July 31, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Synchronicities The Pattern That Connects Us All by The Why Files (31:24)
AI For Dummies: AI Turns Us Into Dummies by Charles Hugh Smith, Wake Up World While There Is Time by Les Visible (Music 7:39), and The Venetian Conspiracy by Unbekoming
Video Of The Day
Synchronicities The Pattern That Connects Us All (31:24)
by The Why Files
https://rumble.com/v6wx7yg-synchronicities-the-pattern-that-connects-us-all-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
AI For Dummies: AI Turns Us Into Dummies
Given that AI is fundamentally incapable of performing the tasks required for authentic innovation, we’re de-learning how to innovate.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/ai-for-dummies-ai-turns-us-into-dummies
Wake Up World While There Is Time (Music 7:39)
I just sat down and wrote this out as it is in one extended moment. I can”t seem to get Palestine off of my mind. Dear God, I hope this doesn’t have to go on much longer. There will be no one left.
by Les Visible
https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/wake-up-world-while-there-is-time
The Venetian Conspiracy
By Webster Tarpley – 40 Q&As – Unbekoming Summary
Mainstream historical narratives, with their focus on the rise and fall of nation-states, obscure a supranational power structure—ancient, centralized, and ruthlessly organized—that has shaped global affairs for centuries, if not millennia.
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-venetian-conspiracy
We’ve Lost Our Humanity (0:23)
If this were a film, we would have wept in the theatre. But now… we scroll down.
Rakhi Tripathi
https://x.com/rakhitripathi/status/1949880496311112103
Gaza: An Israeli And Trump Planned Operation For Real Estate
October 2023, one week after the false flag operation at the Negev festival, Netanyahu and Trump devised a Plan. The end objective was more money than any elite 1%er could ever dream of in this Money Mania World. Gaza was The Plan’s trajectory.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/gaza-an-israeli-and-trump-planned
Israel Intentionally Starves Gaza (39:12)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6wupww-israel-intentionally-starves-gaza.html
In Protest Over Gaza, Brazil Withdraws From International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has formally withdrawn Brazil from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), intensifying diplomatic tensions with Israel and reigniting global debate over the boundaries between antisemitism and criticism of Israeli policies.
by Eman Abusidu
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250730-in-protest-over-gaza-brazil-withdraws-from-international-holocaust-remembrance-alliance
China Will Not Be Bullied Into US Trade Deal + Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Explained (36:14)
After two days of trade talks, Beijing says the U.S. and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce, but now U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is saying, “our Chinese counterparts have jumped the gun a little,” and insisting it’s still up to President Trump to decide whether to go back to triple-digit tariffs.
Rachel Blevins Interviews Carl Zha
https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/china-us-trade-thailand-cambodia-carl-zha
This Isn’t A ‘War’ — Israel Is Destroying A Population
Starvation is just one weapon if eradicating ‘the enemy’ is the Netanyahu government’s ultimate objective
by Paul R. Pillar
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/hamas-israel-starvation
Dr. Mike Yeadon Warns: "Modern Cars Are No Longer Just Vehicles." (3:44)
https://rumble.com/v6wtrna-dr.-michael-yeadon-warns-modern-cars-are-no-longer-just-vehiclestheyre-….html
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
