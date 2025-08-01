EarthNewspaper.com

Synchronicities The Pattern That Connects Us All (31:24)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v6wx7yg-synchronicities-the-pattern-that-connects-us-all-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



AI For Dummies: AI Turns Us Into Dummies

Given that AI is fundamentally incapable of performing the tasks required for authentic innovation, we’re de-learning how to innovate.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/ai-for-dummies-ai-turns-us-into-dummies



Wake Up World While There Is Time (Music 7:39)

I just sat down and wrote this out as it is in one extended moment. I can”t seem to get Palestine off of my mind. Dear God, I hope this doesn’t have to go on much longer. There will be no one left.

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/wake-up-world-while-there-is-time



The Venetian Conspiracy

By Webster Tarpley – 40 Q&As – Unbekoming Summary

Mainstream historical narratives, with their focus on the rise and fall of nation-states, obscure a supranational power structure—ancient, centralized, and ruthlessly organized—that has shaped global affairs for centuries, if not millennia.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-venetian-conspiracy



We’ve Lost Our Humanity (0:23)

If this were a film, we would have wept in the theatre. But now… we scroll down.

Rakhi Tripathi

https://x.com/rakhitripathi/status/1949880496311112103



Gaza: An Israeli And Trump Planned Operation For Real Estate

October 2023, one week after the false flag operation at the Negev festival, Netanyahu and Trump devised a Plan. The end objective was more money than any elite 1%er could ever dream of in this Money Mania World. Gaza was The Plan’s trajectory.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/gaza-an-israeli-and-trump-planned



Israel Intentionally Starves Gaza (39:12)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6wupww-israel-intentionally-starves-gaza.html



In Protest Over Gaza, Brazil Withdraws From International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has formally withdrawn Brazil from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), intensifying diplomatic tensions with Israel and reigniting global debate over the boundaries between antisemitism and criticism of Israeli policies.

by Eman Abusidu

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250730-in-protest-over-gaza-brazil-withdraws-from-international-holocaust-remembrance-alliance



China Will Not Be Bullied Into US Trade Deal + Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Explained (36:14)

After two days of trade talks, Beijing says the U.S. and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce, but now U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is saying, “our Chinese counterparts have jumped the gun a little,” and insisting it’s still up to President Trump to decide whether to go back to triple-digit tariffs.

Rachel Blevins Interviews Carl Zha

https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/china-us-trade-thailand-cambodia-carl-zha



This Isn’t A ‘War’ — Israel Is Destroying A Population

Starvation is just one weapon if eradicating ‘the enemy’ is the Netanyahu government’s ultimate objective

by Paul R. Pillar

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/hamas-israel-starvation



Dr. Mike Yeadon Warns: "Modern Cars Are No Longer Just Vehicles." (3:44)

https://rumble.com/v6wtrna-dr.-michael-yeadon-warns-modern-cars-are-no-longer-just-vehiclestheyre-….html



"What gets us into trouble is not what we don't know,

it's what we know for sure that just ain't so!"

Mark Twain

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Shroud Of Turin Books

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



