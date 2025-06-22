June 22, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. Iran's Missles Cities The Untold Secrets by Deep Dive Defense (9:57)
Iran: Minor Damage To Nuclear Sites After US Attack, No Radiation by Al Mayadeen, and The US Bombs Iran Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp (14:48)
Video Of The Day
Iran's Missile Cities The Untold Secrets (9:57)
by Deep Dive Defense
https://rumble.com/v6v5dvx-irans-missile-cities-the-untold-secrets-by-deep-dive-defense.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Iran: Minor Damage To Nuclear Sites After US Attack, No Radiation
Iran reports full containment after US strikes on key nuclear sites, stating critical infrastructure is intact and warning of a measured response to Washington’s actions.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran--minor-damage-to-nuclear-sites-after-us-attack--no-radi
The US Bombs Iran (14:48)
Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6v545r-the-us-bombs-iran.html
Iran Retaliating! Missiles Launched; Impacts In Tel Aviv And Haifa
Iran has begun retaliating for the unprovoked attack it suffered at the hands of the United States Saturday night. “Unprecedented” missile movements are ongoing as of 1:00 AM eastern US time, and Ballistic Missiles have been launched at Israel. As this story is written at 1:00 AM EDT, about twenty minutes ago, Iran launched Ballistic Missiles.
by Hal Turner
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/iran-retaliating-missiles-launched-impacts-in-tel-aviv-and-haifa
Israel Lobbyist – We Need A False Flag To Start War With Iran (1:54)
[First Video I Uploaded to BitChute.com]
September 21, 2012, Patrick Clawson of the influential neocon Washington Institute for Near East Studies openly suggests that the United States should provoke Iran into taking the first shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/432X6Lt0GLhm
Iran Reacts To US Strikes: ‘Prepared To Defend Itself By Any Means’
In the first official response to the US airstrikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the attack, stating that Iran reserves the right to defend itself against what he described as a “grave violation” of international law.
by Madhuri Adnal
https://www.oneindia.com/international/iran-reacts-to-us-strikes-prepared-to-defend-itself-by-any-means-7779749.html
United States Government Attacks Iran: My Interview On RT (20:30)
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/us-gov-attacks-iran-my-interview
Iran Anticipated Attack On Fordow Nuclear Site, Evacuated It – Official
Tehran (Sputnik) – Iran expected an attack on the Fordow nuclear facility, so it was evacuated, there was no irreversible damage to the facility, Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the chairman of the Iranian parliament, said.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250622/iran-anticipated-attack-on-fordow-nuclear-site-evacuated-it---official-1122313555.html
Iran’s Atomic Body Condemns American Assault On Nuclear Sites, Vows Legal Action
In a strongly worded statement early Saturday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the aggression on the country’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, which have been claimed by the United States.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/22/750024/iran-condemns-illegal-us-assault-nuclear-sites-vows-legal-measures
Rothschilds Want Iran’s Banks (4:25)
by Pete Papaherakles
https://rumble.com/v6v0fa9-rothschilds-want-irans-banks-snordster-pete-papaherakles.html
US Warplanes Carry Out Strikes On Three Nuclear Sites In Iran: Trump
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that US warplanes carried out strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, calling the attack “successful” and saying the aircraft had departed Iranian airspace.
by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336679.shtml
