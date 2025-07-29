EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

The Khazars (16:11)

by Benjamin H. Freedman

https://rumble.com/v6wtqlw-the-khazars-by-benjamin-h.-freedman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



When The Bully Bluff Blows

The United States wielded near-total hegemony from at least the early 1990s to 2014 or so, at which point the first big irreversible cracks began to form. Russia took back Crimea, and took the Donbass under its wing. China began to methodically divest itself of US IOUs.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/when-the-bully-bluff-blows



Are The Laws And Constants Of Nature Fixed? (41:32)

Episode 4 – Big Questions In Science Course

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/are-the-laws-and-constants-of-nature



Trump Reduces Russia-Ukraine ‘Deadline’ To 10-12 Days

The US president previously said he would impose new sanctions against Moscow if no deal was reached before early September

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/622093-trump-shorten-ukraine-peace-deadline



What Really Happened During The Younger Dryas (2:24:28)

Squaring The Circle, A Randall Carlson Podcast

https://rumble.com/v6wnji8-057-what-really-happened-during-the-younger-dryas-squaring-the-circle.html



Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Amid Surging Violence In Occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers storm the al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising attacks on Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank under heavy military protection.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/settlers-raid-al-aqsa-amid-surging-violence-in-occupied-west



The Myth Of The Spanish Inquisition (1994) (46:21)

by Timewatch

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J9qldxWPKWuH



Is Europe Pushing For Palestinian Statehood Or Palestinian Surrender?

Europe’s belated recognition of Palestinian statehood is a naked geopolitical maneuver – part of a wider normalization push that sidelines Palestinian liberation, while repackaging defeat as diplomatic progress. Are we witnessing the birth of a state? Or the declaration of its defeat?

by Malek al-Khoury

https://thecradle.co/articles/is-europe-pushing-for-palestinian-statehood-or-palestinian-surrender



Myths And Lies Regarding The Spanish Inquisition (59:39)

Pete Quinones Interviews Mark Weber

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eiz8oWK49xCn



“There Is Something Way Bigger Going On When You Can Divide Everyone In The Entire World Into An ‘Us Vs Them’ Mentality On Almost Every Single Subject.” ~ Prevensilk

[Author’s Note: Dear readers, virtually everything we are witnessing in the political realm today and have witnessed over the past five years is a deliberate theater of the absurd—the only purpose of which is the demoralization and dissolution of the current political system in order to replace it with a new tyrannical, total-surveillance, global super-structure. Both sides of the contrived bought-&-paid-for and blackmailed isle are in on it.]

by TriTorch

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going



Quote Of The Day

“The beginning of love is the will to let those we love be perfectly themselves,

the resolution not to twist them to fit our own image.

If in loving them we do not love what they are,

but only their potential likeness to ourselves,

then we do not love them:

we only love the reflection of ourselves we find in them”

Thomas Merton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Facts Are Facts

The Truth About Khazars (The So-called Jews)

by Benjamin H. Freedman: 'A Jewish man writes about the Jews'

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



