The Bogus London 7/7 Bombings 20 Years Ago

The London 7/7 bombings occurred 20 years ago today. Independent researchers quickly realized that the bombings were a false-flag operation. However, the available evidence suggests that the bombings were in fact a simulated terrorist attack, similar to more recent British events, such as the Westminster attack and the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

by Swiss Policy Research (SPR)

https://swprs.org/2025/07/07/the-bogus-london-7-7-bombings-20-years-ago



7/7 Ripple Effect by John Hill (Muad’Dib) (2007) (56:56)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M5g4oSy8SDNn



US/Israel Versus Iran – Round One

My summary assessment of the missile war over Israel during the 12-day-long first act of the ongoing war between Israel et alia and Iran et alia.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/usisrael-versus-iran-round-one



7/7 Ripple Effect 2 by Anthony J. Hill (Muad’Dib) (2012) (2:22:22)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgvKODW1r1RM



Trump Rolls Over For A New War

Do dumb things and then lie about it

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/trump-rolls-over-for-a-new-war



7/7 Ripple Effect 3 by Anthony J. Hill (Muad’Dib) (2019) (2:25:40)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPHg2rSU8F6x



America’s “Healthcare” System Is Now A Structured Financial Skim/Scam

“Healthcare” grift, graft, fraud and financialized skims / scams will bankrupt the nation.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/americas-healthcare-system-is-now



Richard Wolff And Michael Hudson: Trump’s “The Big, Beautiful And The Ugly” (1:09:23)

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v6vp4cz-richard-wolff-and-michael-hudson-trumps-the-big-beautiful-and-the-ugly-dial.html



Over 6,000 People Killed Or Injured In Iran During Conflict With Israel

More than 6,000 people have been killed or injured in Iran as a result of the 12-day active phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/over-6000-people-killed-or-injured-in-iran-during-conflict-with-israel-1122402854.html



Awaken! (1:41:20)

by The Crowhouse

https://rumble.com/v6vr8k3-awaken.html



