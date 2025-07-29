July 28, 2025, 24 Posts Published And Archived. "We Are Near The End" Geoffrey Hinton by Digital Engine (19:18)
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means by Karan Mahadik, List Of P(Doom) Values, Your Coming AI Government by The Crowhouse (1:06:45)
Video Of The Day
"We Are Near The End" Geoffrey Hinton (19:18)
by Digital Engine
https://rumble.com/v6ws36c-we-are-near-the-end-geoffrey-hinton-by-digital-engine.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
After Viewing The Above Video, Ask Yourself Why Would Trump Want To Protect This Evil Insanity For 10 Years?
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill: What A 10-Year Ban On State AI Regulation Really Means
by Karan Mahadik
https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/trump-one-big-beautiful-bill-10-year-ban-state-ai-regulation-10030092
List Of P(Doom) Values
p(doom) is the probability of very bad outcomes (e.g. human extinction) as a result of AI. This most often refers to the likelihood of AI taking over from humanity, but different scenarios can also constitute “doom”.
https://pauseai.info/pdoom
Your Coming AI Government (1:06:45)
by The Crowhouse
https://rumble.com/v6wp7jc-your-coming-ai-government.html
France’s Recognition Of Palestine Risks Helping Israel—Indonesia Should Rethink Its Applause
This week, Indonesia welcomed France’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine as a “positive step” toward peace. On its surface, this diplomatic endorsement may appear aligned with Indonesia’s long-standing support for Palestinian self-determination.
by Dr. Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250727-frances-recognition-of-palestine-risks-helping-israel-indonesia-should-rethink-its-applause
ACH (2619) I’m Talking To You #245 – Remember When I Said Celebrity Deaths Come In Threes… (44:23)
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/26/ach-2619-im-talking-to-you-245-remember-when-i-said-celebrity-deaths-come-in-threes
Russia’s Laser Weapon Supremacy: Short Guide
While the US and its European pals can only dream about developing laser weaponry, Russia is already light years ahead of them.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russias-laser-weapon-supremacy-short-guide-1122499987.html
Epstein’s List, Syria Destabilized And One Nation Under Blackmail (1:07:01)
Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, Obviously. As the walls close in, Israel ramps up strikes on Syria, bombing under the guise of protecting minorities while redrawing borders for its Greater Israel fantasy.
by EyesIsWatchin #189
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkWtYyqm0gKz
Israeli Officers Say Hamas Didn’t Steal UN Aid, Contradicting Blockade Claim
Israeli officers and a US probe say Hamas didn’t steal aid, exposing Israel’s starvation policy
by MEE Staff
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-officers-say-hamas-didnt-steal-un-aid-contradicting-blockade-claim
Quote Of The Day
"Then answered all the people, and said, "
His blood be on us, and on our children."
Matthew 27:25
Book Of The Day
Prelude To Leadership : The European Diary Of John F. Kennedy, Summer 1945
by John F. Kennedy
