June 25, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. What It's Like Living With A Corrupt Government by HaloRock (0:59)
The Israeli, Iran, And U.S. Hollywood War Production Is Underway: WWIII Staged Plot? by Gary D. Barnett, and Israel ‘Disappeared’ 377,000 People In Gaza, Half Of Them Children: Report by The New Arab
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,121 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
What It's Like Living With A Corrupt Government (0:59)
by HaloRock
https://rumble.com/v6vaa5l-what-its-like-living-with-a-corrupt-government-by-halorock.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
The Israeli, Iran, And U.S. Hollywood War Production Is Underway: WWIII Staged Plot?
It is very difficult to assess the absolute cartoonish and astonishing fakery of all that is going on today. It seems obvious to me that the most sought after agendas by the nation-states, agendas meant to reshape the entire world and its enslaved peons, economically, technologically, physically, and structurally, are going forward at full speed while most of the world is watching and concentrating on exactly what the ruling class is staging for their manipulative entertainment. The driving motivation by the powerful as always, is based on propagating fear and uncertainty in an atmosphere of total deception.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Israeli-Iran-And-U-S-Hollywood-War-Production-Is-Underway-WWIII-Staged-Plot-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Israel ‘Disappeared’ 377,000 People In Gaza, Half Of Them Children: Report
Over 377,000 people, half of them children, are missing in Gaza since Oct 2023, says Harvard-linked report, pointing to a far higher death toll than reported.
by The New Arab Staff
https://www.newarab.com/news/israel-disappeared-377000-people-gaza-half-are-children
Ceasefire. Covert Regime Change. Russia Claims Serbia Weapons To Ukraine. Rutte, Ukraine In NATO (37:42)
by Alex Christoforou
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S7S-au1RF0k
Israel’s Moral Collapse: Strategy Doesn’t Require Dead Children
You don’t stop a nuclear program by deliberately targeting families. You just abandon the idea that anything is off-limits.
by Nadezhda Romanenko
https://www.rt.com/news/620409-killing-scientists-families-iran
The Hidden Symbolic Meaning Of Rebirth In Myths – Agrippa’s Diary (24:11)
In this episode of After Skool we explore the myth of rebirth across time and culture – Human’s obsession with rebirth, The Ancient Roots of the Myth of Rebirth, The Eleusinian Mysteries: Persephone and the Cycle of Renewal, Egypt and the Osirian Mystery: The God-King Who Could Not Die, The Psychology of the Myth of Rebirth, The Dying-and-Rising God as Archetype, The Rebirth Archetype in Modern Stories.
by After Skool
https://rumble.com/v6t3jm9-the-hidden-symbolic-meaning-of-rebirth-in-myths-agrippas-diary.html
‘Heartbreaking’: Jury Sides With Hospital In 2021 Death Of 19-Year-Old Admitted For COVID
Hospital doctors and nurses performed euthanasia against the will of 19 year old Downs syndrome patient against the will of her family, collecting losts more insurance dollars
by Meryl Nass
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/heartbreaking-jury-sides-with-hospital
Mohammad Marandi: Israel Strikes, Iran Hits Back Hard! (49:15)
by Dialogue_Works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYjX0NC-EiU
Israel, The World's Top Candidate For Regime Change
The Nucear Deceptions Of Israel And The United States
by Anthony James Hall
https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/israel-the-worlds-top-candidate-for
Ceasefire Or Frying Pan? (Text, Photographs, and Videos)
WTF happened last night? There was a duel between America and Iran, then a battle to get the last word in between Iran and ‘Israel’, and now either a ceasefire or frying pan, time will tell.
by Indrajit Samarajiva
https://indi.ca/ceasefire-or-frying-pan
Escalation (1:22:42)
by The Crowhouse
https://rumble.com/v6v8gmj-escalation.html
Quote Of The Day
"The evils of paper money have no end."
Thomas Paine
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Merchants Of Sin (Audiobook)
"This book documents the Jewish role in overturning obscenity laws and regulations in the United States, as well as their preeminent role in the sexualization of society and the promotion and spread of pornography."
by Benjamin Garland
Narrated by Alex Linder
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis