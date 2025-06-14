EarthNewspaper.com

“I’ve never heard any person say that to protect their demonic reign, the Jewish oligarchy started: The MI6 on July 4, 1909, the CIA on September 18, 1947, and then the Mossad on December 13, 1949. All three agencies work hand in hand to carry out vile deeds for the chosen in the City of London. These warmongering parasites are the ones behind every war for the last two hundred plus years. And today, Friday, June 13, 2025, they’ve just started perhaps the final war on earth, World War III”

Mark R. Elsis



Video Of The Day

How Trump Colluded With Israel To Bomb Iran (24:20)

by Novara Media

https://rumble.com/v6urexx-how-trump-colluded-with-israel-to-bomb-iran-by-novara-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Iranian Armed Forces Will Render Despicable Israeli Regime Helpless: Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Iranian Armed Forces will act strongly and render the despicable Israeli regime helpless.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/06/13/749765/Iran-Leader-Armed-Forces-Israel-helpless-



Special Report: Iran And Israel (And The US) At War (19:45)

Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6urcvr-special-report-iran-and-israel-and-the-us-at-war.html



Israel Has A Right To Defend Itself Against Peace Talks That Were About To Succeed

Can you think of anything worse than peace?

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-has-a-right-to-defend-itself



Israel Just Started WWIII (2:45:05)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6ur33p-israel-just-started-wwiii.html



Iran Missile Impacts Tel Aviv . . . Israel Launches Unprovoked Sneak Attack On Iran (Dozens Of Updates)

At about 8:00 PM EDT yesterday, June 12, Israel launched an unprovoked sneak attack upon Iran. By their own admission, Israel went after Iran leadership, killing to effect political change.

by Hal Turner

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/israel-launches-unprovoked-sneak-attack-on-iran



Putin Holds Phone Conversations With Israeli PM And Iranian President

The Russian president condemned the Israeli attack and extended his condolences to Iran, according to the Kremlin press service

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/619207-putin-iran-israel-talks



Mohammad Marandi: Iran To Hit Back Hard For Israel’s Attack, Us Must Get Out Now (22:45)

Israel struck the first blow in a major escalation against Iran which threatens regional stability and full-scale war.

by Danny Haiphong

https://rumble.com/v6ur37p-mohammad-marandi-iran-to-hit-back-hard-for-israels-attack-us-must-get-out-n.html



Quote Of The Day

Israel’s Iran Provocation

Our wonderful Mideast "ally"

Is dragging us into war.

We shouldn't be surprised.

It's what they've done before.

And even before we gave them

Their ethnic-supremacist state,

They led us deeply into gore

By throwing around their weight.

In the century that's past,

We needn't wonder who

Got us into World War I

And then into World War II.

David Martin, June 13, 2025

Book Of The Day

The Curse Of Canaan: A Demonology Of History (Audiobook 9:20:59)

After forty years of patient study of the crises which faces humanity, I arrived at a very simple conclusion-all conspiracies are Satanic! In retrospect, this conclusion should surprise no one. I admit that it came as something of a surprise to me. I had never anticipated that my decades of work would lead to such an all-encompassing and unchallengeable solution.

by Eustace Clarence Mullins

"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis