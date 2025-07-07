July 7, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Follow The Silenced by Mikki Willis (1:43:27)
The Bogus London 7/7 Bombings 20 Years Ago by Swiss Policy Research, 7/7 Ripple Effect by John Hill (Muad’Dib) (2007) (56:56), and US/Israel Versus Iran – Round One by William Schryver
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,395 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Follow The Silenced (1:43:27)
by Mikki Willis
https://rumble.com/v6vumxr-follow-the-silenced-by-mikki-willis.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Bogus London 7/7 Bombings 20 Years Ago
The London 7/7 bombings occurred 20 years ago today. Independent researchers quickly realized that the bombings were a false-flag operation. However, the available evidence suggests that the bombings were in fact a simulated terrorist attack, similar to more recent British events, such as the Westminster attack and the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.
by Swiss Policy Research (SPR)
https://swprs.org/2025/07/07/the-bogus-london-7-7-bombings-20-years-ago
7/7 Ripple Effect by John Hill (Muad’Dib) (2007) (56:56)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5g4oSy8SDNn
US/Israel Versus Iran – Round One
My summary assessment of the missile war over Israel during the 12-day-long first act of the ongoing war between Israel et alia and Iran et alia.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/usisrael-versus-iran-round-one
7/7 Ripple Effect 2 by Anthony J. Hill (Muad’Dib) (2012) (2:22:22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgvKODW1r1RM
Trump Rolls Over For A New War
Do dumb things and then lie about it
by Philip Giraldi
https://cnionline.org/trump-rolls-over-for-a-new-war
7/7 Ripple Effect 3 by Anthony J. Hill (Muad’Dib) (2019) (2:25:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPHg2rSU8F6x
America’s “Healthcare” System Is Now A Structured Financial Skim/Scam
“Healthcare” grift, graft, fraud and financialized skims / scams will bankrupt the nation.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/americas-healthcare-system-is-now
Richard Wolff And Michael Hudson: Trump’s “The Big, Beautiful And The Ugly” (1:09:23)
by Dialogue Works
https://rumble.com/v6vp4cz-richard-wolff-and-michael-hudson-trumps-the-big-beautiful-and-the-ugly-dial.html
Over 6,000 People Killed Or Injured In Iran During Conflict With Israel
More than 6,000 people have been killed or injured in Iran as a result of the 12-day active phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/over-6000-people-killed-or-injured-in-iran-during-conflict-with-israel-1122402854.html
Awaken! (1:41:20)
by The Crowhouse
https://rumble.com/v6vr8k3-awaken.html
Quote Of The Day
“Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap
but by the seeds that you plant.”
Robert Louis Stevenson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
History Of The Rise, Progress And Termination Of The American Revolution Volume 1 and II (Audiobook)
Mercy Otis Warren has been described as perhaps the most formidable female intellectual in eighteenth-century America. This work (in the first new edition since 1805) is an exciting and comprehensive study of the events of the American Revolution, from the Stamp Act Crisis of 1765 through the ratification of the Constitution in 1788–1789. Steeped in the classical, republican tradition, Warren was a strong proponent of the American Revolution. She was also suspicious of the newly emerging commercial republic of the 1780s and hostile to the Constitution from an Anti-Federalist perspective, a position that gave her history some notoriety.
by Mercy Otis Warren
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis