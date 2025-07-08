EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,420 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

"There Is No Client List" (55:12)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v6vwbje-there-is-no-client-list-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



To gain control and power the Jewish oligarchy have been using sexual blackmail and bribes forever.

Barbara Villiers: A History Of Monetary Crimes

This book reveals how the Bank of England was set up by using prostitutes to compromise British lords and politicians. Then, using blackmail and bribes to ensure the “cooperation” of these elite members of parliament, the Bank of England was created. The entire banking industry still operates on these principles, and the public actually believes that the business of banking is respectable. Barbara Villiers was the bankers’ prostitute. This is probably why the Bible refers to the international bankers as the “great whore of mystery Babylon.”

by Alexander Del Mar

https://archive.org/details/barbaravillierso00delm



Did Donald rat on Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein And Donald Trump May Have Broken Off Their Friendship Over A Mansion

by Matt Stieb

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/trump-epstein-friendship-ended-over-mansion-report.html



Just a coincidence, nothing to see here.

How A Future Trump Cabinet Member Gave A Serial Sex Abuser [Epstein] The Deal Of A Lifetime

by Julie K. Brown

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html



We’re In A Doom Loop

And By Design There’s No Longer Any Way Out

Western Civilization, and the White Race in particular, is in a carefully constructed Doom Loop deviously crafted by the most racist parasites on the Earth.

by Terra Times

https://terratimes.substack.com/p/were-in-a-doom-loop



The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (3:28:25)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1pBvi3o9CqIk



FBI Insists It’s Definitely Not Covering Up For The Non-Existent Clients Of Jeffrey Epstein

This Is Totally Not Suspicious

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/fbi-insists-its-definitely-not-covering



Have The Houthis Just Sunk Another Ship In The Red Sea? (10:32)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6vuxi1-have-the-houthis-just-sunk-another-ship-in-the-red-sea.html



Tom Barrack’s Project To Destabilize Lebanon

Washington has dispatched a billionaire Lebanese-American proxy to Beirut with a plan to force Hezbollah’s disarmament and unravel the last standing pillar of the Axis of Resistance. The price? Total submission, with nothing in return.

by The Cradle’s Lebanon Correspondent

https://thecradle.co/articles/tom-barracks-project-to-destabilize-lebanon



Shocking Video Shows How Quickly the Texas Flood Waters Rose In 37 Minutes! (3:48)

by BirthOfANewEarth

https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/shocking-video-shows-how-quickly



Without The Fourth Political Theory, There Is No America Party

Elon Musk and Peter Thiel represent a Silicon Valley rebellion against globalist control, positioning themselves as architects of an alternative ideology.

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/without-the-fourth-political-theory



Dosed: The Fentanyl And Opioid Epidemic Plaguing America (1:24:08)

Last year the opioid and fentanyl crisis claimed 118,000 lives in America.

https://rumble.com/v2r2134-dosed-the-fentanyl-and-opioid-epidemic-plaguing-america.html



Quote Of The Day

"We have military bases all over the world,

and that's purely to protect our portfolio abroad.

Our investments, and our production,

our exploitation of cheap labor and raw materials.

We're on the scene to do that,

and the military is there to see that it happens."

Father Philip Francis Berrigan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Defensive Racism

An Unapologetic Examination of Racial Differences

An overview of racism in America and chilling forecast of things to come, such as emerging intact from the coming economic meltdown and breakup of America, presents a bold, powerful, and persuasive argument to deal with racial differences we all recognize, yet pretend not to notice. Only the true racist, who hates others irrationally, based only upon skin color, will find this book unrewarding. We all have a role to play. Don’t despair at your own talents… Don’t try to be better than anybody else. Just try to be better than yourself”

by Edgar J. Steele

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis