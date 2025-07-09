July 9, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Trump’s DOJ Blatantly Lies About Epstein Files by Nicholas J. Fuentes (1:02:21)
Israel Plans To Move Gaza Population To Single ‘Humanitarian City by RT, The Final Act Of Jeffrey Epstein by Greg Reese (5:31), and Can The US Ever Regain Its Independence? by Richard C. Cook
Trump’s DOJ Blatantly Lies About Epstein Files (1:02:21)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6vy226-trumps-doj-blatantly-lies-about-epstein-files-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel Plans To Move Gaza Population To Single ‘Humanitarian City’ – Defense Minister
The Palestinians will not be allowed to leave the camp except for “voluntarily” emigrating to other countries, Israel Katz says
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/621192-israel-gaza-displacement-plan
The Final Act Of Jeffrey Epstein (5:31)
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-final-act-of-jeffrey-epstein
Can The US Ever Regain Its Independence?
President Donald J. Trump has been elected president twice on a slogan of “Make American Great Again”-MAGA.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/can-the-us-ever-regain-its-independence
Trump Shuts Down Epstein Questions. Elon Musk Names Names. | Candace Episode 212 (50:46)
Elon Musk is on X claiming Steve Bannon is on the Epstein list, Trump is doing a Corey Booker style filibuster when Pam Bondi gets pressed about Epstein, and it looks like Brigitte Macron actually hates Emmanuel.
https://rumble.com/v6vwk74-trump-shuts-down-epstein-questions.-elon-musk-names-names.-candace-ep-212.html
US Patriot Missiles Stockpile A Fraction Of What The Pentagon Needs
The ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have depleted the US stockpiles of missile interceptors. The Pentagon has just a quarter of the Patriot missiles it needs.
by Kyle Anzalone
https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/us-patriot-missiles-stockpile-a-fraction-of-what-the-pentagon-needs
Anthony Bourdain Stood With Palestine (1:09)
https://rumble.com/v3xk2kv-anthony-bourdain-stood-with-palestine-.html
How Iran Sank The US Navy In A $250 Million War Game
Millennium Challenge 2002 was the largest and most expensive war game in Pentagon history, with a staggering price tag of $250 million.
by Nick Giambruno
https://internationalman.com/articles/a-250-million-war-game-and-its-shocking-outcome
"All their cares, hopes, joys, affections, virtues,
and associations, seemed to be melted down into dollars."
Charles Dickens
Did Six Million Really Die?
Of course, atrocity propaganda is nothing new. It has accompanied every conflict of the 20th century and doubtless will continue to do so. During the First World War, the Germans were actually accused of eating Belgian babies, as well as delighting to throw them in the air and transfix them on bayonets. The British also alleged that the German forces were operating a “Corpse Factory,” in which they boiled down the bodies of their own dead in order to obtain glycerine and other commodities, a calculated insult to the honour of an Imperial army. After the war, however, came the retractions; indeed, a public statement was made by the Foreign Secretary in the House of Commons apologising for the insults to German honour, which were admitted to be war-time propaganda.
by Richard Verrall - alias Richard E. Harwood
