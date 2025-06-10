EarthNewspaper.com

Peace Speech by President John F. Kennedy, June 10, 1963 (27:06)

For me, this is greatest speech any United States President ever gave.

President Kennedy mentions the word peace 47 times, and peaceful 2 times.

https://rumble.com/v2qqtg7-peace-speech-by-president-john-f.-kennedy-june-10-1963.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Video Of The Day

Incoming Strike High Alert (34:05)

Dialogue Works Interviews Pepe Escobar And Alex Krainer

https://rumble.com/v6uk5hj-incoming-strike-high-alert-dialogue-works-interviews-pepe-escobar-and-alex-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Waiting For The Oreshniks, While The Istanbul Kabuki Proceeds “Not Negatively”

This was the mood in informed Moscow – only a few hours before the renewed Istanbul kabuki on Russia-Ukraine “negotiations”. Three key points. The attack on Russian strategic bombers – part of the nuclear triad – was a US-UK joint operation. Especially MI6.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/06/03/waiting-for-oreshniks-while-istanbul-kabuki-proceeds-not-negatively



Zion Don’s Techno-Police State: Palantir, 6G, Nexspike And The AI Kill Grid (1:05:50)

by EyesIsWatchin #184

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q9WJdOdQaOZj



We’re Living In Perverted Weimar 2.0

A Replay By The Same Tribe

It’s no accident that American educational systems have neglected to teach the sordid history of Weimar Germany and instead focused on a contrived history relating to World War 2. No account of the Jewish Question in Germany can be complete without some mention of the tidal wave of sexual immorality that was to engulf the country during the period of the Weimar Republic (1919-1933).

by Terra Times

https://terratimes.substack.com/p/were-living-in-perverted-weimar-20-275



Nak… Nak… Nakba… On Israel’s Door (3:59)

This is in honor of those people from 54 nations who are marching to The Mouth of The Satanic Dragon on 6/11… full moon… Axis Mundi… blood sacrifice time for the people who do that.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/nak-nak-nakba-on-israels-door



The Art Of Deception Is Zionism And We Are Farked

Trump is now calling for ‘sanctions’ against both Russia and Ukraine for not halting the war effort. An effort that is not between Russia and Ukraine, but Russia and the West to which Zelenskky does not belong. He’s The Messenger. Who has allowed his own people to become the sacrificial lambs.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-art-of-deception-is-zionism-and



George Kennan And The Twisted Course Of US Foreign Policy (49:51)

George F. Kennan, an outstanding twentieth-century American diplomat and scholar, played an important role in implementing and shaping US foreign policy, and earned well-deserved praise as a historian.

by Mark Weber

https://ihr.org/podcasts/2012-05-30



Trump In Bed With Palantir Brings Surveillance State Dystopia To America

As the Western puppets follow their moneychanging masters’ orders, plunging humanity into WWIII by assisting Kiev’s attacks on Russian trains killing civilians, bridges and Russian bomber squadrons targeting Moscow’s nuclear triad, legally parked at five airfields thousands of miles from Ukraine, amidst all this disastrous chaos to sabotage any chance of peace, Trump busily embraces AI and Palantir to surveil and enslave Americans in the New World Digital Gulag.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/06/joachim-hagopian-trump-in-bed-with-palantir-brings-surveillance-state-dystopia-to-america



Democracy (Mob Rule) Is Dead, But The Illusion Of It Is Kept Alive (1:32)

by Eva Vlaardingerbroek

https://rumble.com/v6uflsb-democracy-mob-rule-is-dead-but-the-illusion-of-it-is-kept-alive.html



Jews Gone Wild: Wailing At The Wall

“Hate” in a free society

It has become obvious over the past few years that more and more Americans are questioning not only the wisdom behind our unwavering support of Israel, but Jewish power and influence itself.

by Donald Jeffries

https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/p/jews-gone-wild-wailing-at-the-wall



