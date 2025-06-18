EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,970 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Jewish War Theater

“On Friday, June 13, 2025, the clock struck day 61, and right on cue, genocidal Israel, attacked peaceful Iran. This belligerent and preplanned act, has started a regional war, which very well could spread, and quickly turn into World War III. Then, the very next day, Saturday, June 14, 2025, Trump threw a $45,000,000 lavish spectacle to honor U.S. Army on its 250th anniversary. Gung ho boys, now go fight and die for the Jewish banksters in the City of London, just like your fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers courageously did. Those that don’t learn from history and the mistakes made, are suckers for punishment. The Jewish oligarchy will laugh as you Gentles get killed, for they’re making lots of money. It looks very much to me like this Jewish War Theater was perfectly manufactured to bring the United States into their evil war against Iran, and on to World War III, using the same deceitful playbook they did to con us into World War I, and World War II. It’s long past time my fellow Americans woke up from the ruthless and ubiquitous Jewish inculcation, and rise up together as one, to stop this demonic and psychopathic enemy of humanity.”

Mark R. Elsis

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/world-war-iii



Video Of The Day

Falastin (1911-1947) A Written Record That Destroys Zionism’s Biggest Lie (6:46)

by History Culture Projects

https://rumble.com/v6uy851-falastin-1911-1947-a-written-record-that-destroys-zionisms-biggest-lie.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel’s Hidden Front: How Israel’s Military Embeds Itself Among ‘Civilians’

[Their Satanic propensities seem to be limitless.]

As Iran responds to Israeli attacks, Israel has begun publishing photos and videos showing what it claims are civilian casualties.

by Quds News Network

https://qudsnen.co/israels-hidden-front-how-israels-military-embeds-itself-among-civilians



There Is No Such Thing As The Federal Reserve? (Great Song 4:26)

It looks like we are going to have at least one or even a double-album about these clowns. How come no one says anything about who owns our debt. Does that explain the rest of it all? Yeah…

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/there-is-no-such-thing-as-the-federal



Iranian Strike On Weizmann Wipes Out Years Of Israeli War Research (Text and Video)

The Weizmann Institute, long linked to Israeli weapons research, was struck by Iran in response to its role in developing tools used against civilians.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iranian-strike-on-weizmann-wipes-out-years-of-israeli-war-re



Soup Sandwich: American Troops Look Sloppy And Uninspiring During Presidential Parade (10:50)

Stew Peters goes off on the gay and sloppy “Military Parade” put on by Trump and why it was an embarrassment to the world.

by Stew Peters Network

https://rumble.com/v6uw0xn-soup-sandwich-american-troops-look-sloppy-and-uninspiring-during-presidenti.html



US Walking Into World’s Biggest Bear Trap?

A trap Set by two bears…

We are well into the fog of war. Clearsighted long-distance vision, even near-term situational awareness, gets quickly enveloped and obscured. People who are paying close attention—who tend to be partisans of one side or the other—spend most of their time reacting with visceral joy to the latest punches landed by their team, interspersed with complaints about the dastardly evil of the other side.

by Kevin Barrett

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/us-walking-into-worlds-biggest-bear



‘I Don’t Care What She Said’ – Trump Dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s Iran Claims

Iran was “very close” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, President Trump has said

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/619524-trump-gabbards-iran-claim



Trump Attacks Tucker Carlson Over Opposition To Iran War, Says He Decides What ‘America First’ Means

President Donald Trump is lashing out against popular conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson. The acrimony emanates from Carlson’s strong opposition to the White House’s indirect military support for Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

by Connor Freeman, Will Porter, and Hunter DeRensis

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/trump-attacks-tucker-carlson-over-opposition-to-iran-war-says-he-decides-what-america-first-means



Palestine Supporters Spot War Criminal Ben Gvir In The Halls Of Congress (1:24)

[This Israeli warmonger is absolutely insane, to the point it become quite funny.]

by The Palestine News Network

https://x.com/PaliNewsNetwork/status/1916943119347560618



Quote Of The Day

“We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets

and can launch them at targets in all directions,

perhaps even at Rome.

Most European capitals are targets…

We have the capability to take the world down with us.

And I can assure you

that that will happen before Israel goes under.”

Martin van Creveld, boasted this in September 2003

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Controversy Of Zion

Ever controversial, Douglas Reed delves into the sinister forces behind world unrest and revolution. The Controversy of Zion, can speak for itself; indeed, it is a work of revisionist history and religious exposition the central message of which is revealed in almost every page, understanding and compassionate of people but severely critical of the inordinate and dangerous ambitions of their leaders.

by Douglas Reed

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis