July 21, 2025
Pope Leo Condemns ‘Barbarity’ Of Israeli War On Gaza After Church Attack by PressTV, and Cardinal Pizzaballa Visits The Ruins Of The Rosary Sisters School, A Catholic School In Gaza
Two thousand years of turning the other cheek doesn’t seem to be working out so well with these demonic and genocidal parasites. It’s way past time we start considering more compelling options to address this abominable problem.
“We Jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which
Christian Americans have fallen into our hands.
Woe be unto us if they see the futility of it,
lay down the pen and take up the sword.
We will never be deposed by words, only force.”
Harold Wallace Rosenthal
“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth:
I came not to send peace, but a sword.”
Matthew 10:34
“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible
will make violent revolution inevitable.”
President John F. Kennedy
“The only solution for bad and violent people
are good people that are more skilled in violence”
Japanese Samurai Bushido Code
Commentary by Mark R. Elsis