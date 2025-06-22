EarthNewspaper.com

The Jewish Oligarchy Is An Existential Threat To Humanity

Iran has stated, and I tend to believe them, that they have six months of missiles left. Israel will run out of missiles for their missile defense systems much sooner than that. Therefore, Iran will outlast Israel and win the battle. Israel already knows this, and desperately needs the United States to enter the war. Iran has been smart enough not to touch one United States target, even though we are helping Israel immensely.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Jewish-Oligarchy-Is-An-Existential-Threat-To-Humanity-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Perversion For Profit (1965) (30:59)

by George Putnam

https://rumble.com/v6v3m83-perversion-for-profit-by-george-putnam-1965.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Does The Bible Command Christians To Protect The Liars And Psychopaths In Israel?

Christians have been deceived about Israel and its machinations for decades, and while it has cost them dearly, they haven’t woken up yet.

by Patrick J. McShay

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=23831



Israel’s Nuclear Gamble (1:26)

Israel is pushing to destroy Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, even as Russia warns of a catastrophe worse than Chernobyl. Netanyahu crowns himself “God” and the US… just goes along with it. It seems that everyone has completely forgotten about Ukraine – except Russia.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/israels-nuclear-gamble-dugin-digital



Old Sins Cast Long Shadows

Deliberate reproductive toxicity: the most insidious assault of all

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/old-sins-cast-long-shadows



Interview: Iran Is Leading The Battle For Civilisation Against Savagery, Says Lowkey (17:58)

Netanyahu is one of the great killers in human history.’ As Lowkey details the perfidy, treachery and collaboration of Middle East leaders with Israel

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v6v196z-interview-iran-is-leading-the-battle-for-civilisation-against-savagery-says.html



Third Hospital In Tehran Deliberately Targeted In A Week Of Israeli Aggression

by PressTV

A third hospital in the Iranian capital Tehran was deliberately attacked early on Friday by the Zionist regime, according to Iran’s ministry of health.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/20/750005/third-hospital-tehran-deliberately-targeted-in-week-israeli-aggression



What The Media Won’t Tell You: Iran (19:42)

Talking about the recent news between Iran and Israel…Giving proper context to the conflict with the history of Iran, Anglo-Iranian Oil (British Petroleum), 1979 and more.

by Really Graceful

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0dJJqB8xCN0



Trump Fails Art Of War – Rinse Repeat CoVid Vaccine

The Original BRICS was Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It has expanded to include UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and – Iran.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/trump-fails-art-of-war-rinse-repeat



Human DNA Being Found In American Hotdogs [Welcome To Soylent Green] (0:50)

2/3 of “vegetarian” samples tested contained meat. 10% of all “vegetarian products” tested contain meat.

https://rumble.com/v6v0qhj-human-dna-being-found-in-american-hotdogs.html



Merchants Of Sin

"This book documents the Jewish role in overturning obscenity laws and regulations in the United States, as well as their preeminent role in the sexualization of society and the promotion and spread of pornography."

by Benjamin Garland

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"Very few seem to know,

and it is hardly ever mentioned,

but Iran hasn't started a war for centuries."

Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Harry Chapin (50 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



