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The Impossible Beauty Of The Peacock
How the most astonishing color in nature is built from darkness -
and why knowing exactly how only makes it more implausible.
God made a rainbow flesh in a bird.
by Sayer Ji
https://earthnewspaper.com/2026/06/12/the-impossible-beauty-of-the-peacock-by-sayer-ji
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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