Video Of The Day

Who Destroyed Four World Trade Center Buildings? (14:24)

by Tales Of The American Empire

https://rumble.com/v6vnxg3-who-destroyed-four-world-trade-center-buildings-by-tales-of-the-american-em.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



I’ve been called the Grandfather of 911 truth.



911 Trial

by Mark R. Elsis

https://911Trial.com



911 Timeline

(#1 in Google for 10+ years, from 2002 to 2014)

The Most Comprehensive Minute By Minute Timeline On 911

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/911Timeline



Exposing NORAD’s Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale

(#1 in Google for 10+ years, from 2003 to 2014)

by Mark R. Elsis

https://StandDown.net



Deagel And The Prospect Of A 2025 Talmudic “Culling” Holocaust

In January of this year (2025), I wrote a post called “Should We Beware the Ides of April?” followed by an interview on the Collapse Life podcast, in which I discussed the potential for cataclysmic events in 2025. There were several factors I considered. The most chilling was the 2014 Deagel forecast which had predicted massive population reductions in many countries by 2025.

by James Perloff

https://jamesperloff.net/deagel-and-the-prospect-of-a-2025-talmudic-culling-holocaust



Gaza’s Horror Goes Global: Israel Can’t Hide Behind Outrage Now (12:18)

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6vmzyb-gazas-horror-goes-global-israel-cant-hide-behind-outrage-now.html



How ‘Israel’ Ends, According To A Former ‘Israeli’

How will ‘Israel’ end? Hamas founder Sheikh Yassin said it would end by 2027 and I believe him, but how, exactly? Former ‘Israeli’ footballer Alon Mizrahi has one theory (in two parts).

by Indrajit Samarajiva

https://indi.ca/how-israel-ends



“Death To The IDF” Chant At Festival Sparks Zionist Meltdown (37:30)

British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on Bob Vylan’s chant at Glastonbury, and the backlash that has ensued.

by Richard Medhurst

https://rumble.com/v6vmv1l-death-to-the-idf-chant-at-festival-sparks-zionist-meltdown.html



Why Is Musk Calling For A New America Party Over Trump’s ‘Beautiful Bill’?

Elon Musk has threatened to form a new political party as the US Senate debates Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But can he actually do it?

by Sarah Shamim

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/7/1/why-is-musk-calling-for-a-new-america-party-over-the-big-beautiful-bill



Trump Says Israel Is The Greatest Country Of All Time (23:59)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6vl3x5-trump-says-israel-is-the-greatest-country-of-all-time.html



“Smart War” And State Terrorism

On June 16, 2025, President Donald Trump threatened the 10 million inhabitants of Tehran, Iran, with death, for their government’s alleged nuclear aspirations: Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life.

by Laurie Calhoun

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/smart-war-and-state-terrorism



The Plan To Destroy Christianity By The Chosen Ones (1:57)

https://rumble.com/v6tj1bv-the-plan-to-destroy-christianity-by-chosen-ones..html



Quote Of The Day

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter.

Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.”

Samuel Beckett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Rulers Of Russia

In this pamphlet I present to my readers a number of serious documents which go to show that the real forces behind Bolshevism in Russia are Jewish forces, and that Bolshevism is really an instrument in the hands of the Jews for the establishment of their future Messianic kingdom. Since Bolshevism, on its own confession, does not intend to remain within the narrow limits of any one country, but ambitions a worldwide influence or empire, the importance of this documentation is manifest. It is certain that many Catholics are ignorant of these facts and of their implications. When one realizes that Communism is an instrument intended to prepare for the coming of the natural Messias, one can understand the intensity of the hatred of Communists against the Mass and against priests, as well as the malignity of the propaganda in every country against the religious orders of the Catholic Church. It is more than probable that many professing Communists, even some amongst the paid orators and agents of Communism, are unaware of the final goal of their employers and trainers. The attention of these dupes should be drawn to the facts and they should be asked for full explanations.

by Rev. Denis Fahey, C.S.SP.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On July 3, 1971, Jim Morrison, the 27-year-old frontman of The Doors, was found dead in his Paris apartment. The influential singer, songwriter, and poet co-founded the Los Angeles rock band in 1965; rising to fame two years later with the chart-topping hit, “Light My Fire.” Before Morrison’s untimely passing, The Doors would become one of the biggest bands in the world, releasing six albums over five years and placing multiple singles on the Billboard Hot 100. As a frontman, Morrison captivated audiences with his commanding vocals, wild persona, and spoken-word improvisations. His songs, meanwhile, captured the collective feelings of the counterculture generation.



Was Jim Morrison Assassinated?

There are many links in this article about the very strange death, or possible assassination, of iconic and exceedingly rebellious rock legend Jim Morrison. Included are posts about his Father, Rear Admiral George S. Morrison, and the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, which gives plausibility to the assassination motive. Was Rear Admiral George S. Morrison losing his commission on his ship, and Jim Morrison dying in Paris within 24 hours of each other just an incredible coincidence? "I have stated for decades that if the CIA / MI6 / Mossad had a list of people they wanted assassinated on July 3, 1971 (which I am quite sure they had, and still have one today), for a multitude of reasons, Jim Morrison was likely the first person on that list." ~ Mark R. Elsis

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Was-Jim-Morrison-Assassinated-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Also:



In 1969, 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Brian Jones, drowned. Best known as a founding member of The Rolling Stones, Jones began his career in the London blues scene, playing alongside Alexis Korner and such future stars as Paul Jones (Manfred Mann) and Jack Bruce (Cream). In 1962, he sought to form an R&B group, placing an ad in a local paper for musicians. Before long, they became The Rolling Stones. While he was a talented and versatile musician, whose brilliant work can be heard on such albums as Aftermath and Between The Buttons, Jones struggled with addiction. His demons, as well as growing tensions with his bandmates, led to his dismissal in June 1969.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



