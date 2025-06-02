No Justice For The Murders Of Ashli Babbitt And Rosanne Boyland, And For The 1,500 Others Who Were Almost All Falsely Arrested.

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,824 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

I Think Our Parents Were Right It Was The Damn Phones (1:30)

https://rumble.com/v6u7men-i-think-our-parents-were-right-it-was-the-damn-phones.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



White House Taps Palantir For Government-Wide Database of Americans

In a move raising red flags with civil rights organizations, the Trump administration is working with tech firm Palantir to develop a database for numerous government agencies to collect and store information on all Americans.

by Kyle Anzalone

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/white-house-taps-palantir-for-government-wide-database-of-americans



Nick Fuentes Project Esther (3:14)

https://rumble.com/v6todx3-nick-fuentes-project-esther.html



Have You Had Enough Of This Anti-White Operation Yet? (Text and Videos)

Has the Anti-White Operation been going on so long that it’s barely noticeable to you? This ‘Soft Genocide’ is attacking the White Race from multiple fronts as a full spectrum assault, with a particular focus on White men. TV commercials have been heavily used to push this assault and make it clear what the goal is. Just four Jewish owned mega-corporations control the vast majority of all advertising agencies.

by Terra Times

https://terratimes.substack.com/p/have-you-had-enough-of-this-anti-fa3



Does Damning IAEA Report Mark End Of An Iran Nuclear Deal (27:40)

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has delivered its most damning allegations against Iran in nearly two decades.

Presenter: James Bays. Guests: Hassan Ahmadian, Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran; Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group; and Sahil Shah Independent security analyst specialising in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation policy

by Inside Story

https://rumble.com/v6u69el-does-damning-iaea-report-mark-end-of-an-iran-nuclear-deal-inside-story.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp



‘Black Fatigue’ Is Real (Text and Video)

Due to the persistent problem of black dysfunction and criminality in America, the kind we witness in various forms each and every day whether it be on social media, nightly news reports or from personal experience, ‘black fatigue’ has reached epic proportions throughout the country.

by Ambrose Kane

https://ambrosekane.substack.com/p/black-fatigue-is-real



Quote Of The Day

"When the rules no longer apply. Psychopaths eventually rise to the top of every power structure—NGOs, corporations, and states. In a game without rules, those without morality will always have the upper hand. A man who will do anything to win holds a decisive advantage over someone with limitations. This is, unfortunately, an uncomfortable truth, and this fact is sometimes used to argue that psychopathy could be the next step in human evolution."

Russ Winter

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Seven Storey Mountain

One of the most famous books ever written about a man's search for faith and peace. The Seven Storey Mountain tells of the growing restlessness of a brilliant and passionate young man, who at the age of twenty-six, takes vows in one of the most demanding Catholic orders-the Trappist monks. At the Abbey of Gethsemani, "the four walls of my new freedom," Thomas Merton struggles to withdraw from the world, but only after he has fully immersed himself in it. At the abbey, he wrote this extraordinary testament, a unique spiritual autobiography that has been recognized as one of the most influential religious works of our time. Translated into more than twenty languages, it has touched millions of lives.

by Thomas Merton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



The Martyrdom Of Thomas Merton An Investigation

Thomas Merton's Betrayers

Two Excellent Books by Hugh Turley and David Martin

http://TheMartyrdomOfThomasMerton.com



Music Of The Day

On June 2, 1978, Irish rockers Thin Lizzy released their double concert album, Live and Dangerous. Featuring performances in London, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and produced with Tony Visconti, the album compiled some of the band’s greatest live moments from 1976-77. Despite controversy over the fact overdubs were recorded in a studio, the album was a commercial success, reaching No.2 in the UK. Today, it ranks among the greatest live albums of all time.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Helena Glass

What I know is the world we are witness to today is not a Cinderella fit for me –

and yet there is only one way to get back in the saddle and ride.

Holding a bridle of Honor, Respect and Integrity.

https://HelenaGlass.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



The Truth About January 6th (45:02)

by J6Truth.org

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRITYiRJyiME



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis