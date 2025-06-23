EarthNewspaper.com

Trump Just Tried To Crush Iran - He May Not Survive His Failure (17:53)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6v6wgb-trump-just-tried-to-crush-iran-he-may-not-survive-his-failure-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Top Iranian Diplomat Expects ‘Critical’ Talks With Putin (Text and Video)

Abbas Araghchi says “exceptional circumstances” necessitate deeper consultations between Tehran and Moscow

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/620289-iran-araghchi-moscow-visit



Trump Strikes Iran: Balfour’s Curse, Rothschild’s War And The Greater Israel (1:36:33)

by EyesIsWatchin #186

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rYNUfDjSVPhm



What Can Americans Do? (Text and Audio)

What can you, as Americans, do? About the problem that is America, through and through?

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/what-can-americans-do



It Is Our Right To Revolt (2:01)

Performed by All In at Suno Studios

Written by BuelahMan

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iJ9ZZk4ATNwM



Paranoid Psychopathy and Magical Thinking Should Not Guide U.S. Foreign Policy

Iran and Israel have been going back and forth for decades in a low-grade proxy war. This proxy war escalated after the October 7th 2023 Hamas attack on Israel where it seems safe to say the Netanyahu government gave stand down orders for seven hours.

by Dr. Joseph Sansone

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/paranoid-psychopathy-and-magical



Why The News Promotes Ignorance And Mental Illness (15:34)

by Academy of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6us8nl-why-the-news-promotes-ignorance-and-mental-illness.html



War With Iran

We are opening Pandora’s box.

War opens a Pandora’s box of evils that once unleashed are beyond anyone’s control. The warmongers who ordered the strikes by U.S. bombers on Iranian nuclear sites have no more of a plan for what comes next in Iran than they had in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya or Syria.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/chris-hedges-war-with-iran



There Are 377,000 Missing Palestinians From Gaza

As of June 2025, a dataset hosted by Harvard shows Gaza’s population has dropped from 2.2 million to just 1.85 million They are: People in northern Gaza, who endured the heaviest bombing; Residents of Rafah’s eastern districts, now flattened and Families in zones of total communication blackout.

by Ryan Rozbiani

https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/1936803875333279919



Iran Means “Land Of The Aryans” (3:29)

In 1935 the Shah officially changed the name of Persia to Iran, meaning “Land of the Aryans”, in an effort to instill national pride and reconnect the Iranian people with their ancient historically Aryan ancestral roots. Watch the full video below.

by Robert Sepehr

https://rumble.com/v6v15nr-iran-means-land-of-the-aryans.html



"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood,

but against principalities, against powers,

against the rulers of the darkness of this world,

against spiritual wickedness in high places."

Ephesians 6:12

The Dark Side Of Prenatal Ultrasound

This book offers a ground-breaking analysis of the documented facts concerning the dangers of prenatal ultrasound. Much of the information contained in the book has been previously kept hidden from the public. Nevertheless, the book contains more than 300 pages of sourced material, plus 1500+ citations to confirm that prenatal ultrasound is harming developing babies and should be banned from obstetrics immediately. Despite the medical establishment repeating the mantra that ultrasound is "just sound waves" and therefore "perfectly safe" during pregnancy, in truth, ultrasound is based on non-ionizing radiation, and many thousands of studies have confirmed that this type of radiation is harmful, especially for children and developing babies in the womb.

by Jeanice Barcelo

On June 23, 1966, The Beatles had their tenth consecutive UK No.1 single with 'Paperback Writer' / 'Rain.' The track is marked by the boosted bass guitar sound throughout, partly in response to John Lennon demanding to know why the bass on a certain Wilson Pickett record far exceeded the bass on any Beatles records. It was also cut louder than any other Beatles record, due to a new piece of equipment used in the mastering process.

The Assassination Of John Lennon

After a 3-year long investigation, TV producer and writer David Whelan uncovers John Lennon’s assassination. Mind Games - The Assassination of John Lennon

by David Whelan

https://DavidWhelan.Substack.com



