Trump says he gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum on a nuclear deal.

"I always knew the date," the president said in a brief phone interview.

"Because I know everything. I know everything. I know everything."

"I gave them 60 days and they didn't meet it,"

the narcissistic, megalomaniac, repetitively said.

"Today's 61, you know. Today's day 61."

Why Iran Is The One Country The West Can’t Defeat (26:23)

by Morgan Freeman

https://rumble.com/v6uuof1-why-iran-is-the-one-country-the-west-cant-defeat-by-morgan-freeman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US Will Enter Israel’s War With Iran

Call the White House and tell them you do not want any part of this disastrous war.

[Let’s see if this happens: Pakistan has informed the United States that any nuclear attack on Iran will be met with a nuclear response from Pakistan against Israel. Pakistan has also informed France and the U.S. that if any country directly intervenes in the war against Iran and Israel, the Pakistani military will enter the war alongside Iran against Israel.]

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/06/15/sources-us-will-enter-israels-war-with-iran



Eustace Mullins Collection (75 Audios)

by Eustace Mullins

https://archive.org/details/OAA_2019_-_Eustace_Mullins_Collection



Malaysia Announces The “Fleet Of A Thousand Ships” Initiative To Break The Siege On Gaza

Civil society organizations in Malaysia have unveiled a major international initiative-described as the largest of its kind-aimed at breaking the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip through a global maritime movement involving a thousand ships departing from multiple continents.

by The Palestinian Information Center

https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/06/15/341324



War Against Zionist Regime Progressing With Prudence And Management: Ex-IRGC Chief

War against the Zionist regime is progressing with prudence and management, former Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Major General Mohsen Rezaei says.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/15/749924/War-against-Zionist-regime-progressing-with-prudence-and-management–Ex-IRGC-chief



Directional Scopaesthesia And Vision (13:50)

Have you ever turned around because you felt someone staring at you-only to find someone actually looking? This widely shared experience, called scopaesthesia, is the focus of my newly published paper coauthored with Pam Smart in the Journal of Scientific Exploration.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/directional-scopaesthesia-and-vision



Israel Wants To Return To The Type Of War Where It Bombs Women And Children Without Retaliation

War is easier when your enemy can’t fight back

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-wants-to-return-to-the-type



Hidden History: How ‘Israel’ Acquired Nukes

The Zionist entity’s nuclear weapons program and its dark, concealed history, one that continues to fuel global instability while escaping scrutiny.

“We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets…We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.”

by Kit Klarenberg

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/hidden-history--how--israel--acquired-nukes



"It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail. The religion and public liberty of a people are intimately connected; their interests are interwoven, they cannot subsist separately; and therefore they rise and fall together. For this reason, it is always observable, that those who are combined to destroy the people's liberties, practice every art to poison their morals."

Samuel Adams

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Israel And The Bomb

Until now, there has been no detailed account of Israel’s nuclear history. Previous treatments of the subject relied heavily on rumors, leaks, and journalistic speculations. But with Israel and the Bomb, Avner Cohen has forged an interpretive political history that draws on thousands of American and Israeli government documents most of them recently declassified and never before cited and more than one hundred interviews with key individuals who played important roles in this story.

by Avner Cohen

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



