Largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with 8,000+ posts. https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,820 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Secret Role Of Zionism In Mao Zedong's China (14:58)

https://rumble.com/v6wvhte-the-secret-role-of-zionism-in-mao-zedongs-china.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



National Honor Matters. Epstein Won’t Go Away.

I’ve heard from multiple people now in real life, online, and in various podcasts have made this argument. Notably the Collins’ on the Based Camp Podcast must be praised for making the argument in the most explicit and formal manner…

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/national-honor-matters-epstein-wont



Murder For Money: How Doctors Get Rich From Every Jab They Give You (32:34)

Dr. Ben Tapper joins Stew to discuss the very dark side of the medical industrial complex – doctors and health insurance companies getting rich off of every jab they give you and your kids, and profiting off of their sickness and death.

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6wtdgc-murder-for-money-how-doctors-get-rich-from-every-jab-they-give-you.html



Can Stablecoins Save The US Dollar—Or Just Delay Its Collapse?

When it comes to profit per employee, Tether is the most profitable company in the world. It may even be the most profitable business in the history of business.

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/can-stablecoins-save-the-us-dollar-or-just-delay-its-collapse



Pepe Escobar And Larry C. Johnson: Trump’s Pressure Backfires, Russia Ignites Unstoppable BRICS Unity (1:09:29)

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v6wtijo-larry-c.-johnson-and-pepe-escobar-trumps-pressure-backfires-russia-ignites-.html



The CIA/MOSSAD Integration Dates From 1950 – Allen Dulles

Is Ghislaine Maxwell really in jail? Would Netanyahu allow the US to jail a Mossad Agent? Did Mossad Agent, Jeffrey Epstein really die in prison?

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-ciamossad-integration-dates-from



Barbara Villiers: A History Of Monetary Crimes (Book)

This book reveals how the Bank of England was set up by using prostitutes to compromise British lords and politicians. Then, using blackmail and bribes to ensure the “cooperation” of these elite members of parliament, the Bank of England was created. The entire banking industry still operates on these principles, and the public actually believes that the business of banking is respectable. Barbara Villiers was the bankers’ prostitute. This is probably why the Bible refers to the international bankers as the “great whore of mystery Babylon.”

by Alexander Del Mar

https://archive.org/details/barbaravillierso00delm



This Is Way Worse Than You Thought (11:10)

by Everything Inside Me

https://filezip.substack.com/p/this-is-way-worse-than-you-thought



Trump’s Tariff Terrorism Exposes Total Failure Of Global Economic Thinking

The terrorism to which we are all too accustomed involves wanton violence by one party against another, usually directed against civilians, often without warning, and with no evident purpose but to destroy or gain ascendancy and control through fear and intimidation. Of course terrorism can include economic or political acts as well as kinetic or military.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/trumps-tariff-terrorism-exposes-total



BuelahMemes 109 Times, The Horror (3:23)

by BuelahMan's Revolt

https://substack.com/home/post/p-169559952



This Week’s Episode of Trump’s Duplicitous Epstein Chronicles Exposed

The ever-changing, unending plot of the Epstein files just get thicker with each passing week.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/07/joachim-hagopian-this-weeks-episode-of-trumps-duplicitous-epstein-chronicles-exposed



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"They're sexualizing kids

and everybody's playing nice.

They're sexualizing kids,

why the fuck we playin' nice?"

Tennessee Jet

From: 2 + 2 (3:36)

https://rumble.com/v41dd0y-2-2-by-tennessee-jet.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Founding Myths Of Modern Israel

In this headline-making work, a prominent French scholar delivers one powerful blow after another to the pernicious historical myths cited for decades to justify Zionist aggression and repression, including the Israeli legend of a "land without people for a people without land," and the most sacred of Jewish-Zionist icons, the Holocaust extermination story. For financial gain, as an alibi for indefensible policies, and for other reasons, Jews have used what the author calls "theological myths" to arrogate for themselves a "right of theological divine chosenness." The wartime suffering of Europe's Jews, he contends, has been elevated to the status of a secular religion, and is now treated with sacrosanct historical uniqueness.

by Roger Garaudy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis