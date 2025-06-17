June 17, 2025, 15 Posts Published And Archived. The Jewish Corrupters by Dr. William Luther Pierce (10:11)
World’s Most Dangerous Man And His Enabler by Patrick Lawrence, Order Out Of Chaos by EyesIsWatchin (1:21:35), and Tame The “Rising Lion” Before It Eats Us! by Dennis Kucinich
Lifting The Veil
A prophecy from my father....
After my dad died in 2017,
I found in his notebooks a story of an innocent man being executed.
Many people gathered at the square to view the killing.
Everyone knows the man is innocent, but no one does anything.
They just let the execution happen.
Then a beautiful young woman appears.
Her head is uncovered.
Everyone is aghast.
"How can you be in the square with all these men without a veil?" they ask.
She responds, "There are no men here," indicting their collective cowardice.
Sam Husseini
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/courage
Video Of The Day
The Jewish Corrupters (10:11)
by Dr. William Luther Pierce
https://rumble.com/v6uwf0d-the-jewish-corrupters-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
World’s Most Dangerous Man And His Enabler
Netanyahu has craved this war with Iran for decades, always justifying his psychotic lust by way of endless lies and an apparently bottomless paranoia.
by Patrick Lawrence
https://consortiumnews.com/2025/06/16/patrick-lawrence-the-worlds-most-dangerous-man-his-enabler
Order Out Of Chaos: The June 14 Ritual, Biometric Cage And World War III Script (1:21:35)
by EyesIsWatchin #185
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIFmJxCdHQWe
Tame The “Rising Lion” Before It Eats Us!
Israel has further escalated a world crisis by the preemptive bombing attack on Iran, through a self-proclaimed “Operation Rising Lion”
by Dennis Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/tame-the-rising-lion-before-it-eats
Look No Further Than The Jew (2:16)
Performed by All In
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NltyqWYQXahB
Report: Israel Threatens “Dahiya-Style” Assault On Tehran In Bid To Destabilise Iran
Israel is preparing a “Dahiya-style” military operation targeting the Iranian capital, Tehran. The plan, disclosed by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14, reportedly seeks to destabilise Iran’s government through systematic bombing of strategic sites while coercing mass evacuation from densely populated areas.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250616-report-israel-threatens-dahiya-style-assault-on-tehran-in-bid-to-destabilise-iran
‘Israel’ Bombs Iranian Hospital, Escalating Civilian Targeting
Israel Katz’s direct threat against Iranian citizens materializes as Israeli occupation Forces strike Al-Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/-israel--bombs-iranian-hospital--escalating-civilian-targeti
US Aerial Tankers Headed To Middle East
The reported deployment has driven speculation that the US is directly involved in the Israel-Iran war
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/619439-us-aerial-tankers-israel-iran
No Constitution Can Ever Fix This (Show Links and Video 19:00)
Benjamin Franklin warned, “This can only end in despotism.” He knew that when the people themselves become corrupt, liberty doesn’t stand a chance. He wasn’t alone – founders and the great thinkers they learned from saw it over and over again: no matter the system, no matter the laws, once the people decay, tyranny follows.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/06/no-constitution-can-ever-fix-this
Senator Tim Kaine Introduces War Powers Resolution To Prevent War With Iran
Contact your senator and tell them to support Kaine’s effort
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/16/sen-tim-kaine-introduces-war-powers-resolution-to-prevent-war-with-iran
Quote Of The Day
"Most Jews do not like to admit it,
but our god is Lucifer...
and we are his chosen people."
Harold Wallace Rosenthal
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Hidden Tyranny (1:56:50)
1976 Interview
by Harold Wallace Rosenthal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BnWfUlJrM5la
Book Of The Day
Impact
Essays on Ignorance and the Decline Of American Civilization
Work by American poet Ezra Pound on economics, with the usual handful of Pound's polyglot learning thrown in. This collection of essays was published in 1960, but written in the 20s, 30s and 40s, when the author was living in Fascist Italy and embracing Mussolini enthusiastically. The major theme of the work is that usury is the cause of war and famine.
by Ezra Pound
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
