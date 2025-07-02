July 2, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Natural Hydrogen Could Power World For 100,000 Years by Sabine Hossenfelder (7:08)
Is The US Now Funding The Bloodbath At Gaza Aid Centers? by Stavroula Pabst, The Final Destination Of AI by Dr. Sam Bailey, and The AI Club And The Military Industrial Complex Of War by Helena Glass
Video Of The Day
Natural Hydrogen Could Power World For 100,000 Years (7:08)
by Sabine Hossenfelder
https://rumble.com/v6vm2sj-natural-hydrogen-could-power-world-for-100000-years-by-sabine-hossenfelder.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Is The US Now Funding The Bloodbath At Gaza Aid Centers?
The admin just gave $30M to GHF, the organization at the center of charges that Israel is weaponizing assistance and shooting at desperate civilians seeking it.
by Stavroula Pabst
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/gaza-humanitarian-foundation
The Final Destination Of AI (16:20)
The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity officially started in 2020 but has been about more than an alleged “pandemic”. The surrounding issues have also involved a much longer timeframe than the last few years.
by Dr. Sam Bailey, Paul Cudenec, and Eric Francis Coppolino
https://drsambailey.substack.com/p/the-final-destination-of-ai
The AI Club And The Military Industrial Complex Of War
What’s in a Party. There really are no Party’s any longer. So, we have to add multiple adjectives to extend the understanding and distinguish one person; a neoliberal hawk environmentalist progressive New Deal midlevel Democrat with pro-labor tendencies.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-ai-club-and-the-military-industrial
The Reptile Hero Of MAGA (5:28)
Why you are being conditioned to fear AI
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-reptile-hero-of-maga
The Jewish Blood-Obsession
Will all great Neptune’s ocean wash this blood Clean from my hand?
Shakespeare, Macbeth (Act II, sc. 2)
by Thomas Dalton, Ph.D.
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2023/02/19/the-jewish-blood-obsession
Israel And The West Suffer A Major Blow From Iran! (13:37)
by KernowDamo
https://rumble.com/v6vjlrh-israel-and-the-west-suffer-a-major-blow-from-iran.html
The Economy–And Its Future–In Four Charts
Substituting debt for earnings while enriching the rich will bear bitter fruit.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-economy-and-its-future-in-four
George Galloway Interviews Richard Medhurst: Israel Is Hellbent On Regime Change (13:57)
Iran has too much oil and gas to be left alone. Israel will never relent, this ceasefire will not hold
https://rumble.com/v6vjfah-interview-israel-is-hellbent-on-regime-change-says-richard-medhurst.html
