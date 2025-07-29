July 29, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Khazars by Benjamin H. Freedman (16:11)
When The Bully Bluff Blows by William Schryver, Are The Laws And Constants Of Nature Fixed? by Rupert Sheldrake (41:32), and Trump Reduces Russia-Ukraine ‘Deadline’ To 10-12 Days by RT
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
40,795 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Khazars (16:11)
by Benjamin H. Freedman
https://rumble.com/v6wtqlw-the-khazars-by-benjamin-h.-freedman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
When The Bully Bluff Blows
The United States wielded near-total hegemony from at least the early 1990s to 2014 or so, at which point the first big irreversible cracks began to form. Russia took back Crimea, and took the Donbass under its wing. China began to methodically divest itself of US IOUs.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/when-the-bully-bluff-blows
Are The Laws And Constants Of Nature Fixed? (41:32)
Episode 4 – Big Questions In Science Course
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/are-the-laws-and-constants-of-nature
Trump Reduces Russia-Ukraine ‘Deadline’ To 10-12 Days
The US president previously said he would impose new sanctions against Moscow if no deal was reached before early September
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/622093-trump-shorten-ukraine-peace-deadline
What Really Happened During The Younger Dryas (2:24:28)
Squaring The Circle, A Randall Carlson Podcast
https://rumble.com/v6wnji8-057-what-really-happened-during-the-younger-dryas-squaring-the-circle.html
Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Amid Surging Violence In Occupied West Bank
Israeli settlers storm the al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising attacks on Palestinian towns across the occupied West Bank under heavy military protection.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/settlers-raid-al-aqsa-amid-surging-violence-in-occupied-west
The Myth Of The Spanish Inquisition (1994) (46:21)
by Timewatch
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J9qldxWPKWuH
Is Europe Pushing For Palestinian Statehood Or Palestinian Surrender?
Europe’s belated recognition of Palestinian statehood is a naked geopolitical maneuver – part of a wider normalization push that sidelines Palestinian liberation, while repackaging defeat as diplomatic progress. Are we witnessing the birth of a state? Or the declaration of its defeat?
by Malek al-Khoury
https://thecradle.co/articles/is-europe-pushing-for-palestinian-statehood-or-palestinian-surrender
Myths And Lies Regarding The Spanish Inquisition (59:39)
Pete Quinones Interviews Mark Weber
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eiz8oWK49xCn
“There Is Something Way Bigger Going On When You Can Divide Everyone In The Entire World Into An ‘Us Vs Them’ Mentality On Almost Every Single Subject.” ~ Prevensilk
[Author’s Note: Dear readers, virtually everything we are witnessing in the political realm today and have witnessed over the past five years is a deliberate theater of the absurd—the only purpose of which is the demoralization and dissolution of the current political system in order to replace it with a new tyrannical, total-surveillance, global super-structure. Both sides of the contrived bought-&-paid-for and blackmailed isle are in on it.]
by TriTorch
https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
“The beginning of love is the will to let those we love be perfectly themselves,
the resolution not to twist them to fit our own image.
If in loving them we do not love what they are,
but only their potential likeness to ourselves,
then we do not love them:
we only love the reflection of ourselves we find in them”
Thomas Merton
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Facts Are Facts
The Truth About Khazars (The So-called Jews)
by Benjamin H. Freedman: 'A Jewish man writes about the Jews'
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis