Lifting The Veil

A prophecy from my father....

After my dad died in 2017,

I found in his notebooks a story of an innocent man being executed.

Many people gathered at the square to view the killing.

Everyone knows the man is innocent, but no one does anything.

They just let the execution happen.

Then a beautiful young woman appears.

Her head is uncovered.

Everyone is aghast.

"How can you be in the square with all these men without a veil?" they ask.

She responds, "There are no men here," indicting their collective cowardice.

Sam Husseini

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/courage



Video Of The Day

The Jewish Corrupters (10:11)

by Dr. William Luther Pierce

https://rumble.com/v6uwf0d-the-jewish-corrupters-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



World’s Most Dangerous Man And His Enabler

Netanyahu has craved this war with Iran for decades, always justifying his psychotic lust by way of endless lies and an apparently bottomless paranoia.

by Patrick Lawrence

https://consortiumnews.com/2025/06/16/patrick-lawrence-the-worlds-most-dangerous-man-his-enabler



Order Out Of Chaos: The June 14 Ritual, Biometric Cage And World War III Script (1:21:35)

by EyesIsWatchin #185

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIFmJxCdHQWe



Tame The “Rising Lion” Before It Eats Us!

Israel has further escalated a world crisis by the preemptive bombing attack on Iran, through a self-proclaimed “Operation Rising Lion”

by Dennis Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/tame-the-rising-lion-before-it-eats



Look No Further Than The Jew (2:16)

Performed by All In

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NltyqWYQXahB



Report: Israel Threatens “Dahiya-Style” Assault On Tehran In Bid To Destabilise Iran

Israel is preparing a “Dahiya-style” military operation targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran. The plan, disclosed by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, reportedly seeks to destabilise Iran’s government through systematic bombing of strategic sites while coercing mass evacuation from densely populated areas.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250616-report-israel-threatens-dahiya-style-assault-on-tehran-in-bid-to-destabilise-iran



‘Israel’ Bombs Iranian Hospital, Escalating Civilian Targeting

Israel Katz’s direct threat against Iranian citizens materializes as Israeli occupation Forces strike Al-Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel--bombs-iranian-hospital--escalating-civilian-targeti



US Aerial Tankers Headed To Middle East

The reported deployment has driven speculation that the US is directly involved in the Israel-Iran war

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/619439-us-aerial-tankers-israel-iran



No Constitution Can Ever Fix This (Show Links and Video 19:00)

Benjamin Franklin warned, “This can only end in despotism.” He knew that when the people themselves become corrupt, liberty doesn’t stand a chance. He wasn’t alone – founders and the great thinkers they learned from saw it over and over again: no matter the system, no matter the laws, once the people decay, tyranny follows.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/no-constitution-can-ever-fix-this



Senator Tim Kaine Introduces War Powers Resolution To Prevent War With Iran

Contact your senator and tell them to support Kaine’s effort

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/16/sen-tim-kaine-introduces-war-powers-resolution-to-prevent-war-with-iran



Quote Of The Day

"Most Jews do not like to admit it,

but our god is Lucifer...

and we are his chosen people."

Harold Wallace Rosenthal

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Hidden Tyranny (1:56:50)

1976 Interview

by Harold Wallace Rosenthal

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BnWfUlJrM5la



Book Of The Day

Impact

Essays on Ignorance and the Decline Of American Civilization

Work by American poet Ezra Pound on economics, with the usual handful of Pound's polyglot learning thrown in. This collection of essays was published in 1960, but written in the 20s, 30s and 40s, when the author was living in Fascist Italy and embracing Mussolini enthusiastically. The major theme of the work is that usury is the cause of war and famine.

by Ezra Pound

by Ezra Pound



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Meme



