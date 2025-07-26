July 26, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Wake Up Call by Steve Cutts (5:57)
Russia Pushes For Israel To Be Separated From Humanity by Michael Walsh, Synagogue Of Satan / Fake Jews From: Free Your Mind Videos (288 Videos), Dump Israel And Its Crown Sponsors by Dean Henderson
Wake Up Call (5:57)
by Steve Cutts
https://rumble.com/v6wp3mk-wake-up-call-by-steve-cutts.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Russia Pushes For Israel To Be Separated From Humanity
A two-state solution is the only way to settle the Middle East conflict, the Kremlin has said. The only way to resolve the Middle East conflict is through the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the cuckoo state of Israel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. His statement followed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will formally recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/07/25/russia-pushes-for-israel-to-be-separated-from-humanity
Synagogue Of Satan / Fake Jews (288 Videos)
From: Free Your Mind Videos
https://rumble.com/playlists/d1zgtvnbFzI
Dump Israel And Its Crown Sponsors
The most important change the United States needs to make is our relationship with Israel and its Arab neighbors. For far too long Israel and its City of London masters have dictated US foreign policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.
by Dean Henderson
https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/dump-israel-and-its-crown-sponsors-85a
ACH (2618) I’m Talking To You #244 – In A Dark Time The Eye Begins To See (47:09)
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/07/25/ach-2618-im-talking-to-you-244-in-a-dark-time-the-eye-begins-to-see
Israel Confiscates Baby Formula From Foreign Doctors At Gaza Checkpoints (1:04)
'No Formula Allowed In. Every Carton Seized' British Surgeon Nick Maynard
https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/1948664328749551842