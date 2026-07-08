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Our Moral Party

We The People Take Back America

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Datacenters Behaving Like Acoustic Weapons (29:04)

by Benn Jordan

https://rumble.com/v7cf408-datacenters-behaving-like-acoustic-weapons-by-benn-jordan.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a conclusively known existential threat to humanity. It needs to be stopped immediately with a significant and enforceable worldwide treaty. The genie is not out of the bottle yet. We can and must stop AI from owning humanity. Join our Moral Party and unite together to demand that this worldwide treaty be enacted today.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MoralParty.com/AI



Audio Captures Exploding Mic - Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (1:03:54)

Jon Bray’s forensic analysis proves Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a weaponized exploding microphone detonated under his shirt via a shape charge, with the rifle shot serving only as a diversion by insiders who rigged the device.

https://rumble.com/v7ceun6-audio-captures-exploding-mic-jon-bray-joins-stew.html



Israel Genocide Exposed - War Crimes Archive With 64,515 videos And 17,904 Photos

We are actively adding the rest of our archives to this page — please be patient.

If you want to download the full unfiltered archives, check the Downloads section.

https://archivegenocide.com



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

45,469 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis