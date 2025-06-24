June 24, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Consequences For The Church Of The Holocaust Narrative by Father James Mawdsley (59:57)
The Key Nuclear Allegation That Started The War Was Coaxed From A Palantir Counter-Intelligence Algorithm by Alastair Crooke, and Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp (25:40)
Consequences For The Church Of The Holocaust Narrative (59:57)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6v8lrp-consequences-for-the-church-of-the-holocaust-narrative-by-father-james-mawd.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Key Nuclear Allegation That Started The War Was Coaxed From A Palantir Counter-Intelligence Algorithm
Trump sided with the Israelis, asserting that Iran was ‘very close’ to having a bomb, and added that he didn’t care what Gabbard thinks.
by Alastair Crooke
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/06/23/key-nuclear-allegation-that-started-war-was-coaxed-from-palantir-counter-intelligence-algorithm
Trump Claims Israel And Iran Agreed To Ceasefire, Iranian Counterattack On Us Qatar Base, And More (25:40)
by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6v8inr-trump-claims-israel-and-iran-agreed-to-ceasefire-iranian-counterattack-on-u.html
Trump Claims Iran And Israel Have Agreed To A Ceasefire
President Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, ending what he called “The 12 Day War,” an announcement that came amid heavy Israeli attacks on Tehran.
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/23/trump-says-iran-and-israel-have-agreed-to-a-ceasefire
The Jews Are Contrary To All Men. They Are Against Everyone. They Are Enemies Of Everyone. (2:05)
by Steven L. Anderson
https://x.com/sanderson1611/status/1936990344920650232
Middle East In Crisis – 5
The former President and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev who is one of the most authoritative voices in the Kremlin, wrote on the Telegram channel on June 23 a critique on the Middle East crisis following the US attack on Iran’s three key nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.
by M. K. Bhadrakumar
https://www.indianpunchline.com/middle-east-in-crisis-4-2
A Deep State Of Denial
I imagine that everyone reading this will be aware of the role of the deep state, that murky self-concealing entity built around various “intelligence agencies” such as the CIA, MI5, MI6 and Mossad.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/a-deep-state-of-denial
Dr. James P. Wickstrom (51 Audios)
Dr. James P. Wickstrom is a pioneer in his own right within Christian Identity. Wickstrom began as a student under Col. William P. Gale and has spent the last 45 years of his life dedicated to spreading the Word of Yahweh to His chosen people, the pure white European men, women, and children, and the nations there of, who are the lost sheep of the House of Israel. Dr. Wickstrom is also the host of Intel Update of Yahweh’s Truth.
https://archive.org/details/CPM_DSCI_Archives_Wickstrom/Dr.JamesWickstromsBio.mp3
For Patti
I'm home from the Ritz
And still thinking of you
Whether it's lust or kicks
I only wish I knew
But I love the feeling
And have to see you again
Cause the attraction your dealing
Makes me want a winning hand
From your purple clothes
To your three earring earlobe
And your deep golden skin
You've caught my eye
And something keeps telling me
Not to let you slip by
So I'm writing these words
To grab your attention
Tell you of my feelings
To convey my affection
by Mark R. Elsis
June 24, 1980
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Controversy Of Zion (Audiobook)
Ever controversial, Douglas Reed delves into the sinister forces behind world unrest and revolution. The Controversy of Zion, can speak for itself; indeed, it is a work of revisionist history and religious exposition the central message of which is revealed in almost every page, understanding and compassionate of people but severely critical of the inordinate and dangerous ambitions of their leaders.
by Douglas Reed
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
World War III Archive With 146 Posts
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Rupert Sheldrake
Rupert Sheldrake, PhD, is a biologist and author best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance. At Cambridge University he worked in developmental biology as a Fellow of Clare College.
https://RupertSheldrake.Substack.com
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Mark R. Elsis