Video Of The Day

The Rulers Of Russia (Audiobook) (4:03:02)

by Rev. Denis Fahey

https://rumble.com/v6vsven-the-rulers-of-russia-by-rev.-denis-fahey-audiobook.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



AI Knowledge of Truth: 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3, Verse 7

2nd Timothy Chapter 3, vs 7: “But understand this, in the last days there will come times of difficulty, …always learning and never able to arrive at a knowledge of the truth.”

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/ai-knowledge-of-truth-2nd-timothy



ACH (2607) I’m Talking To You #238 – Björn Borg Won His Fifth Wimbledon Title 45 Years Ago Today (51:31)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/05/ach-2607-im-talking-to-you-238-bjorn-borg-won-his-fifth-wimbledon-title-45-years-ago-today



Lifting The Lid On A Bankster Stink Tank

Over the last few years, my reading and research have led me to the unavoidable conclusion that the contemporary world is dominated by an entity I call ZIM – the zio-imperialist mafia.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/lifting-the-lid-on-a-bankster-stink



EMJ Live 126: Why South Bend No Longer Celebrates 4th Of July (1:09:34)

https://rumble.com/v6vq8wn-emj-live-126-why-south-bend-no-longer-celebrates-4th-of-july.html



The Killing Of Cardiologist In Gaza Must Be Indonesia’s Wake-Up Call

Dr. Marwan al-Sultan was not a soldier. He was one of Gaza’s last remaining cardiologists, and the director of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza—a facility built with donations from ordinary Indonesians.

by Dr. Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250705-the-killing-of-indonesian-cardiologist-in-gaza-must-be-a-wake-up-call



The Real Reason Iranians Dislike The US (It’s Not What You Think) (7:21)

British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on efforts by Western media to rehabilitate the Shah and pursue regime change in Iran.

by Richard Medhurst

https://rumble.com/v6vmwnt-the-real-reason-iranians-dislike-the-us-its-not-what-you-think.html



Rudolf Höss: Tortured Into Making His Confessions

In his well-researched book Commandant of Auschwitz, Carlo Mattogno documents that all of Höss’s statements about the so-called Holocaust are wrong, contradictory and absurd.

by John Wear

http://www.wearswar.com/2022/05/30/rudolf-hoss-tortured-into-making-his-confessions



Israel Just Lost Billions—And It Wasn’t On The Battlefield (13:43)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6vruqd-israel-just-lost-billionsand-it-wasnt-on-the-battlefield.html



Quote Of The Day

"We must combat Jewish efforts to permeate the world with naturalism.

In that sense, as there is only one divine plan for order in the world,

every sane thinker must be an anti-Semite."

by Rev. Denis Fahey

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Rulers Of Russia (Audiobook)

In this pamphlet I present to my readers a number of serious documents which go to show that the real forces behind Bolshevism in Russia are Jewish forces, and that Bolshevism is really an instrument in the hands of the Jews for the establishment of their future Messianic kingdom.

by Rev. Denis Fahey, C.S.SP.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



