"There Is No Client List" (55:12)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v6vwbje-there-is-no-client-list-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
To gain control and power the Jewish oligarchy have been using sexual blackmail and bribes forever.
Barbara Villiers: A History Of Monetary Crimes
This book reveals how the Bank of England was set up by using prostitutes to compromise British lords and politicians. Then, using blackmail and bribes to ensure the “cooperation” of these elite members of parliament, the Bank of England was created. The entire banking industry still operates on these principles, and the public actually believes that the business of banking is respectable. Barbara Villiers was the bankers’ prostitute. This is probably why the Bible refers to the international bankers as the “great whore of mystery Babylon.”
by Alexander Del Mar
https://archive.org/details/barbaravillierso00delm
Did Donald rat on Epstein?
Jeffrey Epstein And Donald Trump May Have Broken Off Their Friendship Over A Mansion
by Matt Stieb
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/trump-epstein-friendship-ended-over-mansion-report.html
Just a coincidence, nothing to see here.
How A Future Trump Cabinet Member Gave A Serial Sex Abuser [Epstein] The Deal Of A Lifetime
by Julie K. Brown
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html
We’re In A Doom Loop
And By Design There’s No Longer Any Way Out
Western Civilization, and the White Race in particular, is in a carefully constructed Doom Loop deviously crafted by the most racist parasites on the Earth.
by Terra Times
https://terratimes.substack.com/p/were-in-a-doom-loop
The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (3:28:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1pBvi3o9CqIk
FBI Insists It’s Definitely Not Covering Up For The Non-Existent Clients Of Jeffrey Epstein
This Is Totally Not Suspicious
by Laura and Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/fbi-insists-its-definitely-not-covering
Have The Houthis Just Sunk Another Ship In The Red Sea? (10:32)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6vuxi1-have-the-houthis-just-sunk-another-ship-in-the-red-sea.html
Tom Barrack’s Project To Destabilize Lebanon
Washington has dispatched a billionaire Lebanese-American proxy to Beirut with a plan to force Hezbollah’s disarmament and unravel the last standing pillar of the Axis of Resistance. The price? Total submission, with nothing in return.
by The Cradle’s Lebanon Correspondent
https://thecradle.co/articles/tom-barracks-project-to-destabilize-lebanon
Shocking Video Shows How Quickly the Texas Flood Waters Rose In 37 Minutes! (3:48)
by BirthOfANewEarth
https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/shocking-video-shows-how-quickly
Without The Fourth Political Theory, There Is No America Party
Elon Musk and Peter Thiel represent a Silicon Valley rebellion against globalist control, positioning themselves as architects of an alternative ideology.
by Alexander Dugin
https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/without-the-fourth-political-theory
Dosed: The Fentanyl And Opioid Epidemic Plaguing America (1:24:08)
Last year the opioid and fentanyl crisis claimed 118,000 lives in America.
https://rumble.com/v2r2134-dosed-the-fentanyl-and-opioid-epidemic-plaguing-america.html
"We have military bases all over the world,
and that's purely to protect our portfolio abroad.
Our investments, and our production,
our exploitation of cheap labor and raw materials.
We're on the scene to do that,
and the military is there to see that it happens."
Father Philip Francis Berrigan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Defensive Racism
An Unapologetic Examination of Racial Differences
An overview of racism in America and chilling forecast of things to come, such as emerging intact from the coming economic meltdown and breakup of America, presents a bold, powerful, and persuasive argument to deal with racial differences we all recognize, yet pretend not to notice. Only the true racist, who hates others irrationally, based only upon skin color, will find this book unrewarding. We all have a role to play. Don’t despair at your own talents… Don’t try to be better than anybody else. Just try to be better than yourself”
by Edgar J. Steele
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
