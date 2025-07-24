July 24, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. What If The Pyramids Weren't Built By The Egyptians? by Good Knights History (2:21:43)
The Great Pyramid Of Giza by Mark R. Elsis
What If The Pyramids Weren't Built By The Egyptians? (2:21:43)
by Good Knights History
https://rumble.com/v6wlvrq-what-if-the-pyramids-werent-built-by-the-egyptians-by-good-knights-history.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Encodes The Speed Of Light At Least Six Different Ways
"Egyptian civilization was not a development, it was a legacy." ~ John Anthony West
The latitude at the center of the Grand Gallery inside the Great Pyramid is 29 degrees 58 minutes 45.28 seconds North. This equals 29.9792458 degrees North. The speed of light in a vacuum is 299,792,458 meters per second. These are precisely the same numbers. John Charles Webb Jr. first discovered this, to see for yourself click the link: Degrees, Minutes, Seconds To Decimal Degrees Conversion. Of course, this is not a coincidence, as some sold-out, dim-witted fools would try and have you believe.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GreatPyramidOfGiza.net