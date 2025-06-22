EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,040 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Quote Of The Day

"Now you know,

the lying stratagem,

his art of the deal,

heads Israel wins,

tails America loses."

Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quote



Video Of The Day

Iran's Missile Cities The Untold Secrets (9:57)

by Deep Dive Defense

https://rumble.com/v6v5dvx-irans-missile-cities-the-untold-secrets-by-deep-dive-defense.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Iran: Minor Damage To Nuclear Sites After US Attack, No Radiation

Iran reports full containment after US strikes on key nuclear sites, stating critical infrastructure is intact and warning of a measured response to Washington’s actions.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran--minor-damage-to-nuclear-sites-after-us-attack--no-radi



The US Bombs Iran (14:48)

Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6v545r-the-us-bombs-iran.html



Iran Retaliating! Missiles Launched; Impacts In Tel Aviv And Haifa

Iran has begun retaliating for the unprovoked attack it suffered at the hands of the United States Saturday night. “Unprecedented” missile movements are ongoing as of 1:00 AM eastern US time, and Ballistic Missiles have been launched at Israel. As this story is written at 1:00 AM EDT, about twenty minutes ago, Iran launched Ballistic Missiles.

by Hal Turner

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/iran-retaliating-missiles-launched-impacts-in-tel-aviv-and-haifa



Israel Lobbyist – We Need A False Flag To Start War With Iran (1:54)

[First Video I Uploaded to BitChute.com]

September 21, 2012, Patrick Clawson of the influential neocon Washington Institute for Near East Studies openly suggests that the United States should provoke Iran into taking the first shot.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/432X6Lt0GLhm



Iran Reacts To US Strikes: ‘Prepared To Defend Itself By Any Means’

In the first official response to the US airstrikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the attack, stating that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against what he described as a “grave violation” of international law.

by Madhuri Adnal

https://www.oneindia.com/international/iran-reacts-to-us-strikes-prepared-to-defend-itself-by-any-means-7779749.html



United States Government Attacks Iran: My Interview On RT (20:30)

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/us-gov-attacks-iran-my-interview



Iran Anticipated Attack On Fordow Nuclear Site, Evacuated It – Official

Tehran (Sputnik) – Iran expected an attack on the Fordow nuclear facility, so it was evacuated, there was no irreversible damage to the facility, Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the chairman of the Iranian parliament, said.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-anticipated-attack-on-fordow-nuclear-site-evacuated-it---official-1122313555.html



Featured Video

The Jewish Corrupters (10:11)

by Dr. William Luther Pierce

https://rumble.com/v6uwf0d-the-jewish-corrupters-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Iran’s Atomic Body Condemns American Assault On Nuclear Sites, Vows Legal Action

In a strongly worded statement early Saturday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, which have been claimed by the United States.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/22/750024/iran-condemns-illegal-us-assault-nuclear-sites-vows-legal-measures



Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks (4:25)

by Pete Papaherakles

https://rumble.com/v6v0fa9-rothschilds-want-irans-banks-snordster-pete-papaherakles.html



US Warplanes Carry Out Strikes On Three Nuclear Sites In Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that US warplanes carried out strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, calling the attack “successful” and saying the aircraft had departed Iranian airspace.

by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336679.shtml



Book Of The Day

The Prince

Machiavelli needs to be looked at as he really was. Hence: Can Machiavelli, who makes the following observations, be Machiavellian as we understand the disparaging term? So it is that to know the nature of a people, one need be a Prince; to know the nature of a Prince, one need to be of the people.

by Niccolò Machiavelli

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis