamic Republic.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/25/750122/iranian-parliament-approves-bill-suspend-cooperation-un-nuclear-agency



Interview On CBN’s The 700 Club: Roland Warren’s Call To Reclaim The Pro-Life Mission (Text and Video 8:08)

What happens when the pro-life movement loses sight of the cross? For Roland Warren, the answer is deeply personal—and urgently spiritual.

by Ryan Sander

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/interview-roland-warrens-call-to-reclaim-the-pro-life-mission



US Launches Its 43rd Airstrike In Somalia This Year

US Africa Command says it targeted al-Shabaab, which is fighting the US-backed government

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/24/us-launches-its-43rd-airstrike-in-somalia-this-year



Can Matter And Energy Be Created? | Big Questions In Science Episode 3

One of the most fundamental principles of science, taught to schoolchildren from an early age, is the law of conservation of matter and energy.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/can-matter-and-energy-be-created



Iran Arrests Over 700 For Mossad Ties During Israeli War

Iranian security agencies have arrested 700 individuals accused of working for Mossad during the recent Israeli aggression.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-arrests-over-700-for-mossad-ties-during-the-israeli-war



"The State represents violence

in a concentrated and organized form.

The individual has a soul but

as the State is a soulless machine,

it can never be weaned from violence

to which it owes its very existence."

Mohandas K. Gandhi

The Prince (Audiobook)

Machiavelli needs to be looked at as he really was. Hence: Can Machiavelli, who makes the following observations, be Machiavellian as we understand the disparaging term? So it is that to know the nature of a people, one need be a Prince; to know the nature of a Prince, one need to be of the people.

by Niccolò Machiavelli

Meme Of The Day

"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



