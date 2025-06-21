EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Bunker Buster Bomb Myth (12:32)

MIT Professor Ted Postol With Lt Colonel Daniel Davis

https://rumble.com/v6v1wz3-bunker-buster-bomb-myth-mit-professor-ted-postol-with-lt-colonel-daniel-dav.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



America Last

No U.S. Demographic Supports War On Iran

There is not a single demographic in the United States whose majority is not opposed to American involvement in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran, according to a new poll published by YouGov and the Economist.

by Connor Freeman and Will Porter

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/america-last-no-us-demographic-supports-war-on-iran



Trump Says He Will Decide On Bombing Iran Within 2 Weeks, Israel Kills 84 More In Gaza, And More (34:35)

Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6v1u2f-trump-says-he-will-decide-on-bombing-iran-within-2-weeks-israel-kills-84-mo.html



Israel’s War On Iran Is Not About Nuclear Weapons

It is, and has always been, about regime change and breaking the Axis of Resistance

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.rt.com/news/619872-israels-war-on-iran-inlakesh



A Brief History Of Israel And Iran (Transcript and Video 4:59)

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-israel-and-iran



Pakistan Breaks Ranks, Backs Iran In War With Israel

Pakistan reveals that Israeli drone operators attempted to sabotage Pakistan’s nuclear facilities during the India-Pakistan crisis in May. This is a major reason why Islamabad is throwing its full weight behind Tehran in the Israel-Iran war.

by F.M. Shakil

https://thecradle.co/articles/pakistan-breaks-ranks-backs-iran-in-war-with-israel



Israelis Have Suddenly Discovered That Bombing Hospitals Is Wrong

This is awkward…

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israelis-have-suddenly-discovered



Quote Of The Day

"Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good."

Romans 12:21

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Zionist Plan For The Middle East

The Yinon plan is a systematic campaign to undermine, divide and destroy by any means necessary several Arab nations in order to allow Israel to progress unhindered. Ironically, it's one of the most inhumane and barbaric projects of the modern age, playing off of the ancient principle of divide and conquer, yet it is barely ever mentioned or discussed during media coverage of the Middle East. Kept weirdly quiet. While detractors will claim that mentioning the Yinon plan is an excuse to try and dump all the middle east's problems on external forces, it truly is disturbing to comprehend the full gamut and savagery of this plan. At this point, it seems either blissfully ignorant or actively dishonest to pretend as though the Yinon plan was not the playbook by which brutal foreign policies have been executed in the Middle East. Simply watch the fates of Iraq, Libya and Syria and their diasporas today.

by Oded Yinon, Translated by Israel Shahak

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Meme Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



