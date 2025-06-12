June 12, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. Requiescat In Pace, Brian Wilson
This Changes Everything by KernowDamo (10:03). The Wheels Fall Off Of ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ In Gaza by Robert Inlakesh, and AI Control Of The US Military by Greg Reese (4:40)
Requiescat In Pace, Brian Wilson
This Changes Everything (10:03)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6untzb-this-changes-everything-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Wheels Fall Off Of ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ In Gaza
Threat after threat came, yet the only thing that continued to materialize was airstrikes that targeted civilians in Gaza.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/the-wheels-fall-off-of--gideon-s-chariots--in-gaza
AI Control Of The US Military (Transcript and Video 4:40)
Following orders will no longer be a concern
In the military, a “kill chain” refers to the sequential process of finding, fixing, tracking, targeting, engaging, and assessing a target. And the US military war machine has found that humans are not as willing to kill as much as they’d like them to.
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-control-of-the-us-military
No Kings Defiance Is A Recreation Of The Bolshevik Revolution
According to Indivisible’s Guide Book, the purpose of the protests is a Bolshevik style revolution! A recreation of the 1917 War against the Tzar of Russia, Nicholas II, who was murdered along with his wife and five daughters. It wasn’t about socialism. I wasn’t about poor peasants rising up, it was about anarchy in order to install Communism.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/no-kings-defiance-is-a-recreation
Con Inc Co-Opts The Immigration Moratorium Position (38:04)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6un6hj-con-inc-co-opts-the-immigration-moratorium-position.html
Now That The Parasites Have Consumed The Host….
Greed is infinite but the host is not. The host needs to be physically healthy and financially healthy to support a host of voracious parasites, and neither of these conditions apply. Over 73% of US adults (i.e. the host) are overweight or obese, conditions which greatly increase the risks of a range of chronic illnesses.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/now-that-the-parasites-have-consumed
Iran’s Intel Breach Involves Israeli Nuke Plans, Surveillance, Organ Trafficking: Report
Tehran has also reportedly obtained access to a ‘secret Mossad archive’ and private information from Netanyahu’s office
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/irans-intel-breach-involves-israeli-nuke-plans-surveillance-organ-trafficking-report
White Supremacy Killed Austin Metcalf (18:34)
by Leonarda Jonie
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MEi78gQj4ezV
The Resistance Is Still Resistant
It’s hard to follow the news from Palestine, imagine how hard it is leading the history? Yet all the fighting brigades of Palestine are still leading, still bleeding, and still not conceding.
by Indrajit Samarajiva
https://indi.ca/the-resistance-is-still-resistant
"All their cares, hopes, joys, affections, virtues, and associations,
seemed to be melted down into dollars."
Charles Dickens
The Curse Of Canaan: A Demonology Of History
After forty years of patient study of the crises which faces humanity, I arrived at a very simple conclusion-all conspiracies are Satanic! In retrospect, this conclusion should surprise no one. I admit that it came as something of a surprise to me. I had never anticipated that my decades of work would lead to such an all-encompassing and unchallengeable solution.
by Eustace Clarence Mullins
