Video Of The Day

Consequences For The Church Of The Holocaust Narrative (59:57)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6v8lrp-consequences-for-the-church-of-the-holocaust-narrative-by-father-james-mawd.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Key Nuclear Allegation That Started The War Was Coaxed From A Palantir Counter-Intelligence Algorithm

Trump sided with the Israelis, asserting that Iran was ‘very close’ to having a bomb, and added that he didn’t care what Gabbard thinks.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/06/23/key-nuclear-allegation-that-started-war-was-coaxed-from-palantir-counter-intelligence-algorithm



Trump Claims Israel And Iran Agreed To Ceasefire, Iranian Counterattack On Us Qatar Base, And More (25:40)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6v8inr-trump-claims-israel-and-iran-agreed-to-ceasefire-iranian-counterattack-on-u.html



Trump Claims Iran And Israel Have Agreed To A Ceasefire

President Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, ending what he called “The 12 Day War,” an announcement that came amid heavy Israeli attacks on Tehran.

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/23/trump-says-iran-and-israel-have-agreed-to-a-ceasefire



The Jews Are Contrary To All Men. They Are Against Everyone. They Are Enemies Of Everyone. (2:05)

by Steven L. Anderson

https://x.com/sanderson1611/status/1936990344920650232



Middle East In Crisis – 5

The former President and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev who is one of the most authoritative voices in the Kremlin, wrote on the Telegram channel on June 23 a critique on the Middle East crisis following the US attack on Iran’s three key nuclear sites of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/middle-east-in-crisis-4-2



A Deep State Of Denial

I imagine that everyone reading this will be aware of the role of the deep state, that murky self-concealing entity built around various “intelligence agencies” such as the CIA, MI5, MI6 and Mossad.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/a-deep-state-of-denial



Dr. James P. Wickstrom (51 Audios)

Dr. James P. Wickstrom is a pioneer in his own right within Christian Identity. Wickstrom began as a student under Col. William P. Gale and has spent the last 45 years of his life dedicated to spreading the Word of Yahweh to His chosen people, the pure white European men, women, and children, and the nations there of, who are the lost sheep of the House of Israel. Dr. Wickstrom is also the host of Intel Update of Yahweh’s Truth.

https://archive.org/details/CPM_DSCI_Archives_Wickstrom/Dr.JamesWickstromsBio.mp3



Poem Of The Day

For Patti



I'm home from the Ritz

And still thinking of you

Whether it's lust or kicks

I only wish I knew



But I love the feeling

And have to see you again

Cause the attraction your dealing

Makes me want a winning hand



From your purple clothes

To your three earring earlobe

And your deep golden skin

You've caught my eye

And something keeps telling me

Not to let you slip by



So I'm writing these words

To grab your attention

Tell you of my feelings

To convey my affection



by Mark R. Elsis



June 24, 1980

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Controversy Of Zion (Audiobook)

Ever controversial, Douglas Reed delves into the sinister forces behind world unrest and revolution. The Controversy of Zion, can speak for itself; indeed, it is a work of revisionist history and religious exposition the central message of which is revealed in almost every page, understanding and compassionate of people but severely critical of the inordinate and dangerous ambitions of their leaders.

by Douglas Reed

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Website Of The Day

Rupert Sheldrake

Rupert Sheldrake, PhD, is a biologist and author best known for his hypothesis of morphic resonance. At Cambridge University he worked in developmental biology as a Fellow of Clare College.

https://RupertSheldrake.Substack.com



