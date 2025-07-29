EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

"We Are Near The End" Geoffrey Hinton (19:18)

by Digital Engine

https://rumble.com/v6ws36c-we-are-near-the-end-geoffrey-hinton-by-digital-engine.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



After Viewing The Above Video, Ask Yourself Why Would Trump Want To Protect This Evil Insanity For 10 Years?

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means

by Karan Mahadik

https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/trump-one-big-beautiful-bill-10-year-ban-state-ai-regulation-10030092

List Of P(Doom) Values

p(doom) is the probability of very bad outcomes (e.g. human extinction) as a result of AI. This most often refers to the likelihood of AI taking over from humanity, but different scenarios can also constitute “doom”.

https://pauseai.info/pdoom



Your Coming AI Government (1:06:45)

by The Crowhouse

https://rumble.com/v6wp7jc-your-coming-ai-government.html



France’s Recognition Of Palestine Risks Helping Israel—Indonesia Should Rethink Its Applause

This week, Indonesia welcomed France’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine as a “positive step” toward peace. On its surface, this diplomatic endorsement may appear aligned with Indonesia’s long-standing support for Palestinian self-determination.

by Dr. Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250727-frances-recognition-of-palestine-risks-helping-israel-indonesia-should-rethink-its-applause



ACH (2619) I’m Talking To You #245 – Remember When I Said Celebrity Deaths Come In Threes… (44:23)

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/26/ach-2619-im-talking-to-you-245-remember-when-i-said-celebrity-deaths-come-in-threes



Russia’s Laser Weapon Supremacy: Short Guide

While the US and its European pals can only dream about developing laser weaponry, Russia is already light years ahead of them.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russias-laser-weapon-supremacy-short-guide-1122499987.html



Epstein’s List, Syria Destabilized And One Nation Under Blackmail (1:07:01)

Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, Obviously. As the walls close in, Israel ramps up strikes on Syria, bombing under the guise of protecting minorities while redrawing borders for its Greater Israel fantasy.

by EyesIsWatchin #189

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkWtYyqm0gKz



Israeli Officers Say Hamas Didn’t Steal UN Aid, Contradicting Blockade Claim

Israeli officers and a US probe say Hamas didn’t steal aid, exposing Israel’s starvation policy

by MEE Staff

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-officers-say-hamas-didnt-steal-un-aid-contradicting-blockade-claim



