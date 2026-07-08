July 8, 2026, 60 Posts Published And Archived. Datacenters Behaving Like Acoustic Weapons by Benn Jordan (29:04)
AI by Mark R. Elsis, Audio Captures Exploding Mic - Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (1:03:54), and Israel Genocide Exposed - War Crimes Archive With 64,515 videos And 17,904 photos
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Datacenters Behaving Like Acoustic Weapons (29:04)
by Benn Jordan
https://rumble.com/v7cf408-datacenters-behaving-like-acoustic-weapons-by-benn-jordan.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a conclusively known existential threat to humanity. It needs to be stopped immediately with a significant and enforceable worldwide treaty. The genie is not out of the bottle yet. We can and must stop AI from owning humanity. Join our Moral Party and unite together to demand that this worldwide treaty be enacted today.
by Mark R. Elsis
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Audio Captures Exploding Mic - Stew Peters Interviews Jon Bray (1:03:54)
Jon Bray’s forensic analysis proves Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a weaponized exploding microphone detonated under his shirt via a shape charge, with the rifle shot serving only as a diversion by insiders who rigged the device.
https://rumble.com/v7ceun6-audio-captures-exploding-mic-jon-bray-joins-stew.html
Israel Genocide Exposed - War Crimes Archive With 64,515 videos And 17,904 Photos
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