America Is A Slave State: All The Rest Of You Are The Enslaved

The attitudes and accepted behavioral obedience practiced by Americans are indicative of a most pathetic culture of enslaved serfs, which has led directly to a captured society consumed by the need to fit into a paradigm based on worship of the state. This of course is mass nationalist collectivism at its worst. Nothing could be more detrimental to the idea of freedom; something that was lost before it even began. The so-called 'founders replaced a despotic Monarch with a despotic oligarchical ruling system, which did nothing more than greatly enhance the power of the State. Regardless of the false rhetoric that this is a "representative republic" based on freedom, it is simply a controlled and domineering 'democracy' by another name; the first step toward a socialistic system by tyrannical means.

by Gary D. Barnett

Exploding The Spanish Flu Myth (27:35)

by Dr. Sam Bailey

Israel Bombs Lebanese Capital

by RT

The Secret Service Scandal Keeps Getting Uglier (Episode 2296) (58:13)

We got a breaking news tip on Friday during the show that set the internet on fire and made its way to Ron Johnson’s desk. In today’s episode, I’ll cover the nationwide reactions to this, as well as the brittle campaign that Kamala Harris is putting together.

by The Dan Bongino Show

Israel’s Dominance Came In Stages: “Securing The Realm”

Israel’s foreign minister effectively says Saddam Hussein was ousted for Israel..

by Sam Husseini

Reject The Black Pill (14:30)

by Asha Logos

Acting Secret Service Chief Played Key Role In Limiting Resources For Trump

by Susan Crabtree

"As crude a weapon as a cave man's club,

the chemical barrage has been hurled against the fabric of life."

Rachel Carson

Dissident Voice

Dissident Voice is an internet newsletter dedicated to challenging the distortions and lies of the corporate press and the privileged classes it serves. The goal of Dissident Voice is to provide hard hitting, thought provoking and even entertaining news and commentaries on politics and culture that can serve as ammunition in struggles for peace and social justice.

