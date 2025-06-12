EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,905 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Music Of The Day

Requiescat In Pace, Brian Wilson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Video Of The Day

This Changes Everything (10:03)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6untzb-this-changes-everything-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Wheels Fall Off Of ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ In Gaza

Threat after threat came, yet the only thing that continued to materialize was airstrikes that targeted civilians in Gaza.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/the-wheels-fall-off-of--gideon-s-chariots--in-gaza



AI Control Of The US Military (Transcript and Video 4:40)

Following orders will no longer be a concern

In the military, a “kill chain” refers to the sequential process of finding, fixing, tracking, targeting, engaging, and assessing a target. And the US military war machine has found that humans are not as willing to kill as much as they’d like them to.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/ai-control-of-the-us-military



No Kings Defiance Is A Recreation Of The Bolshevik Revolution

According to Indivisible’s Guide Book, the purpose of the protests is a Bolshevik style revolution! A recreation of the 1917 War against the Tzar of Russia, Nicholas II, who was murdered along with his wife and five daughters. It wasn’t about socialism. I wasn’t about poor peasants rising up, it was about anarchy in order to install Communism.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/no-kings-defiance-is-a-recreation



Con Inc Co-Opts The Immigration Moratorium Position (38:04)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6un6hj-con-inc-co-opts-the-immigration-moratorium-position.html



Now That The Parasites Have Consumed The Host….

Greed is infinite but the host is not. The host needs to be physically healthy and financially healthy to support a host of voracious parasites, and neither of these conditions apply. Over 73% of US adults (i.e. the host) are overweight or obese, conditions which greatly increase the risks of a range of chronic illnesses.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/now-that-the-parasites-have-consumed



Iran’s Intel Breach Involves Israeli Nuke Plans, Surveillance, Organ Trafficking: Report

Tehran has also reportedly obtained access to a ‘secret Mossad archive’ and private information from Netanyahu’s office

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/irans-intel-breach-involves-israeli-nuke-plans-surveillance-organ-trafficking-report



White Supremacy Killed Austin Metcalf (18:34)

by Leonarda Jonie

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MEi78gQj4ezV



The Resistance Is Still Resistant

It’s hard to follow the news from Palestine, imagine how hard it is leading the history? Yet all the fighting brigades of Palestine are still leading, still bleeding, and still not conceding.

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/the-resistance-is-still-resistant



Quote Of The Day

"All their cares, hopes, joys, affections, virtues, and associations,

seemed to be melted down into dollars."

Charles Dickens

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Curse Of Canaan: A Demonology Of History

After forty years of patient study of the crises which faces humanity, I arrived at a very simple conclusion-all conspiracies are Satanic! In retrospect, this conclusion should surprise no one. I admit that it came as something of a surprise to me. I had never anticipated that my decades of work would lead to such an all-encompassing and unchallengeable solution.

by Eustace Clarence Mullins

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis