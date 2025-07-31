July 30, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Secret Role Of Zionism In Mao Zedong's China (14:58)
National Honor Matters. Epstein Won’t Go Away. by Kulak, Murder For Money: How Doctors Get Rich From Every Jab They Give You by Stew Peters (32:34), and 109 Times by BuelahMan's Revolt (3:23)
https://rumble.com/v6wvhte-the-secret-role-of-zionism-in-mao-zedongs-china.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
National Honor Matters. Epstein Won’t Go Away.
I’ve heard from multiple people now in real life, online, and in various podcasts have made this argument. Notably the Collins’ on the Based Camp Podcast must be praised for making the argument in the most explicit and formal manner…
by Kulak
https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/national-honor-matters-epstein-wont
Murder For Money: How Doctors Get Rich From Every Jab They Give You (32:34)
Dr. Ben Tapper joins Stew to discuss the very dark side of the medical industrial complex – doctors and health insurance companies getting rich off of every jab they give you and your kids, and profiting off of their sickness and death.
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6wtdgc-murder-for-money-how-doctors-get-rich-from-every-jab-they-give-you.html
Can Stablecoins Save The US Dollar—Or Just Delay Its Collapse?
When it comes to profit per employee, Tether is the most profitable company in the world. It may even be the most profitable business in the history of business.
by Nick Giambruno
https://internationalman.com/articles/can-stablecoins-save-the-us-dollar-or-just-delay-its-collapse
Pepe Escobar And Larry C. Johnson: Trump’s Pressure Backfires, Russia Ignites Unstoppable BRICS Unity (1:09:29)
by Dialogue Works
https://rumble.com/v6wtijo-larry-c.-johnson-and-pepe-escobar-trumps-pressure-backfires-russia-ignites-.html
The CIA/MOSSAD Integration Dates From 1950 – Allen Dulles
Is Ghislaine Maxwell really in jail? Would Netanyahu allow the US to jail a Mossad Agent? Did Mossad Agent, Jeffrey Epstein really die in prison?
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-ciamossad-integration-dates-from
Barbara Villiers: A History Of Monetary Crimes (Book)
This book reveals how the Bank of England was set up by using prostitutes to compromise British lords and politicians. Then, using blackmail and bribes to ensure the “cooperation” of these elite members of parliament, the Bank of England was created. The entire banking industry still operates on these principles, and the public actually believes that the business of banking is respectable. Barbara Villiers was the bankers’ prostitute. This is probably why the Bible refers to the international bankers as the “great whore of mystery Babylon.”
by Alexander Del Mar
https://archive.org/details/barbaravillierso00delm
This Is Way Worse Than You Thought (11:10)
by Everything Inside Me
https://filezip.substack.com/p/this-is-way-worse-than-you-thought
Trump’s Tariff Terrorism Exposes Total Failure Of Global Economic Thinking
The terrorism to which we are all too accustomed involves wanton violence by one party against another, usually directed against civilians, often without warning, and with no evident purpose but to destroy or gain ascendancy and control through fear and intimidation. Of course terrorism can include economic or political acts as well as kinetic or military.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/trumps-tariff-terrorism-exposes-total
BuelahMemes 109 Times, The Horror (3:23)
by BuelahMan's Revolt
https://substack.com/home/post/p-169559952
This Week’s Episode of Trump’s Duplicitous Epstein Chronicles Exposed
The ever-changing, unending plot of the Epstein files just get thicker with each passing week.
by Joachim Hagopian
https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/07/joachim-hagopian-this-weeks-episode-of-trumps-duplicitous-epstein-chronicles-exposed
"They're sexualizing kids
and everybody's playing nice.
They're sexualizing kids,
why the fuck we playin' nice?"
Tennessee Jet
From: 2 + 2 (3:36)
https://rumble.com/v41dd0y-2-2-by-tennessee-jet.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Founding Myths Of Modern Israel
In this headline-making work, a prominent French scholar delivers one powerful blow after another to the pernicious historical myths cited for decades to justify Zionist aggression and repression, including the Israeli legend of a "land without people for a people without land," and the most sacred of Jewish-Zionist icons, the Holocaust extermination story. For financial gain, as an alibi for indefensible policies, and for other reasons, Jews have used what the author calls "theological myths" to arrogate for themselves a "right of theological divine chosenness." The wartime suffering of Europe's Jews, he contends, has been elevated to the status of a secular religion, and is now treated with sacrosanct historical uniqueness.
by Roger Garaudy
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
