July 31, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 31 Posts Published And Archived.
Featured News: America Is A Slave State by Gary D. Barnett and Video Of The Day: Exploding The Spanish Flu Myth by Dr. Sam Bailey
Featured News
America Is A Slave State: All The Rest Of You Are The Enslaved
The attitudes and accepted behavioral obedience practiced by Americans are indicative of a most pathetic culture of enslaved serfs, which has led directly to a captured society consumed by the need to fit into a paradigm based on worship of the state. This of course is mass nationalist collectivism at its worst. Nothing could be more detrimental to the idea of freedom; something that was lost before it even began. The so-called 'founders replaced a despotic Monarch with a despotic oligarchical ruling system, which did nothing more than greatly enhance the power of the State. Regardless of the false rhetoric that this is a "representative republic" based on freedom, it is simply a controlled and domineering 'democracy' by another name; the first step toward a socialistic system by tyrannical means.
by Gary D. Barnett
Video Of The Day
Exploding The Spanish Flu Myth (27:35)
by Dr. Sam Bailey
Israel Bombs Lebanese Capital
by RT
The Secret Service Scandal Keeps Getting Uglier (Episode 2296) (58:13)
We got a breaking news tip on Friday during the show that set the internet on fire and made its way to Ron Johnson’s desk. In today’s episode, I’ll cover the nationwide reactions to this, as well as the brittle campaign that Kamala Harris is putting together.
by The Dan Bongino Show
Israel’s Dominance Came In Stages: “Securing The Realm”
Israel’s foreign minister effectively says Saddam Hussein was ousted for Israel..
by Sam Husseini
Reject The Black Pill (14:30)
by Asha Logos
Acting Secret Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For Trump
by Susan Crabtree
Quote Of The Day
"As crude a weapon as a cave man's club,
the chemical barrage has been hurled against the fabric of life."
Rachel Carson
Website Of The Day
Dissident Voice
Dissident Voice is an internet newsletter dedicated to challenging the distortions and lies of the corporate press and the privileged classes it serves. The goal of Dissident Voice is to provide hard hitting, thought provoking and even entertaining news and commentaries on politics and culture that can serve as ammunition in struggles for peace and social justice.
Trump Assassination Attempt
by Mark R. Elsis
Archive
Memes
