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How We Were Trained To Think Wrong (1:31:02)

Why does modern society feel increasingly fragmented, anxious, and directionless? In this powerful conversation, Writer and Brodcaster Frank Wright challenges the dominant media narrative and offers a stark alternative analysis of the conflict, its origins, and its consequences. In this wide-ranging conversation, Frank Wright joins Catholic Unscripted to discuss the spiritual, political, and cultural crisis facing Britain and the West. Drawing on the Catholic Social Teaching of Pope Leo XIII, Frank argues that many of today’s problems were not only predictable but were predicted more than a century ago. The discussion explores the chaos caused by endless conflicts in the middle east, the rise of individualism, the loss of duty, the revolutionary ideas that shaped the twentieth century, and why modern political movements often fail to address the deeper causes of social decline. Frank also reflects on his recent public profile following attention from Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and other prominent commentators, explaining why he views his growing platform not as an opportunity but as a duty.

Catholic Unscripted Interviews Frank Wright

https://rumble.com/v7c6ddk-how-we-were-trained-to-think-wrong-catholic-unscripted-interviews-frank-wri.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Was Jim Morrison Assassinated?

There are many links in this article about the very strange death, or possible assassination, of iconic and exceedingly rebellious rock legend Jim Morrison. Included are posts about his Father, Rear Admiral George S. Morrison, and the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, which gives plausibility to the assassination motive. Was Rear Admiral George S. Morrison losing his commission on his ship, and Jim Morrison dying in Paris within 24 hours of each other just an incredible coincidence? I have stated for decades that if the CIA / MI6 / Mossad had a list of people they wanted assassinated on July 3, 1971 (which I am quite sure they had, and still have one today), for a multitude of reasons, Jim Morrison was likely the first person on that list. I’ll never forget the first time I heard Light My Fire, it was late April of 1967, and I was sitting in the back of my family’s car traveling on Seabury Street in Elmhurst, New York City. The song seemed to jump out of the radio and into every fiber of my existence. I was only nine years of age but instantly became a fan of The Doors. The brash Jim Morrison and his sublime and unmistakable singing voice soon became my second favorite musician, just behind John Lennon. It was not a coincidence that both these outspoken political artists were assassinated, for they were the two leading musicians against the corrupt and evil establishment.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Mark-R-Elsis/Was-Jim-Morrison-Assassinated-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Why Rolling Stones Guitarist Brian Jones’ Death Remains A Mystery After More Than 50 Years

On July 3, 1969, Brian Jones drowned in his pool and died at just 27, but questions still linger about what really happened at his Cotchford Farm home that night.

The rumor mill began churning almost immediately when Rolling Stones co-founder Brian Jones was found dead in 1969. But some 53 [now 57] years later, his death remains a mystery. It’s well known that 27-year-old Brian Jones drowned at his home, the famed Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex, in the south of England. However, the specific circumstances surrounding Brian Jones’ death remain unclear. There are several witnesses that tell different stories about the night Brian Jones died along with a coroner’s report that didn’t match what the police told the press. Meanwhile, there are also some rather odd coincidences, plus some new insights from experts who have seen the data on the death report — and there’s even a supposed deathbed confession from a long-time suspect in Brian Jones’ death. All this information leads to a lot of questions regarding Jones’ death. But the main question is: Does it all add up to murder?

by Erin Kelly and Edited by Erik Hawkins

https://allthatsinteresting.com/brian-jones-death



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Mark R. Elsis