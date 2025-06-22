June 21, 2025, 40,000 Posts Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.
The Jewish Oligarchy Is An Existential Threat To Humanity by Mark R. Elsis, Perversion For Profit by George Putnam (30:59), and Israel’s Nuclear Gamble by Alexander Dugin (1:26)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
June 21, 2020, Through June 21, 2025.
40,000 Posts Published And Archived.
10,000 Videos Published And Archived.
2,000 Memes Published And Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Featured News
The Jewish Oligarchy Is An Existential Threat To Humanity
Iran has stated, and I tend to believe them, that they have six months of missiles left. Israel will run out of missiles for their missile defense systems much sooner than that. Therefore, Iran will outlast Israel and win the battle. Israel already knows this, and desperately needs the United States to enter the war. Iran has been smart enough not to touch one United States target, even though we are helping Israel immensely.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Jewish-Oligarchy-Is-An-Existential-Threat-To-Humanity-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Video Of The Day
Perversion For Profit (1965) (30:59)
by George Putnam
https://rumble.com/v6v3m83-perversion-for-profit-by-george-putnam-1965.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Does The Bible Command Christians To Protect The Liars And Psychopaths In Israel?
Christians have been deceived about Israel and its machinations for decades, and while it has cost them dearly, they haven’t woken up yet.
by Patrick J. McShay
https://stateofthenation.info/?p=23831
Israel’s Nuclear Gamble (1:26)
Israel is pushing to destroy Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, even as Russia warns of a catastrophe worse than Chernobyl. Netanyahu crowns himself “God” and the US… just goes along with it. It seems that everyone has completely forgotten about Ukraine – except Russia.
by Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/israels-nuclear-gamble-dugin-digital
Old Sins Cast Long Shadows
Deliberate reproductive toxicity: the most insidious assault of all
by Dr. Mike Yeadon
https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/old-sins-cast-long-shadows
Interview: Iran Is Leading The Battle For Civilisation Against Savagery, Says Lowkey (17:58)
Netanyahu is one of the great killers in human history.’ As Lowkey details the perfidy, treachery and collaboration of Middle East leaders with Israel
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v6v196z-interview-iran-is-leading-the-battle-for-civilisation-against-savagery-says.html
Third Hospital In Tehran Deliberately Targeted In A Week Of Israeli Aggression
by PressTV
A third hospital in the Iranian capital Tehran was deliberately attacked early on Friday by the Zionist regime, according to Iran’s ministry of health.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/20/750005/third-hospital-tehran-deliberately-targeted-in-week-israeli-aggression
What The Media Won’t Tell You: Iran (19:42)
Talking about the recent news between Iran and Israel…Giving proper context to the conflict with the history of Iran, Anglo-Iranian Oil (British Petroleum), 1979 and more.
by Really Graceful
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dJJqB8xCN0
Trump Fails Art Of War – Rinse Repeat CoVid Vaccine
The Original BRICS was Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It has expanded to include UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and – Iran.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/trump-fails-art-of-war-rinse-repeat
Human DNA Being Found In American Hotdogs [Welcome To Soylent Green] (0:50)
2/3 of “vegetarian” samples tested contained meat. 10% of all “vegetarian products” tested contain meat.
https://rumble.com/v6v0qhj-human-dna-being-found-in-american-hotdogs.html
Book Of The Day
Merchants Of Sin
"This book documents the Jewish role in overturning obscenity laws and regulations in the United States, as well as their preeminent role in the sexualization of society and the promotion and spread of pornography."
by Benjamin Garland
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Very few seem to know,
and it is hardly ever mentioned,
but Iran hasn't started a war for centuries."
Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Featured Music
Harry Chapin (50 Posts)
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis