Video Of The Day

Iran Never Wanted Nuclear Weapons (1:30)

by Professor Sami Al-Arian

https://rumble.com/v6v02op-iran-never-wanted-nuclear-weapons-by-professor-sami-al-arian.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The US Should Immediately Stop Fueling The War Machine In The Middle East

The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense. “Is the US preparing for war?” – a headline from Al Jazeera captures the deep concerns across the region and the broader international community over a possible US military intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict, which could cause the situation to spiral out of control.

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336473.shtml



Bomb-Bomb-Bomb, Bomb-Bomb Iran (Great Parody 3:08)

It’s time to stop the Iranian menace and take back America.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/bomb-bomb-bomb-bomb-bomb-iran



Middle East In Crisis – 3

Trump orders ‘unconditional surrender’ by Iran. Who’s listening?

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/middle-east-in-crisis-3



Virginia Giuffre Dead Man’s Switch Part I (3:43)

https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/breaking-epstein-bombshell



Israel Would Have No Qualms About USS Liberty-Style False Flag If Iran Campaign Falters – Analysts

Donald Trump is mulling whether or not to join Israel’s aggression against Iran as Tel Aviv faces problems sustaining its defenses against growing counterstrikes, and apparently lacks a realistic game plan for an end to hostilities after failing to achieve its goals. Analysts told Sputnik how the US could be ‘nudged’ into the conflict.

by Ilya Tsukanov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/israel-would-have-no-qualms-about-uss-liberty-style-false-flag-if-iran-campaign-falters---analysts-1122283702.html



IAEA Chief Rebuffs Trump, Says No Evidence Iran Is Building Nuclear Weapons

In a significant admission that contradicts the assertions of the Israeli regime and US officials, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has confirmed that there is no evidence Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/18/749985/iaea-chief-rebuffs-trump-admits-no-evidence-iran-building-nuclear-weapons



Decoding Iran’s Strategy In Current War

Unlike past retaliatory actions, Iran’s current posture signals a long-term strategic engagement rather than a calibrated response.

by Amro Allan

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/decoding-iran-s-strategy-in-current-war



The 6 Million Jews Narrative From 1915-1938 Newspapers (22:13)

by Seeking Truth News

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZaES4uugK4S



Quote Of The Day

"Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East,

I can't help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East."

Father John Sheehan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Which Path To Persia?

Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran

Presents policy options available to the U.S. in crafting a new strategy toward Iran. Considers four solutions: diplomacy, military, regime change, and containment, pointing out that none is ideal and all involve heavy costs, significant risks, and potentially painful trade-offs.

by Kenneth M. Pollack, Daniel L. Byman, and Martin S. Indyk

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



