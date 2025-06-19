June 19, 2025, 15 Posts Published And Archived. Iran Never Wanted Nuclear Weapons by Professor Sami Al-Arian (1:30)
The US Should Immediately Stop Fueling The War Machine In The Middle East Editorial by Global Times
Iran Never Wanted Nuclear Weapons (1:30)
by Professor Sami Al-Arian
https://rumble.com/v6v02op-iran-never-wanted-nuclear-weapons-by-professor-sami-al-arian.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The US Should Immediately Stop Fueling The War Machine In The Middle East
The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense. “Is the US preparing for war?” – a headline from Al Jazeera captures the deep concerns across the region and the broader international community over a possible US military intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict, which could cause the situation to spiral out of control.
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336473.shtml
Bomb-Bomb-Bomb, Bomb-Bomb Iran (Great Parody 3:08)
It’s time to stop the Iranian menace and take back America.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/bomb-bomb-bomb-bomb-bomb-iran
Middle East In Crisis – 3
Trump orders ‘unconditional surrender’ by Iran. Who’s listening?
by M. K. Bhadrakumar
https://www.indianpunchline.com/middle-east-in-crisis-3
Virginia Giuffre Dead Man’s Switch Part I (3:43)
https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/breaking-epstein-bombshell
Israel Would Have No Qualms About USS Liberty-Style False Flag If Iran Campaign Falters – Analysts
Donald Trump is mulling whether or not to join Israel’s aggression against Iran as Tel Aviv faces problems sustaining its defenses against growing counterstrikes, and apparently lacks a realistic game plan for an end to hostilities after failing to achieve its goals. Analysts told Sputnik how the US could be ‘nudged’ into the conflict.
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/israel-would-have-no-qualms-about-uss-liberty-style-false-flag-if-iran-campaign-falters---analysts-1122283702.html
IAEA Chief Rebuffs Trump, Says No Evidence Iran Is Building Nuclear Weapons
In a significant admission that contradicts the assertions of the Israeli regime and US officials, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has confirmed that there is no evidence Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons program.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/18/749985/iaea-chief-rebuffs-trump-admits-no-evidence-iran-building-nuclear-weapons
Decoding Iran’s Strategy In Current War
Unlike past retaliatory actions, Iran’s current posture signals a long-term strategic engagement rather than a calibrated response.
by Amro Allan
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/decoding-iran-s-strategy-in-current-war
The 6 Million Jews Narrative From 1915-1938 Newspapers (22:13)
by Seeking Truth News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZaES4uugK4S
"Every time anyone says that Israel is our only friend in the Middle East,
I can't help but think that before Israel, we had no enemies in the Middle East."
Father John Sheehan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Which Path To Persia?
Options for a New American Strategy toward Iran
Presents policy options available to the U.S. in crafting a new strategy toward Iran. Considers four solutions: diplomacy, military, regime change, and containment, pointing out that none is ideal and all involve heavy costs, significant risks, and potentially painful trade-offs.
by Kenneth M. Pollack, Daniel L. Byman, and Martin S. Indyk
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
