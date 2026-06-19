June 19, 2026, 57 Posts Published And Archived. We Let AI Buy A Robot And A Car, It Does Exactly What Experts Warned. (15:09)
Ponzi Scheme by esc, They're Not Grievances. They're Stolen Power (21:06) by Tenth Amendment Center, and Magnifica Humanitas And The Moral Failure Of Modern Economics (1:12:09) with E. Michael Jones
Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
45,247 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Archive
Over 45,000 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Donate
Support honest, independent, and ad-free news.
Donate today to help EarthNewspaper.com grow.
Thank you for your generosity, Mark R. Elsis.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis