July 6, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Rulers Of Russia by Rev. Denis Fahey (Audiobook) (4:03:02)
AI Knowledge of Truth: 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3, Verse 7 by Helena Glass, ACH (2607) I’m Talking To You #238 (51:31), and Lifting The Lid On A Bankster Stink Tank by Paul Cudenec
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,370 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Rulers Of Russia (Audiobook) (4:03:02)
by Rev. Denis Fahey
https://rumble.com/v6vsven-the-rulers-of-russia-by-rev.-denis-fahey-audiobook.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
AI Knowledge of Truth: 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3, Verse 7
2nd Timothy Chapter 3, vs 7: “But understand this, in the last days there will come times of difficulty, …always learning and never able to arrive at a knowledge of the truth.”
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ai-knowledge-of-truth-2nd-timothy
ACH (2607) I’m Talking To You #238 – Björn Borg Won His Fifth Wimbledon Title 45 Years Ago Today (51:31)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/05/ach-2607-im-talking-to-you-238-bjorn-borg-won-his-fifth-wimbledon-title-45-years-ago-today
Lifting The Lid On A Bankster Stink Tank
Over the last few years, my reading and research have led me to the unavoidable conclusion that the contemporary world is dominated by an entity I call ZIM – the zio-imperialist mafia.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/lifting-the-lid-on-a-bankster-stink
EMJ Live 126: Why South Bend No Longer Celebrates 4th Of July (1:09:34)
https://rumble.com/v6vq8wn-emj-live-126-why-south-bend-no-longer-celebrates-4th-of-july.html
The Killing Of Cardiologist In Gaza Must Be Indonesia’s Wake-Up Call
Dr. Marwan al-Sultan was not a soldier. He was one of Gaza’s last remaining cardiologists, and the director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza—a facility built with donations from ordinary Indonesians.
by Dr. Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250705-the-killing-of-indonesian-cardiologist-in-gaza-must-be-a-wake-up-call
The Real Reason Iranians Dislike The US (It’s Not What You Think) (7:21)
British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on efforts by Western media to rehabilitate the Shah and pursue regime change in Iran.
by Richard Medhurst
https://rumble.com/v6vmwnt-the-real-reason-iranians-dislike-the-us-its-not-what-you-think.html
Rudolf Höss: Tortured Into Making His Confessions
In his well-researched book Commandant of Auschwitz, Carlo Mattogno documents that all of Höss’s statements about the so-called Holocaust are wrong, contradictory and absurd.
by John Wear
http://www.wearswar.com/2022/05/30/rudolf-hoss-tortured-into-making-his-confessions
Israel Just Lost Billions—And It Wasn’t On The Battlefield (13:43)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6vruqd-israel-just-lost-billionsand-it-wasnt-on-the-battlefield.html
Quote Of The Day
"We must combat Jewish efforts to permeate the world with naturalism.
In that sense, as there is only one divine plan for order in the world,
every sane thinker must be an anti-Semite."
by Rev. Denis Fahey
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Rulers Of Russia (Audiobook)
In this pamphlet I present to my readers a number of serious documents which go to show that the real forces behind Bolshevism in Russia are Jewish forces, and that Bolshevism is really an instrument in the hands of the Jews for the establishment of their future Messianic kingdom.
by Rev. Denis Fahey, C.S.SP.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
As Cher says gypsy’s tramps and thieves...