Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



EarthNewspaper.com

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45,190 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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The Silent Takeover (28:12)

by Species Documenting AGI

https://rumble.com/v7bc1jk-the-silent-takeover-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Life On Claude Nine

by Igor Babuschkin

https://babuschk.in/posts/2026-01-25-life-on-claude-nine.html



Human Understanding Of AI Can’t Keep Up With Its Advancement

by Krystal Kasal

https://techxplore.com/news/2026-06-human-ai-advancement.html



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Goebbels On The Jews (Audiobook)

The Complete Diary Entries, 1923 To 1945

by Joseph Goebbels

Edited and Translated by Thomas Dalton (2019)

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Quotes

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“Half the world is composed of people who have something to say and can’t,

and the other half who have nothing to say and keep on saying it.”

Robert Frost

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Archive

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis