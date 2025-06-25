EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,121 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

What It's Like Living With A Corrupt Government (0:59)

by HaloRock

https://rumble.com/v6vaa5l-what-its-like-living-with-a-corrupt-government-by-halorock.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

The Israeli, Iran, And U.S. Hollywood War Production Is Underway: WWIII Staged Plot?

It is very difficult to assess the absolute cartoonish and astonishing fakery of all that is going on today. It seems obvious to me that the most sought after agendas by the nation-states, agendas meant to reshape the entire world and its enslaved peons, economically, technologically, physically, and structurally, are going forward at full speed while most of the world is watching and concentrating on exactly what the ruling class is staging for their manipulative entertainment. The driving motivation by the powerful as always, is based on propagating fear and uncertainty in an atmosphere of total deception.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Israeli-Iran-And-U-S-Hollywood-War-Production-Is-Underway-WWIII-Staged-Plot-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Israel ‘Disappeared’ 377,000 People In Gaza, Half Of Them Children: Report

Over 377,000 people, half of them children, are missing in Gaza since Oct 2023, says Harvard-linked report, pointing to a far higher death toll than reported.

by The New Arab Staff

https://www.newarab.com/news/israel-disappeared-377000-people-gaza-half-are-children



Ceasefire. Covert Regime Change. Russia Claims Serbia Weapons To Ukraine. Rutte, Ukraine In NATO (37:42)

by Alex Christoforou

https://www.bitchute.com/video/S7S-au1RF0k



Israel’s Moral Collapse: Strategy Doesn’t Require Dead Children

You don’t stop a nuclear program by deliberately targeting families. You just abandon the idea that anything is off-limits.

by Nadezhda Romanenko

https://www.rt.com/news/620409-killing-scientists-families-iran



The Hidden Symbolic Meaning Of Rebirth In Myths – Agrippa’s Diary (24:11)

In this episode of After Skool we explore the myth of rebirth across time and culture – Human’s obsession with rebirth, The Ancient Roots of the Myth of Rebirth, The Eleusinian Mysteries: Persephone and the Cycle of Renewal, Egypt and the Osirian Mystery: The God-King Who Could Not Die, The Psychology of the Myth of Rebirth, The Dying-and-Rising God as Archetype, The Rebirth Archetype in Modern Stories.

by After Skool

https://rumble.com/v6t3jm9-the-hidden-symbolic-meaning-of-rebirth-in-myths-agrippas-diary.html



‘Heartbreaking’: Jury Sides With Hospital In 2021 Death Of 19-Year-Old Admitted For COVID

Hospital doctors and nurses performed euthanasia against the will of 19 year old Downs syndrome patient against the will of her family, collecting losts more insurance dollars

by Meryl Nass

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/heartbreaking-jury-sides-with-hospital



Mohammad Marandi: Israel Strikes, Iran Hits Back Hard! (49:15)

by Dialogue_Works

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYjX0NC-EiU



Israel, The World's Top Candidate For Regime Change

The Nucear Deceptions Of Israel And The United States

by Anthony James Hall

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/israel-the-worlds-top-candidate-for



Ceasefire Or Frying Pan? (Text, Photographs, and Videos)

WTF happened last night? There was a duel between America and Iran, then a battle to get the last word in between Iran and ‘Israel’, and now either a ceasefire or frying pan, time will tell.

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/ceasefire-or-frying-pan



Escalation (1:22:42)

by The Crowhouse

https://rumble.com/v6v8gmj-escalation.html



Quote Of The Day

"The evils of paper money have no end."

Thomas Paine

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Merchants Of Sin (Audiobook)

"This book documents the Jewish role in overturning obscenity laws and regulations in the United States, as well as their preeminent role in the sexualization of society and the promotion and spread of pornography."

by Benjamin Garland

Narrated by Alex Linder

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis