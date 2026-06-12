Now In My 30th Year Publishing Honest And Independent News Online.



Over 45,000 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



The Impossible Beauty Of The Peacock

How the most astonishing color in nature is built from darkness -

and why knowing exactly how only makes it more implausible.

God made a rainbow flesh in a bird.

by Sayer Ji

https://earthnewspaper.com/2026/06/12/the-impossible-beauty-of-the-peacock-by-sayer-ji



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

45,154 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis