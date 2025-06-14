June 14, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. How Trump Colluded With Israel To Bomb Iran by Novara Media (24:20)
Iranian Armed Forces Will Render Despicable Israeli Regime Helpless: Ayatollah Khamenei, and Special Report: Iran And Israel (And The US) At War Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp (19:45)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,925 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
“I’ve never heard any person say that to protect their demonic reign, the Jewish oligarchy started: The MI6 on July 4, 1909, the CIA on September 18, 1947, and then the Mossad on December 13, 1949. All three agencies work hand in hand to carry out vile deeds for the chosen in the City of London. These warmongering parasites are the ones behind every war for the last two hundred plus years. And today, Friday, June 13, 2025, they’ve just started perhaps the final war on earth, World War III”
Mark R. Elsis
Video Of The Day
How Trump Colluded With Israel To Bomb Iran (24:20)
by Novara Media
https://rumble.com/v6urexx-how-trump-colluded-with-israel-to-bomb-iran-by-novara-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Iranian Armed Forces Will Render Despicable Israeli Regime Helpless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Iranian Armed Forces will act strongly and render the despicable Israeli regime helpless.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/13/749765/Iran-Leader-Armed-Forces-Israel-helpless-
Special Report: Iran And Israel (And The US) At War (19:45)
Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6urcvr-special-report-iran-and-israel-and-the-us-at-war.html
Israel Has A Right To Defend Itself Against Peace Talks That Were About To Succeed
Can you think of anything worse than peace?
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-has-a-right-to-defend-itself
Israel Just Started WWIII (2:45:05)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6ur33p-israel-just-started-wwiii.html
Iran Missile Impacts Tel Aviv . . . Israel Launches Unprovoked Sneak Attack On Iran (Dozens Of Updates)
At about 8:00 PM EDT yesterday, June 12, Israel launched an unprovoked sneak attack upon Iran. By their own admission, Israel went after Iran leadership, killing to effect political change.
by Hal Turner
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/israel-launches-unprovoked-sneak-attack-on-iran
Putin Holds Phone Conversations With Israeli PM And Iranian President
The Russian president condemned the Israeli attack and extended his condolences to Iran, according to the Kremlin press service
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/619207-putin-iran-israel-talks
Mohammad Marandi: Iran To Hit Back Hard For Israel’s Attack, Us Must Get Out Now (22:45)
Israel struck the first blow in a major escalation against Iran which threatens regional stability and full-scale war.
by Danny Haiphong
https://rumble.com/v6ur37p-mohammad-marandi-iran-to-hit-back-hard-for-israels-attack-us-must-get-out-n.html
Quote Of The Day
Israel’s Iran Provocation
Our wonderful Mideast "ally"
Is dragging us into war.
We shouldn't be surprised.
It's what they've done before.
And even before we gave them
Their ethnic-supremacist state,
They led us deeply into gore
By throwing around their weight.
In the century that's past,
We needn't wonder who
Got us into World War I
And then into World War II.
David Martin, June 13, 2025
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Curse Of Canaan: A Demonology Of History (Audiobook 9:20:59)
After forty years of patient study of the crises which faces humanity, I arrived at a very simple conclusion-all conspiracies are Satanic! In retrospect, this conclusion should surprise no one. I admit that it came as something of a surprise to me. I had never anticipated that my decades of work would lead to such an all-encompassing and unchallengeable solution.
by Eustace Clarence Mullins
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis