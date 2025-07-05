July 5, 2025, 24 Posts Published And Archived. Final Warning by Dr. Mike Yeadon (1:04:14)
Why Viruses Don’t Exist And Vaccines Never Helped With Dr. Mike Yeadon, Gaza: Doctors Under Attack by Basement Films (1:04:56), and Deny “The” Holocaust by Will Food Forest Permaculture
Final Warning (1:04:14)
by Dr. Mike Yeadon
https://rumble.com/v6vr90l-final-warning-by-dr.-mike-yeadon.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Breaking The Spell: Why Viruses Don’t Exist And Vaccines Never Helped
With Dr. Mike Yeadon – 30 Q&As
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/breaking-the-spell-why-viruses-dont
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (1:04:56)
by Basement Films
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ft4CqOM9BKDF
Deny “The” Holocaust
Jewish embellishment and gargantuan lies render the official story a LOLOCAUST or The Holohoax
by Will Food Forest Permaculture
https://substack.com/inbox/post/167449121
Sasha Latypova Recent Discussion With Dr. Trozzi: A Coordinated Campaign Of Control And Public Harm (Text and Video 31:11)
Medical coercion, legal immunity, and historic eugenics parallels raise questions about the true purpose of COVID policy
https://www.drtrozzi.news/p/sasha-latypova-a-coordinated-campaign
The Monsters Have Reached The End Of The Line
Dear friends, Currently, it seems that many people feel kind of stuck in a kind of dead end or cul-de-sac because things don’t seem to move forward; forward to a brighter future. But I do not believe that.
by Reiner Fuellmich
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/reiner-fuellmich-the-monsters-have
Why Is The BBC Protecting Israel? Staff Blow The Whistle (10:44)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6vonbh-why-is-the-bbc-protecting-israel-staff-blow-the-whistle.html
The No-Win Bubble “Wealth Effect”: Either Way We Lose
Spoiler alert: this ends badly.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-no-win-bubble-wealth-effect-either
New Meme Channel (5:21)
by BuelahMan’s Revolt
https://substack.com/home/post/p-167517298
"You have surpassed all nations in impertinent fables,
in bad conduct and in barbarism.
You deserve to be punished, for this is your destiny.
They are, all of them, born with raging fanaticism in their hearts,
just as the Bretons and the Germans are born with blond hair.
I would not be in the least bit surprised if these people
would not some day become deadly to the human race."
Voltaire (François-Marie Arouet)
The Sea Of Energy In Which The Earth Floats
For Beyond The Light Rays Lies The Secret Of The Universe
The Evolution Of Energy And Matter
by T. Henry Moray
