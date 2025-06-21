June 20, 2025, 15 Posts Published And Archived. Bunker Buster Bomb Myth MIT Professor Ted Postol With Lt Colonel Daniel Davis (12:32)
America Last: No U.S. Demographic Supports War On Iran by Connor Freeman and Will Porter, Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp (34:35) and Israel’s War On Iran Is Not About Nuclear Weapons by Robert Inlakesh
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
Bunker Buster Bomb Myth (12:32)
MIT Professor Ted Postol With Lt Colonel Daniel Davis
https://rumble.com/v6v1wz3-bunker-buster-bomb-myth-mit-professor-ted-postol-with-lt-colonel-daniel-dav.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
America Last
No U.S. Demographic Supports War On Iran
There is not a single demographic in the United States whose majority is not opposed to American involvement in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran, according to a new poll published by YouGov and the Economist.
by Connor Freeman and Will Porter
https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/america-last-no-us-demographic-supports-war-on-iran
Trump Says He Will Decide On Bombing Iran Within 2 Weeks, Israel Kills 84 More In Gaza, And More (34:35)
Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6v1u2f-trump-says-he-will-decide-on-bombing-iran-within-2-weeks-israel-kills-84-mo.html
Israel’s War On Iran Is Not About Nuclear Weapons
It is, and has always been, about regime change and breaking the Axis of Resistance
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.rt.com/news/619872-israels-war-on-iran-inlakesh
A Brief History Of Israel And Iran (Transcript and Video 4:59)
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-israel-and-iran
Pakistan Breaks Ranks, Backs Iran In War With Israel
Pakistan reveals that Israeli drone operators attempted to sabotage Pakistan’s nuclear facilities during the India-Pakistan crisis in May. This is a major reason why Islamabad is throwing its full weight behind Tehran in the Israel-Iran war.
by F.M. Shakil
https://thecradle.co/articles/pakistan-breaks-ranks-backs-iran-in-war-with-israel
Israelis Have Suddenly Discovered That Bombing Hospitals Is Wrong
This is awkward…
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israelis-have-suddenly-discovered
"Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good."
Romans 12:21
The Zionist Plan For The Middle East
The Yinon plan is a systematic campaign to undermine, divide and destroy by any means necessary several Arab nations in order to allow Israel to progress unhindered. Ironically, it's one of the most inhumane and barbaric projects of the modern age, playing off of the ancient principle of divide and conquer, yet it is barely ever mentioned or discussed during media coverage of the Middle East. Kept weirdly quiet. While detractors will claim that mentioning the Yinon plan is an excuse to try and dump all the middle east's problems on external forces, it truly is disturbing to comprehend the full gamut and savagery of this plan. At this point, it seems either blissfully ignorant or actively dishonest to pretend as though the Yinon plan was not the playbook by which brutal foreign policies have been executed in the Middle East. Simply watch the fates of Iraq, Libya and Syria and their diasporas today.
by Oded Yinon, Translated by Israel Shahak
